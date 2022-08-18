ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Verizon stores in southern Minnesota targeted by burglars

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Authorities believe a string of burglaries at Verizon stores in southern Minnesota may be related. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the store in Stewartville was hit Friday morning just after 4 a.m. when the suspects gained entrance after breaking glass with a large rock. They...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunflowers#Bloom#Flowers#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
KROC News

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze

On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
ZUMBROTA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Holdingford Almost Lost Their School; Origin of the City

Holdingford is a small town of 743 people in Central Minnesota approximately 25 miles from St. Cloud, Little Falls and Sauk Centre. Holdingford is featured this time on WJON's Small Town Series. I talked with longtime Holdingford residents Mike Odden and Herman Ebnet. Odden is a former teacher at Holdingford High School and current city council member. Ebnet is the Vice President of the Holdingford Historical Society.
HOLDINGFORD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Farm Picnic in Pierz This Sunday

PIERZ -- The annual celebration of family farms and main street businesses arrives in Pierz this weekend. Minnesota COACT (Citizens Organized Acting Together) and the Morrison County Farmers Union host the 41st annual Farm Picnic Sunday, August 21st at Pierz Park. The traditional picnic of ham, sponsored by the Minnesota...
PIERZ, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato teen catches monster catfish on the Blue Earth River

Leroy McClelland IV shows off his flathead catfish catch from the Blue Earth River. A Mankato teen caught a monster flathead catfish on the Blue Earth River Wednesday. Leroy McClelland IV had begun fishing for walleye on the river just moments before he felt what he believed was a snagged line. He asked SMN not to share his exact location.
MANKATO, MN
KARE 11

Wedding dress 'garage sale' helping Twin Cities brides

MINNEAPOLIS — The average bride spends $1,800 on a dress, according to Brides.com. "It's extremely hard to sell your dress online, and it's a lot of work to try and buy one from someone online," Freya Wilde co-owner, Andrea Fischer said. Freya Wilde is a wedding dress rental company,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
idesignarch.com

Meticulously Crafted Dream Home on Lake Minnetonka

This beautiful Artisan home in Wayzata, Minnesota on Lake Minnetonka is an inviting retreat with custom craftsmanship. Built by Gordon James Construction, every inch of this lakefront house has been meticulously crafted. An open and warm living room with a stone fireplace is the perfect place to enjoy the lake...
WAYZATA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Shelter-in-place alert issued for Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- Authorities have issued an alert asking those near Pine Island to shelter in place.It is due to a "police event" in the southeastern Pine Island area.Pine Island is roughly 20 miles north of Rochester.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.
PINE ISLAND, MN
KROC News

26 Amazing Movies That Were Filmed in the State of Minnesota

If you've ever been to Minneapolis or even visited the Mall of America, you have probably walked in the same spot as big-time celebrities! Actually, there are a bunch of towns, parks, cemeteries, lakes, and businesses in Minnesota that have been featured on the big screen. Below is a HUGE list of movies that have been made right here in Minnesota and all the spots where film crews and stars have been.
MINNESOTA STATE
swnewsmedia.com

Remember When: Aug. 20, 2022

The contract for putting in a new steam heating plant at the Union School was awarded to the Moore Heating company of Minneapolis, competing against five other firms. The amount of their bid was $1305. Work is progressing rapidly on the new plant, and there is every reason to believe, from the plans, that the building will at last be comfortably heated. The partition separating the library from the main room upstairs has been removed and the library removed to the spacious room on the southwest.
SHAKOPEE, MN
WJON

47th Annual Pantowners Car Show Fills Fairgrounds [PHOTOS]

SAUK RAPIDS -- The largest one-day car show and swap meet in the state returned to central Minnesota this weekend. The 47th annual Pantowners Car Show filled the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. Entrants in the car show were divided into 29 different classes based on make, model, age, and modifications.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy