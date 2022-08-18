ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

FAA: 3 killed after 2 planes collide while landing at Northern California airport

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
y100fm.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Multiple people dead after two planes crash above California airport

Multiple” people were killed after two planes collided over an airport on California’s central coast, authorities said Thursday. The number of fatalities wasn’t immediately clear, said Michelle Pulido, a spokeswoman for the city of Watsonville. Pulido said the planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport just before 3...
WATSONVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Watsonville, CA
Accidents
City
Watsonville, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Strawberry, CA
Watsonville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KCRA.com

Northern California officials warn about 'rainbow' fentanyl going around

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are warning people about 'rainbow' fentanyl making its way across the region. The Placer County District Attorney's Office said the bright colors are being used to lure minors. Law enforcement believes sales are happening on apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. That...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Crash Causes Power Outage In Calaveras County

Update at 11:20 a.m.: PG&E crews have made progress on a PG&E outage impacting over 2,105 customers after a vehicle hit a power pole on Highway 108 in the Rancho Calaveras area of Calaveras County. The utility reports that the number of customers without electricity since 10:30 p.m. Friday has dropped to 174. However, their power is not expected to be restored until around 9 p.m., according to company officials. Details of the collision can be viewed below.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Record-breaking heat hits Northern California with temperatures soaring well over 100 degrees

SACRAMENTO — Saturday's high temperature in Stockton broke the previous record high for the date of 103 degrees set in 1950 and 1961, according to the National Weather Service.The high Saturday was 105 degrees.In downtown Sacramento, the NWS reported the city high reached 106 degrees which tied the previous record high for the date set in 1950.Today will bring some relief to the heat as onshore flow returns, according to the NWS. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are forecast in the Delta, and areas in the vicinity of the Delta will be noticeably cooler than surrounding areas.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Kgo Tv
NBC Bay Area

California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters

Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says

(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
CONCORD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto and Vallejo doctor's helped save a woman's life while on vacation in Hawaii

MODESTO — Two California doctors helped save a woman's life after she nearly drowned in Hawaii.Both Dr. Nathan Stuempfig, who works in the emergency room at Kaiser Modesto, and Dr. Nicole Loeffler-Siu, who works in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Kaiser Vallejo, were on vacation at the same time when they suddenly heard screams for help."I kinda looked out into other water and saw a couple of lifeguards just running this lifeless body back to the beach," said Dr. Stuempfig.A 58-year-old woman went underwater while swimming and did not resurface. Dr. Stuempfig believes that she may have had a seizure, stroke, or heart attack, causing her not to have a pulse when she was brought back to the beach.The doctor's performed CPR on the woman, and within minutes she was breathing again.When asked if he was able to speak with the woman, Dr. Stuemphif said, "I would love to have an update. I was able to speak with the family, but everything happened so quickly. They went to go be with their loved one, and I never got an update about what happened to her."
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
FOX40

Rain and isolated thunderstorms expected across Northern California during heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, despite the temperature expected to hit over 100 degrees, monsoon moisture spreading across Northern California might cause showers and isolated thunderstorms. According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, thunderstorms with light showers are possible across portions of Northern California throughout the day. Due to the little rainfall expected, the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS New York

Parts of Long Island experiencing severe drought

WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Parts of Long Island now join Putnam and Dutchess counties in what's considered a severe drought. Staten Island and Brooklyn qualified for that status earlier this month.There has been very little rainfall and that creates a fire danger.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, it's been so dry, Long Island officials are pleading with people to change the hours of their water use. It's not that Long Island is running out of water, but with so much demand all at once, it impacts water pressure needed for emergencies."I mowed it the other day, and it was like...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy