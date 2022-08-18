Read full article on original website
Patrick Cantlay will try to replicate the same path he took to the FedEx Cup title last season. Cantlay won the BMW Championship for the second straight season on Sunday. He edged out Scott Stallings by one shot at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. Cantlay used a fortuitous bounce over...
If you're a fan looking to pull off a practical joke during a PGA Tour event, make sure Rory McIlroy isn't around to interrupt it. Per Adam Schupak of GolfWeek, a fan walked onto the course during the third round at the BMW Championship on Saturday with a remote control golf ball and dropped it on the 15th-hole green in an attempt to get it to go into the cup.
LIV Golf will announce seven new additions after the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Tour Championship next weekend, according to Alan Shipnuck of The Fire Pit Collective. The signings include "one long-rumored superstar," while all seven competed in last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, which puts them inside the top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings for the 2022 season.
Make it two titles in a row and three overall in five years for Trilogy. The BIG3 dynasty added to its legend Sunday, beating Power convincingly, 51-35, to clinch the championship. Earl Clark led the way with 22 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, while Isaiah Briscoe added 21 points...
Former Open Championship winner, golf architect and broadcaster Tom Weiskopf died on Saturday of pancreatic cancer. He was 79. "The PGA Tour is saddened at the passing of Tom Weiskopf, a towering figure in the game of golf not only during his playing career but through his accomplished work in the broadcast booth and golf course design business," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "Tom is leaving behind a lasting legacy in golf. The beautiful swing he showcased during his 16 career PGA Tour victories is still being emulated today, while his golf courses remain as testaments to his love for the game. Our hearts and deepest sympathies are with his wife, Laurie, two children, Heidi and Eric, and the entire Weiskopf family during this time."
