Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

BLUNT, Oliver, 72, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal's North Charleston Chapel. BODDIE, Latoya, 45, of North Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Divinity Mortuary of Moncks Corner. BRITTON, Charles Edward, 88, of Mount Pleasant died. Arrangements by Mayer Funeral Home of Georgetown. BROWN, Kendoni Jamol, 47, of Charleston died...
Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
Letters: North Charleston must step up with funds to combat gun violence

Tuesday’s Post and Courier article, “Funds to help stop violence lacking” by reporters Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. and Jocelyn Grzeszczak, seems to indicate there is enough support to help North Charleston reduce gun violence. Boots-on-the-ground organizations, North Charleston councilmen, community members, professionals and others seem eager to...
100 years ago, a Charleston football team rode by train, met a President and didn't lose a game

They survived dengue fever, traveled by train to road games and shook hands with U.S. President Warren G. Harding. And they didn't lose a game, either. The 2022 high school football season that has just begun marks the 100th anniversary of the 1922 Charleston High School Bantams' undefeated season. That team went 10-0-1, the only blemish a 6-6 tie on the road against a Massachusetts team.
Deaths Summary for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

BENNETT, Mary Willis, 97, of Mount Pleasant died Sunday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston. DE ARCIA, Alejandra Victoria Lopez, 24, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary. GREGORY, Ruth Hazel, 79, of North Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by The Low Country...
Berkeley County will save time and money with new DNA lab

Often when crimes are committed local enforcement has to send DNA evidence to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The state agency, headquartered in Columbia, is notorious for having a back log of DNA to be tested that often takes several weeks to months. Soon it will be different a...
1805 Grovehurst Drive, Charleston, SC 29414

You will be amazed by the conditions of this house - it is move-in ready. Beautiful open floor plan. Master bedroom located downstairs. Kitchen island plenty of cabinet space eat in breakfast bar gourmet gas appliances subway tile backsplash granite and ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. 7 inch laminate floors throughout main level hardwood treads on stairs soft antique cabinets with creamy gray tones throughout. Sunroom with attached breezeway. Amazing location in West Ashley's most sought after community. 3 swimming pools sidewalks walking trails fenced dog park 3 acre park 3 play grounds. $2 500 credit available toward buyer's closing cost and pre-paids with acceptable offer and use of preferred lender. Washer and dryer do not convey. Sellers are taking all the curtains with them. They will leave all the curtain rods except the ones in the master bedroom. Sellers haven't found a home to purchase yet; contract will have to be contingent on sellers renting back or flexible closing date. Professional pictures of the entire house Matterport 3D tour and floor plan sketch will be uploaded on Friday 8/19 morning.
1841 Sundancer Lane, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Move-in ready and well-maintained one-story open floor plan single family detached. Spacious living room with fireplace. Very ample kitchen space with eat-in-kitchen area. The roof shingles are only 4yrs old. Laminate floors throughout and ceramic tile in the kitchen. Great back deck/grilling area perfect for summer BBQ. A fenced-in backyard - with more than enough space for a pool. It also includes a nice pavilion to get away and relax. Located in a very quiet cul-de-sac. Conveniently located close to the Naval Weapons Station and to I-526 therefore providing easy access Mt. Pleasant IOP airport Boeing the Tanger Outlets Downtown etc. Washer and dryer do not convey. $1 350 credit available toward buyer's closing cost and pre-paids with acceptable offer and use of preferred lender.
SC Commerce seeks $20M to be 'ready for the next Boeing expansion'

The state Commerce Department is seeking approval to spend $20 million to relocate a radar station near Charleston International Airport, saying the project will be critical if Boeing Co. decides to expand its neighboring aircraft manufacturing operations. The economic development agency is scheduled to take its request to the Joint...
100 Kingsbridge Drive, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Great ranch home ready for new owners. Conveniently located in the desired subdivision of Devon Forest and conveniently located minutes from shopping food transportation schools I-26 and much more. As you walk into your new home you will notice all of the fresh paint and new flooring throughout most of the home. Just inside the front door you will see the large family room which is open to the dining area. The kitchen has a large open space so you can still see your family or guests as you prepare a meal. The cabinets also have a fresh coat of paint and the kitchen features granite countertops and all appliances. The living area is huge and can fit even the largest sectional and you can take the chill off in the winters with the lovely wood burning fireplace. Down the hall are three large bedrooms. The first bedroom is off the family room and could be used as on office if you don't need a third bedroom. Next to the second bedroom is the hall bath that will service the two bedrooms and your guests. The master bedroom is situated at the back of the home and has a large walk-in closet and is large enough for a king bed and you will still have room for more large furniture. The master bath includes a garden tub a walk in shower and dual vanities. This home features a large front yard that has been well maintained. The two car garage is spacious and offers plenty of storage. Do you have additional vehicles? The driveway can easily fit four cars if you need the extra space.
