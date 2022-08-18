Great ranch home ready for new owners. Conveniently located in the desired subdivision of Devon Forest and conveniently located minutes from shopping food transportation schools I-26 and much more. As you walk into your new home you will notice all of the fresh paint and new flooring throughout most of the home. Just inside the front door you will see the large family room which is open to the dining area. The kitchen has a large open space so you can still see your family or guests as you prepare a meal. The cabinets also have a fresh coat of paint and the kitchen features granite countertops and all appliances. The living area is huge and can fit even the largest sectional and you can take the chill off in the winters with the lovely wood burning fireplace. Down the hall are three large bedrooms. The first bedroom is off the family room and could be used as on office if you don't need a third bedroom. Next to the second bedroom is the hall bath that will service the two bedrooms and your guests. The master bedroom is situated at the back of the home and has a large walk-in closet and is large enough for a king bed and you will still have room for more large furniture. The master bath includes a garden tub a walk in shower and dual vanities. This home features a large front yard that has been well maintained. The two car garage is spacious and offers plenty of storage. Do you have additional vehicles? The driveway can easily fit four cars if you need the extra space.

GOOSE CREEK, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO