Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationDaily Car NewsNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising eventsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
James Gill: Crime is out of control in NO. Should the chief prosecutor be moonlighting?
Perhaps you're fretting because you have heard the DA has gone AWOL in the middle of a crime wave in New Orleans. Fear not. Jason Williams does have a new gig practicing civil law, but it is part time and he will remain as dedicated as ever to putting lawbreakers behind bars. Since assistant DAs are not allowed to practice law on the side, he will have plenty of help in his official capacity.
Mayor sits with, consoles, family of accused armed carjacker in court
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was spotted in Superior Court Friday sitting with the family of an accused juvenile violent carjacker during his trial.
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson a no-show in criminal court
The attorney for a murder suspect wants Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson to be found in contempt of court. He took his claim to a courtroom on Friday morning, but the sheriff didn't show up.
NOLA.com
Court documents detail latest on New Orleans East homicide from last week
A 76-year-old man was arguing with a group of teenagers when he went into his house, grabbed a gun and started shooting at them, killing a 17-year-old boy in the process, investigators said in records filed in Criminal District Court. The documents offer the most complete account yet of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Attorneys file lawsuit against OJJ
BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — A team of lawyers filed a lawsuit Friday against Governor John Bel Edwards and the Office of Juvenile Justice to stop the transfer of juvenile inmates from Bridge City to Angola. After multiple escapes this year, Jefferson Parish Councilman Deano Bonano said that is the wrong decision. “Bridge City’s backyard […]
NOLA.com
Victims go to New Orleans court for teen robber's sentencing - and find a surprise visitor
Madison Bergeron walked into Orleans Parish Juvenile Court with her sister on Thursday, for the sentencing of the teenager who pulled a fake gun on her to steal her car, and who stole vehicles from two other people. Just before Bergeron rose to address the court, however, her sister nudged...
Carjacking victims upset after Mayor Cantrell in court in support of attacker's family
NEW ORLEANS — September 11, 2021 is the day Madison Bergeron will never forget. Bergeron told Eyewitness News she had just pulled into the driveway, and was grabbing some things in her car, when she says she felt someone tugging on her handbag. She says she turned around and her attacker pulled a gun.
NOLA.com
Stephanie Grace: NOPD tries, and fails, to have it both ways on abortion
Staffing at the New Orleans Police Department is so short that it takes an average of 2½ hours to respond to a 911 call, a recent analysis found. Another report chronicled the department’s low closure rate for sex crimes investigations and noted that detectives in the division are handling more than three times the recommended case load.
RELATED PEOPLE
wbrz.com
Attorneys sue to keep state from moving juvenile offenders to Angola
BATON ROUGE - Attorneys have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to halt the state from temporarily moving its most violent juvenile offenders to the state prison in Angola. The suit spearheaded by several Louisiana attorneys aims to stop the Office of Juvenile Justice from transferring those offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth, a jail that's been plagued by constant escapes and violence within its walls.
NOLA.com
1 killed, 2 injured in Marrero crash; impairment suspected, authorities say
A person was killed and two others injured, including an 8-year-old girl, in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Marrero. Authorities say they believe one of the drivers was under the influence. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ames Boulevard and Trinity Drive when a pickup...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville man sentenced to 140 months in federal prison on drug distribution charges
A federal judge sentenced a Donaldsonville man to 140 months in federal prison following his conviction of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. announced in a news release that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced 39-year-old Christopher John Scieneaux. The...
L'Observateur
Slidell Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SCHSHINETIA ANDERSON, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022 to FEMA fraud announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon on November 10, 2022. The defendant faces a maximum sentence of 5 years imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, up to 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
NOLA.com
In meetings with New Orleans residents, Mayor Cantrell lays out 2023 plans
Mayor LaToya Cantrell took her plans for New Orleans on a roadshow over the past month, telling residents that she’ll aim to shore up a dwindling New Orleans Police Department, strengthen the code enforcement department and invest across the city's neighborhoods next year. In a series of community meetings...
WDSU
New Orleans council, NOPD superintendent clash over abortion resolution
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council clashed with the New Orleans Police Department superintendent on Friday during a criminal justice committee meeting. It all started with a question from council President Helena Moreno to police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson regarding the city's resolution to not be the enforcers of the statewide abortion laws.
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced in a federal court in Louisiana that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022, to FEMA fraud. On November 10, 2022, the defendant will be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon. The defendant faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 obligatory special assessment charge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hollygrove shooting leaves man hospitalized Sunday morning
The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to find the possible suspect and motive.
Louisiana Deputy accused of ignoring French Quarter rape resigns, reportedly seen on camera walking in opposite direction
The officer who reportedly ignored a woman's call for help after she witnessed an unconscious woman being raped in New Orleans' French Quarter has resigned, Constable Edwin M. Shorty, Jr. announced on Thursday.
New Orleans violence continues with shootings, stabbing, carjackings
A violent weekend in New Orleans continues with four more shootings, two carjackings, and a stabbing. At least 11 people have been shot in New Orleans since Friday night.
Victim hospitalized after armed robbery turned violent on Paris Ave.
Investigations revealed, the man was wounded during a robbery. EMS took him to the hospital but his condition has not been released.
Comments / 1