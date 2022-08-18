Read full article on original website
Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot gets new update
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is currently being placed "on pause" indefinitely. Executive producer, Gail Berman, announced the update on the Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast. Unfortunately, the show also does not have an official network it can call home yet, which might be one of the reasons why it isn't seeing the light of day anytime soon (via Deadline).
Good Doctor Spinoff Centered on a Female Lawyer Eyed at ABC
ABC is poised to turn The Good Doctor into a full-blown franchise. The network is developing The Good Lawyer, a female-led offshoot of the veteran medical drama from executive producers (and co-showrunners) David Shore and Liz Friedman. According to Deadline, which was first to report the news, two characters from the prospective offshoot will be introduced in a midseason episode of the mothership. The Good Lawyer would center on Joni, “a twentysomething woman who battles obsessive compulsive disorder but is a brilliant lawyer,” according to the official character breakdown. On The Good Doctor, Joni will be introduced when she is hired...
Why everyone quit NCIS
NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
NCIS: LA boss shares new update on original cast member's return
NCIS: Los Angeles boss R Scott Gemill has teased the return of fan-favourite original cast member Linda Hunt in upcoming episodes. Hunt's character Hetty has only made sporadic appearances recently, popping in to wish Eric and Nell well and updating the team on the situation in Syria. She was actually meant to make a proper return for season 13, but it's still in the works due to pandemic restrictions and the actress being 77 years old.
Hollyoaks: Which Character If Any Will Cause The Upcoming Autumn Stunt ?
Thought I'd start a fun and speculative thread since we have confirmed that where having a huge stunt in autumn and Licy Allan has confirmed that it's going to pretty much have all the major stories coming to together. I have a feeling its Sienna too since Anna was the...
Your Hollyoaks worst storylines EVER!
Dodger and Sienna but at least, unlike above they didn't know they were related at the time. Jack visiting prostitute Sinead. Carmel seeing Jesus in a potato and her flirtation with a nunnery. The students entering a competition to win a car but it was one of those ones where...
House Of Dragon UK Pace (no spoilers)
Im sorry if there was already a thread but the search wasn't showing one. The show kicks off at 2am on Sky Witness with repeat tomorrow evening at 9pm. Really looking forward to this as I've missed GOT just hope it still has the magic.
EastEnders Cast Crisis (poss spoilers)
Thats 16 main characters in the space of a year. Theres probably a good chance we might even lose more characters. I would say Vis a cert to go. Linda and Shirleys future seem up in the air too. Rainie and Nancys departures were kept a secret. It seems like Frankies was intended to be a secret too, its already been filmed but was only announced when it came to light shes now promoting Barbie.
In Honor Of The "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 Finale, Here Are Selena Gomez’s Best Songs, Ranked
I've probably listened to "Ring" 400 times.
The media show on the future of soaps
The Media Show, Have Soaps Run Their Course?: www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001bgrc via @bbciplayer. I'm wondering if shorter form soaps may be the future - basically running in blocks of about 40 episodes (so 8 weeks of daily episodes) with a clear story arc over each series, which can be packaged up nicely enough for resales to the streamers and exist in the linear environment too. Run 2-3 series a year.
First look at Aquaman star's See season 3
We finally have a first look at Aquaman star Jason Momoa's Apple TV+ show See, which is gearing up for its final season. The streamer released a first-look preview for the new episodes, giving us a glimpse into what we can expect from the final instalment of this saga. Jason...
First look at Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as Netflix release date confirmed
Knives Out 2, aka Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, has finally confirmed its Netflix release date – and it's an early Christmas treat for us all. The eagerly-awaited sequel will arrive on Netflix on Friday, December 23, with the exciting news marked with the release of the first image from the sequel which sees Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) interrogating the latest batch of suspects.
House of the Dragon's premiere reveals game-changing secret about the Targaryen prophecy
House of the Dragon episode 1 spoilers follow. We've all heard the phrase "winter is coming". It's practically cemented in Game of Thrones lore but its glacial breeze has been breathing down the neck of Westeros much longer than fans knew. Ned Stark was the first to utter the dreaded...
Home and Away's Cash Newman makes a huge decision over Jasmine Delaney
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Cash makes a big decision in upcoming scenes in Home and Away, but it looks as though he is only going to be met with some heartbreaking disappointment. Cash, who is still missing Jasmine and is excited about her return, recently bumped...
Emmerdale trouble for Ethan and Marcus as their rift widens
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale couple Ethan Anderson and Marcus Dean remain on rocky ground tonight (August 22) following their recent row. The pair's relationship had been going well, but things turned sour last week when they had a petty row over Marcus's job as an electrician. When Marcus carried out...
Couples who split up because an actor left
The couples who clearly primed to be long term but we’re forced to split as an actor left (so Janine/Mick won’t count as Mick was always leaving and they weren’t being built long term) I’m thinking more like Peter and Lauren- they were clearly built long term...
Ally McBeal sequel from Grey's Anatomy writer is in development with new lead
A sequel to surreal legal drama Ally McBeal is in the works with a brand new lead. Starring Calista Flockhart in the title role, Ally McBeal aired between 1997 and 2002 and followed the professional and personal life of the titular heroine, a lawyer at the fictional Boston law firm Cage & Fish.
Emmerdale's Chas and Al caught out, and 8 more soap spoilers for this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Monday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Cheating Chas and Al are caught out. (Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on ITV) Chas and...
EE - Billy Mitchell
Part of me thinks Billy should have been Axed years ago but the Actor is underused in my opinion and often he treated as 'the runt of the Mitchell litter. He was once a pretty unsavoury character but managed to turn all around marrying Honey and having two children and now there is tragedy on the horizon as we know he is going to lose his only Grand Child.
Riverdale's Lili Reinhart reveals kissing with tongues is banned on set
Riverdale seems like the kind of show where anything goes. There's ritual sacrifices, people coming back from the dead, so many secret cults, a parallel universe and a meteor that gave people superpowers. However, certain things are off limits. One of those things being kissing with tongues. Appearing on the...
