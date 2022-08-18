Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Bused Migrants Being Enrolled In NYC Schools This Month, Department SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Is NYC Becoming A City For The Rich?Jeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
NYC Weather: Early morning, afternoon thunderstorms, heavy rain forecasted
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The borough should prepare for a wet Monday, as rain and thunderstorms are forecasted for early morning and throughout the remainder of the day. According to AccuWeather, the first thunderstorm – which could bring periods of heavy rain-- of the day is forecasted for 10 a.m.
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather: Rainy start to workweek, drying out Tuesday
NEW YORK (PIX11) — An area of low pressure will bring much-needed rain to the tri-state area early Monday to start the workweek. Folks can expect periods of rain Monday morning, locally heavy at times. Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is possible. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 79 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.
AccuWeather Alert: Showers and storms
An AccuWeather alert is issued for Monday as rain and thunder pop up during the day.
When will it rain? Drought relief could be coming to NYC this week with thunderstorms, downpours
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rain and thunderstorms are on the way for much of the Northeast this week, including New York City, which will help bring relief to drought conditions, forecasters predict. According to AccuWeather, soaking rainfall and thunderstorms will reach the East Coast by Monday. Along the Interstate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First Alert Forecast: Warm with a few showers, Yellow Alert
Clouds will gradually be on the increase today, but it'll still be mainly dry to finish out the weekend.There's a chance of a few showers creeping into western areas. Otherwise, it's another warm day with highs in the mid 80s around New York City and nearing 90 inland.More widespread showers will move in overnight, and the morning commute will likely be wet with scattered downpours and storms moving through.We've made Monday a Yellow Alert Day since you might need extra time with possible ponding on roadways and some localized flooding.We desperately need the rain, but too much too fast is not the way to get it. Luckily, widespread area-wide flooding is not expected.The showers and cloud cover will hold temps into the 70s tomorrow, with some low 80s for inland New Jersey.After a midday lull, some more scattered showers and storms will be around through early evening, before things quiet down after sunset. Tuesday will bring a lingering risk of a shower or storm, but it'll be much spottier.We clear up and warm up for the second part of the week. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
pix11.com
Forecast: much-needed rain coming early next week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The weekend is shaping up to be dry for the most part. It will be quite warm and muggy on Saturday. Clouds come into the picture on Sunday ahead of a storm system that could bring beneficial rain on Monday. Parts of the city and region are under a severe drought and water restrictions are developing for Long Island and New Jersey. Newark has been running a rainfall deficit of nearly 8 inches since June 1st. While the upcoming storm does not look like a droughtbuster, any rain we can get helps.
Air quality advisory for most of Saturday now active ahead of hot and humid weekend
While many New Yorkers will be enjoying their Friday night in the cool and calm weather, heat and humidity is expected to return this weekend ahead of some potential Monday showers.
Air quality alert issued for Staten Island Saturday: What you need to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued an air quality health advisory for New York City as temperatures are expected to feel close to 90 degrees Saturday. The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the DEC. The agency...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate
Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City
There are many unique places to travel to outside of New York City. Here are ten of the best. Whether you're looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway or an action-packed adventure, there's something for everyone on this list. So pack your bag and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful and exciting places in the world!
pix11.com
Fire engulfs three Staten Island homes
Officials said 15 people were displaced and a dog is missing after a three-alarm fire ripped through three Staten Island homes Saturday night. ‘Unacceptable’: Pressure mounts on NJ pol accused …. Woman shot dead in Brooklyn; 1 of at least 3 shootings …. NY, NJ weather: Rainy start to...
Inside a Sky-High $63 Million Penthouse Set 1,000 Feet Over New York City
The vertiginously challenged might want another place to call home. But if you’re not afraid of heights, this brand-new sky-high palace, on the 114th floor of the pencil-thin Central Park Tower, makes the perfect perch. At $63 million and soaring more than 1,000 feet above Manhattan, it’s one of the top properties in the tallest residential building in the world. (The 1,550-foot spear in the sky on New York’s aptly named Billionaires’ Row was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and completed in 2021.) From the vast windows of this 7,074-square-foot home, you’ll enjoy knee-trembling 360-degree views of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Green-Wood Cemetery has a packed fall calendar
Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn has a packed calendar for the fall. Harry Weil, director of programs for the cemetery, gave NY1 a preview of the calendar, which includes concerts, art installations and various performances. “We get lots of people coming in through the gates, but we want to get them to love it even more and really become stewards and ambassadors for the space. So they go and tell their friends, ‘Hey, I saw this cool concert or oh, they’re doing these great walking tours here,” Weil said. “So we want to build a new audience for the future.”
wamc.org
Hochul says New York is preparing for hurricane season
New York Governor Kathy Hochul met Friday with the heads of the major downstate utilities in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, saying she wants to make sure everyone is prepared as possible for any potential extreme weather. Hochul spoke on Long Island, 10 years after Superstorm Sandy, a monster...
cntraveler.com
15 Easy Weekend Getaways From NYC
Weekend getaways from NYC can do wonders for the mind and soul. When in the city, most people can’t help but hustle—but a break from subway rides and cramped apartments is something we all need once in a while. (As for visitors, there's no doubt appeal in doing as New Yorkers do and pairing your city break with a local-loved side trip.)
Caribbean J'ouvert celebration returning to Crown Heights following pandemic hiatus
While the event has been plagued with violent incidents in the past, organizers are aiming to reclaim the narrative.
pix11.com
Follow-up Friday: New water park in Bronx for kids; issues resolved at East Harlem building
Watch Live News Weather Morning News New York Living Sports Newsletters About Community PIX11 Partners. At the Patterson Houses in the Bronx, a new water park designed for kids by kids emerges. At the Lexington Houses in East Harlem, water is now restored and elevators are working again.
BevNET.com
Jameson Distillery Arrives in NYC For First Time
Starting August 26, Jameson Irish Whiskey is giving Americans the chance to experience its award-winning Dublin Bow St. Distillery right here in the U.S. for the first time, taking over New York City’s iconic Hudson Yards for two weeks. Transporting brand fans (21+) to the very place Jameson was...
macaronikid.com
Long Island Festival season is HERE
The Feast is back after a 2 year hiatus! The 49th Annual Feast of Mother Cabrini will take place at Suffolk Community College – Grant Campus from Friday through Sunday, August 26th – 28th & Thursday through Labor Day, September 2nd – 5th. This annual two weekend-long...
Up Close: Debate grows over New York City congestion pricing plan ahead of hearings
In this episode of Up Close, we discuss a proposed plan that would have a massive impact on hundreds of thousands of drivers who commute into New York City.
Comments / 0