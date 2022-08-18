ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

James Gill: Crime is out of control in NO. Should the chief prosecutor be moonlighting?

Perhaps you're fretting because you have heard the DA has gone AWOL in the middle of a crime wave in New Orleans. Fear not. Jason Williams does have a new gig practicing civil law, but it is part time and he will remain as dedicated as ever to putting lawbreakers behind bars. Since assistant DAs are not allowed to practice law on the side, he will have plenty of help in his official capacity.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Attorneys file lawsuit against OJJ

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — A team of lawyers filed a lawsuit Friday against Governor John Bel Edwards and the Office of Juvenile Justice to stop the transfer of juvenile inmates from Bridge City to Angola. After multiple escapes this year, Jefferson Parish Councilman Deano Bonano said that is the wrong decision. “Bridge City’s backyard […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Stephanie Grace: NOPD tries, and fails, to have it both ways on abortion

Staffing at the New Orleans Police Department is so short that it takes an average of 2½ hours to respond to a 911 call, a recent analysis found. Another report chronicled the department’s low closure rate for sex crimes investigations and noted that detectives in the division are handling more than three times the recommended case load.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Latoya Cantrell
Susie Morgan
wbrz.com

Attorneys sue to keep state from moving juvenile offenders to Angola

BATON ROUGE - Attorneys have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to halt the state from temporarily moving its most violent juvenile offenders to the state prison in Angola. The suit spearheaded by several Louisiana attorneys aims to stop the Office of Juvenile Justice from transferring those offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth, a jail that's been plagued by constant escapes and violence within its walls.
ANGOLA, LA
L'Observateur

Slidell Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SCHSHINETIA ANDERSON, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022 to FEMA fraud announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon on November 10, 2022. The defendant faces a maximum sentence of 5 years imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, up to 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences

HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

New Orleans council, NOPD superintendent clash over abortion resolution

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council clashed with the New Orleans Police Department superintendent on Friday during a criminal justice committee meeting. It all started with a question from council President Helena Moreno to police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson regarding the city's resolution to not be the enforcers of the statewide abortion laws.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged

