Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022
BLUNT, Oliver, 72, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal's North Charleston Chapel. BODDIE, Latoya, 45, of North Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Divinity Mortuary of Moncks Corner. BRITTON, Charles Edward, 88, of Mount Pleasant died. Arrangements by Mayer Funeral Home of Georgetown. BROWN, Kendoni Jamol, 47, of Charleston died...
Median price of a house in Charleston is $400,000. Where can a prospective buyer find one?
The median price of a house in the Charleston area stands at about $400,000, which is $50,000 more than a year ago and $120,000 more than before the pandemic. So where can a prospective buyer expect to find a residence in the region for that amount of money and what will they get?
Behre: Are West Ashley homes important enough to preserve? Owners must ultimately decide.
The two-story brick home at 8 Stocker Drive in Charleston’s Old Windermere neighborhood seems to have changed little since it was built shortly after World War II, as the suburban growth expanded across the Ashley River. Not because it cannot be renovated, but because Charleston has no rules on...
Planned hotel and apartment projects cause parking concerns for Charleston merchants
A new hotel and multifamily project are in the works where a parking lot and one-story building now sit in downtown Charleston behind a block of King Street businesses, but merchants aren't looking forward to losing parking spaces during construction. Developers want to build a 122-unit apartment building at 29-35...
Letters: Berkeley County residents get to vote on two sales tax questions
Berkeley County wants voters to extend the 1-cent sales tax at a time of high inflation to support road and bridge repairs. Now, the Berkeley County School Board is jumping on the bandwagon to correct for its past failures with a 1-cent sales tax increase as well. So we are...
The unintended consequence of Charleston's population changes: School diversity
Two things are true: Racially integrated public schools offer learning advantages that result in better social and academic outcomes. The Charleston County School District includes many schools that are mostly White or mostly Black. In recent years, though, many of the district’s schools have become more racially diverse. As more...
Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
Letters: North Charleston must step up with funds to combat gun violence
Tuesday’s Post and Courier article, “Funds to help stop violence lacking” by reporters Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. and Jocelyn Grzeszczak, seems to indicate there is enough support to help North Charleston reduce gun violence. Boots-on-the-ground organizations, North Charleston councilmen, community members, professionals and others seem eager to...
100 years ago, a Charleston football team rode by train, met a President and didn't lose a game
They survived dengue fever, traveled by train to road games and shook hands with U.S. President Warren G. Harding. And they didn't lose a game, either. The 2022 high school football season that has just begun marks the 100th anniversary of the 1922 Charleston High School Bantams' undefeated season. That team went 10-0-1, the only blemish a 6-6 tie on the road against a Massachusetts team.
Deaths Summary for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
BENNETT, Mary Willis, 97, of Mount Pleasant died Sunday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston. DE ARCIA, Alejandra Victoria Lopez, 24, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary. GREGORY, Ruth Hazel, 79, of North Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by The Low Country...
Berkeley County will save time and money with new DNA lab
Often when crimes are committed local enforcement has to send DNA evidence to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The state agency, headquartered in Columbia, is notorious for having a back log of DNA to be tested that often takes several weeks to months. Soon it will be different a...
1805 Grovehurst Drive, Charleston, SC 29414
You will be amazed by the conditions of this house - it is move-in ready. Beautiful open floor plan. Master bedroom located downstairs. Kitchen island plenty of cabinet space eat in breakfast bar gourmet gas appliances subway tile backsplash granite and ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. 7 inch laminate floors throughout main level hardwood treads on stairs soft antique cabinets with creamy gray tones throughout. Sunroom with attached breezeway. Amazing location in West Ashley's most sought after community. 3 swimming pools sidewalks walking trails fenced dog park 3 acre park 3 play grounds. $2 500 credit available toward buyer's closing cost and pre-paids with acceptable offer and use of preferred lender. Washer and dryer do not convey. Sellers are taking all the curtains with them. They will leave all the curtain rods except the ones in the master bedroom. Sellers haven't found a home to purchase yet; contract will have to be contingent on sellers renting back or flexible closing date. Professional pictures of the entire house Matterport 3D tour and floor plan sketch will be uploaded on Friday 8/19 morning.
Charleston area man identified as victim in James Island sports bar shooting
JAMES ISLAND — A 27-year-old man from the Charleston area was shot to death outside a sports bar over the weekend. Trever Heyward Jr. died Aug. 20 at the scene, 1757 Grimball Road, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at around 2...
CCSD reported less than 1 percent of classroom teacher vacancies during first week
Charleston County School District reported that it had less than one percentage of classroom teacher vacancies during its first week of school. When school opened there were only 34 vacancies, according to a presentation CCSD Chief of Human Resources Bill Briggman made to the district's board on Aug. 22. Andy...
James Island man at center of missing woman's case found dead in apparent suicide
JAMES ISLAND — The body recovered Aug. 19 from a marsh area has been identified as missing woman Megan Rich, and her ex-boyfriend at the center of police's investigation was found dead from a seemingly self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal identified the...
1841 Sundancer Lane, Goose Creek, SC 29445
Move-in ready and well-maintained one-story open floor plan single family detached. Spacious living room with fireplace. Very ample kitchen space with eat-in-kitchen area. The roof shingles are only 4yrs old. Laminate floors throughout and ceramic tile in the kitchen. Great back deck/grilling area perfect for summer BBQ. A fenced-in backyard - with more than enough space for a pool. It also includes a nice pavilion to get away and relax. Located in a very quiet cul-de-sac. Conveniently located close to the Naval Weapons Station and to I-526 therefore providing easy access Mt. Pleasant IOP airport Boeing the Tanger Outlets Downtown etc. Washer and dryer do not convey. $1 350 credit available toward buyer's closing cost and pre-paids with acceptable offer and use of preferred lender.
SC Commerce seeks $20M to be 'ready for the next Boeing expansion'
The state Commerce Department is seeking approval to spend $20 million to relocate a radar station near Charleston International Airport, saying the project will be critical if Boeing Co. decides to expand its neighboring aircraft manufacturing operations. The economic development agency is scheduled to take its request to the Joint...
Local task force: New and expansive data to be released on human trafficking
On Sept. 1, the most revealing numbers yet will be made public regarding human trafficking in the local area. The Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) was organized in 2018 following a determination from the state attorney general’s office that the tri-county area ranks third in the state in labor or sex trafficking.
100 Kingsbridge Drive, Goose Creek, SC 29445
Great ranch home ready for new owners. Conveniently located in the desired subdivision of Devon Forest and conveniently located minutes from shopping food transportation schools I-26 and much more. As you walk into your new home you will notice all of the fresh paint and new flooring throughout most of the home. Just inside the front door you will see the large family room which is open to the dining area. The kitchen has a large open space so you can still see your family or guests as you prepare a meal. The cabinets also have a fresh coat of paint and the kitchen features granite countertops and all appliances. The living area is huge and can fit even the largest sectional and you can take the chill off in the winters with the lovely wood burning fireplace. Down the hall are three large bedrooms. The first bedroom is off the family room and could be used as on office if you don't need a third bedroom. Next to the second bedroom is the hall bath that will service the two bedrooms and your guests. The master bedroom is situated at the back of the home and has a large walk-in closet and is large enough for a king bed and you will still have room for more large furniture. The master bath includes a garden tub a walk in shower and dual vanities. This home features a large front yard that has been well maintained. The two car garage is spacious and offers plenty of storage. Do you have additional vehicles? The driveway can easily fit four cars if you need the extra space.
Murdaugh attorneys double down on leak claims in double-murder case, citing phone video
COLUMBIA — A video found on Paul Murdaugh's phone, purportedly recorded just before he and his mother were fatally shot last June, is the latest piece of evidence to emerge in a bitter dispute between state prosecutors and defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, Paul's father and alleged killer. Murdaugh's...
