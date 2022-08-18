ABC is poised to turn The Good Doctor into a full-blown franchise. The network is developing The Good Lawyer, a female-led offshoot of the veteran medical drama from executive producers (and co-showrunners) David Shore and Liz Friedman. According to Deadline, which was first to report the news, two characters from the prospective offshoot will be introduced in a midseason episode of the mothership. The Good Lawyer would center on Joni, “a twentysomething woman who battles obsessive compulsive disorder but is a brilliant lawyer,” according to the official character breakdown. On The Good Doctor, Joni will be introduced when she is hired...

