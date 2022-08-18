ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontotoc, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Friday’s prep football scores (Aug. 19)

HA — Jay Stevenson 55 run (Fisher kick), clock 7:51. LS — Jonathan Hart 1 run (kick failed), clock 5:15. HA — Stevenson 11 run (Fisher kick), clock 11:50. HA — Trey Naugher 20 pass from Jack Ketchum (Fisher 2-pt run good), clock 0:25. Third quarter.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Dinner Ride rolls through Starkville

The 2022 Sturgis South Motorcycle Rally Dinner Ride took place in Oktibbeha County on Friday, and it was a sight for sore eyes. To read more, see the full Saturday, August 20th edition of the Starkville Daily News.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

It's decision day for Ayden Williams. He'll commit live on 247Sports.

Sunday could be a big day for Ole Miss, as 2023 wide receiver Ayden Williams will announce his college decision live on 247Sports. You can click HERE to watch the live stream. Williams is expected to make his announcement at 2 p.m. CT at the Ridgeland (Miss.0 High School gymnasium.
OXFORD, MS
Pontotoc, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Pontotoc, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
wtva.com

EXCLUSIVE: Houston High School trespasser apologizes

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The young man who walked into Houston High School on Wednesday and stayed inside for two class periods spoke exclusively with WTVA 9 News on Friday. Amiro Alomari, 20, acknowledged he caused chaos, fear and panic. He admits the act was a bad idea. "I...
HOUSTON, MS
wcbi.com

Bikers ride through Tupelo for the 16th annual Legacy Run

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Families, friends, and the community of Tupelo got out today to watch their loved ones ride through the main street in the town for their annual Legacy Run. The run is one of the largest and longest organized runs in the U.S. and consists of...
TUPELO, MS
WATE

County leader in Mississippi gets death threat over road work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The sheriff in Panola County, Mississippi says his deputies are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County MS Board of Supervisors over road work. Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Bikers and vendors preparing for Sturgis South Rally

STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you step outside in Oktibbeha County, you may feel the ground shaking a little. Don’t worry it’s not an earthquake. It’s from the rumbling of scores of motorcycle engines. Bikers are rolling in and vendors are setting up in Sturgis for...
STURGIS, MS
wtva.com

Local Boy Scout councils merge, seek new name

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two local councils of the Boy Scouts of America are now one and need a new name. The Yocona Area Council served the Tupelo area, and the Pushmataha Area Council served the Golden Triangle. Both covered a combined 22 counties. Boards of the two recently...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo business now offering alcohol for delivery

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Food delivery in the Tupelo area just got more interesting since people can now order alcohol and have it delivered. Tupelo To-Go is now licensed to deliver alcohol and says it is the only such delivery service in Mississippi allowed to do that. "And it...
TUPELO, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS - Collision on Co Rd 101 results in Injuries

Oxford, MS (August 18, 2022) - There were verified injuries resulting from an auto accident reported in the Oxford area on Thursday, August 18. Near the time of 7:15 a.m., the collision took place on County Road 101. The accident left at least one involved party with undisclosed injuries. Ambulances...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Grand jury to hear molestation case against Fulton man

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury will hear the case against a Fulton man charged with child molestation. According to a news release from the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Alan Young on Aug. 9. The sheriff’s office and Child Protective Services conducted the investigation. No...
FULTON, MS
wtva.com

Man wanted in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- The Lee County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man accused of fraud. They are looking for Bryan Dill, according to the LCSO Facebook page. He is currently being sought by the LCSO after being indicted for home repair fraud. If you know where he...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Blue Mountain College welcomes nursing school program on campus

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) - Blue Mountain College announced the addition of the new Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (BSN). The Mississippi Institution for Higher Learning approved the college's application to offer the degree on Thursday. There are approximately 3,000 nursing positions open across Mississippi right now. President Dr....
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS

