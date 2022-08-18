Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Friday’s prep football scores (Aug. 19)
HA — Jay Stevenson 55 run (Fisher kick), clock 7:51. LS — Jonathan Hart 1 run (kick failed), clock 5:15. HA — Stevenson 11 run (Fisher kick), clock 11:50. HA — Trey Naugher 20 pass from Jack Ketchum (Fisher 2-pt run good), clock 0:25. Third quarter.
Starkville Daily News
Dinner Ride rolls through Starkville
The 2022 Sturgis South Motorcycle Rally Dinner Ride took place in Oktibbeha County on Friday, and it was a sight for sore eyes. To read more, see the full Saturday, August 20th edition of the Starkville Daily News.
247Sports
It's decision day for Ayden Williams. He'll commit live on 247Sports.
Sunday could be a big day for Ole Miss, as 2023 wide receiver Ayden Williams will announce his college decision live on 247Sports. You can click HERE to watch the live stream. Williams is expected to make his announcement at 2 p.m. CT at the Ridgeland (Miss.0 High School gymnasium.
D-lineman Jamarrion Harkless has official visit set for Ole Miss on Sept. 3
Jamarrion Harkless will take an official visit to Ole Miss on the weekend of Sept. 3, he confirmed via Twitter on Saturday. That is the Rebels' season-opening game versus Troy. Harkless is a 6-4, 290-pound defensive lineman out of Frederick Douglas High School in Lexington Kentucky. He is a three-star...
wtva.com
EXCLUSIVE: Houston High School trespasser apologizes
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The young man who walked into Houston High School on Wednesday and stayed inside for two class periods spoke exclusively with WTVA 9 News on Friday. Amiro Alomari, 20, acknowledged he caused chaos, fear and panic. He admits the act was a bad idea. "I...
saturdaydownsouth.com
The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for Ole Miss football in 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Ole Miss. We’ll stay with the SEC West all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. If you’re an Ole Miss fan, I don’t think you could’ve asked for...
bobgermanylaw.com
Starkville, MS - Occupied Ambulance Involved in Collision on N. Jackson St
Starkville, MS (August 20, 2022) - Paramedics in Starkville responding to a medical call were heading southbound on North Jackson Street when the driver of a passenger vehicle failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, causing an accident on Friday, August 19th. The crash occurred in the area of North...
wcbi.com
Bikers ride through Tupelo for the 16th annual Legacy Run
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Families, friends, and the community of Tupelo got out today to watch their loved ones ride through the main street in the town for their annual Legacy Run. The run is one of the largest and longest organized runs in the U.S. and consists of...
County leader in Mississippi gets death threat over road work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The sheriff in Panola County, Mississippi says his deputies are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County MS Board of Supervisors over road work. Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. […]
wcbi.com
Bikers and vendors preparing for Sturgis South Rally
STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you step outside in Oktibbeha County, you may feel the ground shaking a little. Don’t worry it’s not an earthquake. It’s from the rumbling of scores of motorcycle engines. Bikers are rolling in and vendors are setting up in Sturgis for...
wtva.com
Local Boy Scout councils merge, seek new name
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two local councils of the Boy Scouts of America are now one and need a new name. The Yocona Area Council served the Tupelo area, and the Pushmataha Area Council served the Golden Triangle. Both covered a combined 22 counties. Boards of the two recently...
wtva.com
Tupelo business now offering alcohol for delivery
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Food delivery in the Tupelo area just got more interesting since people can now order alcohol and have it delivered. Tupelo To-Go is now licensed to deliver alcohol and says it is the only such delivery service in Mississippi allowed to do that. "And it...
bobgermanylaw.com
Oxford, MS - Collision on Co Rd 101 results in Injuries
Oxford, MS (August 18, 2022) - There were verified injuries resulting from an auto accident reported in the Oxford area on Thursday, August 18. Near the time of 7:15 a.m., the collision took place on County Road 101. The accident left at least one involved party with undisclosed injuries. Ambulances...
wtva.com
Grand jury to hear molestation case against Fulton man
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury will hear the case against a Fulton man charged with child molestation. According to a news release from the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Alan Young on Aug. 9. The sheriff’s office and Child Protective Services conducted the investigation. No...
wtva.com
Traffic moving again after wreck backed up I-22 traffic Thursday afternoon in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A wreck delayed traffic on Interstate 22 near Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The incident happened Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18 shortly after noon. The wreck impacted eastbound traffic. As of 2:21 p.m., traffic appears to be moving at normal speed again.
wtva.com
Man wanted in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- The Lee County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man accused of fraud. They are looking for Bryan Dill, according to the LCSO Facebook page. He is currently being sought by the LCSO after being indicted for home repair fraud. If you know where he...
Commercial Dispatch
Leaders call $13M for Oktibbeha County Lake dam an ‘unofficial’ probability
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — The purported sure thing of the county receiving $13 million in federal funds to repair the lake dam has proven, at least for now, to be more of a definite maybe. Carl Ray Furr, co-owner of Mississippi Engineering Group, told the board of supervisors Monday the...
wtva.com
Blue Mountain College welcomes nursing school program on campus
BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) - Blue Mountain College announced the addition of the new Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (BSN). The Mississippi Institution for Higher Learning approved the college's application to offer the degree on Thursday. There are approximately 3,000 nursing positions open across Mississippi right now. President Dr....
Mississippi man avoids death penalty, takes plea deal in 2019 death of 6-year-old boy
A Mississippi man decided to take a plea bargain Sunday instead of facing the death penalty in a trial that was to start Monday. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Joshua Lewis Oakley, 31, of Tupelo, was sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and child neglect in the 2019 death of 6-year-old Camden Blair.
wtva.com
Businessman shares backstory behind opening medical marijuana dispensary in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi has awarded licenses to at least ten businesses to open medical marijuana dispensaries in Tupelo. One of them is Green Magnolia Dispensaries, and Joe Kea is a co-owner. A college roommate who died of pancreatic cancer is the motivation he cited for getting into...
