Read full article on original website
Related
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
The anniversary of the EF-5 tornado that spawned the Mayo Clinic
Destruction from the 1886 tornado in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota – Credit: Brown & Riley, Minnesota Historical Society, Wikipedia public domain. Minnesota sits on the northern edge of some of the planet’s most intense and volatile weather. Tornadoes are the realization of all of nature’s fury coming together in one spot.
KIMT
Verizon stores in southern Minnesota targeted by burglars
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Authorities believe a string of burglaries at Verizon stores in southern Minnesota may be related. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the store in Stewartville was hit Friday morning just after 4 a.m. when the suspects gained entrance after breaking glass with a large rock. They...
The Most ‘Extra’ Home Currently for Sale in Minnesota
I really like using the word 'extra' to describe things. It's like saying something is elaborate or over the top, and that's exactly what's going on in this home for sale in Edina, Minnesota. I just have to say it's in Edina and most people will understand. The amenities are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Late harvest force some apple orchards to push back opening dates
While many apple orchards in Minnesota are opening up for the fall season this weekend, a couple won't be joining them. Minnetonka Orchards in Minnetrista has announced that it's pushing back its opening date by two weeks to Labor Day weekend, while Emma Krumbee's Orchard & Farm in Belle Plaine won't be opening until next Saturday, Aug. 27.
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
Motorcyclist killed as he merged onto I-694 in Twin Cities
A motorcyclist was killed in Brooklyn Center Sunday evening when he was struck by another driver as he merged onto I-694. The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a Harley Davidson attempted to enter eastbound I-694 from northbound I-94 "at a high speed." He proceeded to cross traffic, and...
Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
Holdingford Almost Lost Their School; Origin of the City
Holdingford is a small town of 743 people in Central Minnesota approximately 25 miles from St. Cloud, Little Falls and Sauk Centre. Holdingford is featured this time on WJON's Small Town Series. I talked with longtime Holdingford residents Mike Odden and Herman Ebnet. Odden is a former teacher at Holdingford High School and current city council member. Ebnet is the Vice President of the Holdingford Historical Society.
Farm Picnic in Pierz This Sunday
PIERZ -- The annual celebration of family farms and main street businesses arrives in Pierz this weekend. Minnesota COACT (Citizens Organized Acting Together) and the Morrison County Farmers Union host the 41st annual Farm Picnic Sunday, August 21st at Pierz Park. The traditional picnic of ham, sponsored by the Minnesota...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato teen catches monster catfish on the Blue Earth River
Leroy McClelland IV shows off his flathead catfish catch from the Blue Earth River. A Mankato teen caught a monster flathead catfish on the Blue Earth River Wednesday. Leroy McClelland IV had begun fishing for walleye on the river just moments before he felt what he believed was a snagged line. He asked SMN not to share his exact location.
Wedding dress 'garage sale' helping Twin Cities brides
MINNEAPOLIS — The average bride spends $1,800 on a dress, according to Brides.com. "It's extremely hard to sell your dress online, and it's a lot of work to try and buy one from someone online," Freya Wilde co-owner, Andrea Fischer said. Freya Wilde is a wedding dress rental company,...
idesignarch.com
Meticulously Crafted Dream Home on Lake Minnetonka
This beautiful Artisan home in Wayzata, Minnesota on Lake Minnetonka is an inviting retreat with custom craftsmanship. Built by Gordon James Construction, every inch of this lakefront house has been meticulously crafted. An open and warm living room with a stone fireplace is the perfect place to enjoy the lake...
Shelter-in-place alert issued for Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- Authorities have issued an alert asking those near Pine Island to shelter in place.It is due to a "police event" in the southeastern Pine Island area.Pine Island is roughly 20 miles north of Rochester.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.
26 Amazing Movies That Were Filmed in the State of Minnesota
If you've ever been to Minneapolis or even visited the Mall of America, you have probably walked in the same spot as big-time celebrities! Actually, there are a bunch of towns, parks, cemeteries, lakes, and businesses in Minnesota that have been featured on the big screen. Below is a HUGE list of movies that have been made right here in Minnesota and all the spots where film crews and stars have been.
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Aug. 20, 2022
The contract for putting in a new steam heating plant at the Union School was awarded to the Moore Heating company of Minneapolis, competing against five other firms. The amount of their bid was $1305. Work is progressing rapidly on the new plant, and there is every reason to believe, from the plans, that the building will at last be comfortably heated. The partition separating the library from the main room upstairs has been removed and the library removed to the spacious room on the southwest.
47th Annual Pantowners Car Show Fills Fairgrounds [PHOTOS]
SAUK RAPIDS -- The largest one-day car show and swap meet in the state returned to central Minnesota this weekend. The 47th annual Pantowners Car Show filled the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. Entrants in the car show were divided into 29 different classes based on make, model, age, and modifications.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0