ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Drones deployed to help Minnesota State Patrol investigate crashes faster

By Adam Duxter
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=375hNc_0hMjm2x800

Drones deployed to help Minnesota State Patrol investigate crashes faster 02:09

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol say by using drone technology, they're able to process fatal and near fatal accident scenes faster – and more accurately.

MSP says they got their first drone for accident reconstruction in October of 2020, but the program has since grown to include using 24 drones throughout the state.

"The investment in technology allows us to process a scene in just a couple of minutes versus sometimes, a couple of hours, so the advantage is, we get the road open sooner," said Colonel Matt Langer of Minnesota State Patrol.

Langer says prior to using drones, troopers would process certain aspects of the scene manually, a process that took longer and was more prone to error.

"We're pushing the envelope when it comes to technology and supporting our troopers by having the best technology possible," he said.

On Thursday, troopers detailed how the process works by simulating a 40 MPH crash between a car and bicycle.

Once the drone was in the air, troopers say it took more than 50 photographs over the course of two minutes.

"Very typical scene, where you'll see skid marks, you'll see the crashed vehicle, you'll see the victim and the bicycle, so there's a lot of evidence for us to figure out what happened and why it happened," Langer said. "A big part of our job is figuring out what happened and why it happened, so we can help the people through it."

Comments / 3

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
WAUSAU, WI
fox9.com

Minnesota State Fair safety: Fair police chief says department is prepared

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - New Minnesota State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla is confident that this year's fair will go off without a hitch after the police department was able to round out hiring its staff this past week. Earlier this month, the chief wrote a letter to...
fox9.com

2 injured, cow killed when driver strikes animal in southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Two people were hurt, and a cow was killed when a driver collided with the animal on a highway in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 56-year-old woman from Pipestone was driving southbound on Highway 91 in Chanarambie Township, Murray County, at 11:22 p.m. on Thursday when she hit the cow that was on the roadway.
MURRAY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Driver dead after crash on I-94 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is dead after he crashed his car and was run over by several vehicles early Saturday morning in St. Paul.The Minnesota State Patrol said that around 3:30 a.m., the 25-year-old Lakefield man was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt and traveling east on Interstate 94 when he went into the median and hit a guard rail near Highway 280. The man then ran into traffic and hit the side of another car, which knocked him down. He was then hit and run over by several other vehicles.No one else was injured, state patrol says.The man's identity will be released at a later date.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Golden Valley, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
fox9.com

How police will keep the Minnesota State Fair safe

Guests will see metal detectors at the Minnesota State Fair for the second year in a row. Lars Lasky, a security expert of 30 years, told FOX 9 metal detectors can make all the difference at a large event and make guests feel safer.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Fatal crash: Driver run over by multiple vehicles on I-94 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver on Interstate-94 and Highway 280 was killed after being struck and run over early Saturday morning in Ramsey County. The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling Eastbound on I-94 when it went into the median and struck the guard rail near Highway 280 just before 3:30 a.m. in St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

Man dies after getting run over by several vehicles in St. Paul

(St. Paul MN-) A St. Paul man was killed early Saturday morning after getting run over by several vehicles on I-94 in St. Paul. The state patrol says 25-year-old Donald Hutton was driving eastbound on the freeway at 3:28 a.m. Saturday when he drove into the median and struck the guardrail near Highway 280. He then got out of the vehicle and entered the lanes of traffic when he was struck by several vehicles and killed. No other injuries were reported.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Wcco#Mph
KAAL-TV

Minnesota law enforcement increase patrol on roads

(ABC 6 News) - Summer is already the most dangerous time on the roads, and the end of summer is considered even more dangerous. That's the reason you could see more law enforcement out on the roads over the next few weeks. But, it's not just summer that brings more...
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota troopers seek help finding Twin Cities man

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in North Dakota are asking the public's help in finding a missing Twin Cities man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers are trying to contact friends, family and a acquaintances of John Christopher Hanggi, whom officials described as being from the St. Paul area. Anyone with information on Hanggi's whereabouts is asked to call North Dakota officials at 1-800-472-2121.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

Extra DWI Patrols on Roads and Highways Underway Now in Minnesota

If you're over the limit, you could be under arrest here in Minnesota. Driving under the influence (DUI) or driving while intoxicated (DWI) is something extremely dangerous. Not driving while one is impaired is also something we've all heard about for years now, right? Yet, many Minnesotans apparently haven't gotten that message, because police across the state continue to make DWI arrests.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KROC News

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested

A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

Charges: St. Paul man shot fiancée in the head

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man faces charges for allegedly shooting his fiancée in the head in front of her children.Sherman Banks, 34, faces one count of attempted second-degree murder in Ramsey County. Charges say that officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue on Aug. 17, where they found a woman who had been shot in the head and hip. She told the officers that she had a protection order against Banks, her fiancé, and that he had shot her in front of her children.According to the woman, her son told Banks that she had been drinking beer, but...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy