Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
Three Promotions Announced at CLH, CPAs & ConsultantsBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
electrek.co
GM offers Chevy Bolt EV owners $6,000 if they promise not to sue over battery fire recall fiasco
General Motors has started offering Chevy Bolt EV owners a $6,000 refund as long as they promise not to sue over the battery fire recall fiasco of last year. In June, GM announced that the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV are getting a significant $6,000 price cut – this was surprising at a time when most automakers are raising the prices of electric vehicles.
insideevs.com
Report: The Fourth Ultium Cells Battery Plant Might Be Built In Indiana
A new report indicates that Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, might soon announce the location for its fourth battery gigafactory. According to Reuters, GM and LG Energy Solution are considering a site in New Carlisle, Indiana. The joint venture had submitted a tax abatement application, which is expected to be approved this month.
The transition to the production of electric cars can lead to unemployment around the world
The production of fully electric cars is a new technology and production process that will eliminate a number of jobs. Today, many automakers have actively taken up the electrification of their model range. Moreover, many in the coming years have decided to completely abandon the production of cars with internal combustion engines. But this medal has a downside.
Hyundai Motor may speed up construction of U.S. EV plant - Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) -A new U.S. law excluding electric vehicles assembled outside North America from tax credits could persuade South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co to bring forward the start-date for construction of an EV and battery plant in the United States to as early as this year, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late
Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
itechpost.com
Elon Musk Responds to Ford CEO Jim Farley’s Jab on Tesla Cybertruck EV Delays
Elon Musk responds to Ford Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jim Farley after the latter boasted about leading the electric pickup truck market amid theTesla Cybertruck electric vehicle (EV) delays. Farley called out the Tesla CEO, claiming that Ford is now the leader of all EV pickup trucks in the United...
Could A 17-Year-Old Revolutionize Electric Vehicles And Lower Reliance On China's Rare Earth Metals?
The West’s dependency on China for rare earth metals used in electric vehicle batteries has remained a top issue, both geopolitically and financially, for some time. The Asian country, which mines 63% of the 17 rare earth metals currently used to produce electric components, along with other high-tech applications, and processes 85% of the metals, has monopolized the market.
Vietnamese Carmaker Will Pay You $7,500 To Buy Its Cars
VinFast wants its customers to get the $7,500 EV rebate before the Inflation Reduction Act becomes law. Reservation holders need to sign a binding contract as soon as possible. If owners are no longer eligible, Vinfast will foot the bill. Recently, Congress made several changes to the federal EV tax...
IN THIS ARTICLE
freightwaves.com
Navistar’s new internal combustion engine will be its last
LAS VEGAS — Navistar Inc.’s S13 integrated powertrain for its on-highway trucks is the manufacturer’s last new internal combustion engine. It is the strongest signal yet that legacy truck makers are embracing electric trucks with zero tailpipe emissions. Combined with aerodynamic styling, the new powertrain that goes...
torquenews.com
Tesla Already Using BYD Blade Batteries For Giga Berlin Models
Several reports on the Chinese press agree that BYD's Blade batteries are already in the Berlin Gigafactory and that the Model Y will be the first to implement them at the end of this month, or beginning of September. Several Chinese media sources state that BYD's Blade batteries have already...
Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge
Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent next year – the highest level in almost half a century – as average energy bills hit £5,816, leaving millions of people in “dire straits” according to alarming new forecasts from one of the world’s biggest banks that suggest the UK’s energy crisis will stretch on for years.Experts said that current policies to tackle the crisis risked being a “sticking plaster” and a Tory MP warned that people would be left homeless this winter without more help to pay for skyrocketing bills. Kevin Hollinrake said that Conservative Party leadership contender...
The Toyota bZ4X Isn’t Eligible for the EV Tax Credit Because Toyota Wasted Them All on Plug-In Hybrids (PHEVs)
The EV tax credit is a great way to save money on some amazing EVs and hybrids. However, the Toyota bZ4X is not eligible. Here is why. The post The Toyota bZ4X Isn’t Eligible for the EV Tax Credit Because Toyota Wasted Them All on Plug-In Hybrids (PHEVs) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tesla Rival Xpeng Unveils 'Ultra-fast Charging Technology' That Can Power Its 200 Km-Range G9 SUV In 5 Minutes
Tesla Inc TSLA rival XPeng Inc XPEV unveiled ultra-fast charging technology for its electric vehicles at its Supercharging Media Day held in Guangzhou on Monday. What Happened: The Chinese electric vehicle startup announced its S4 Supercharger, which can deliver 200 km of charge to the G9 SUV, the company's upcoming vehicle model, in just five minutes.
How EVs Could Be a Game Changer for This Steel Supplier
GrafTech's stock has been decimated this year based on macroeconomic concerns, creating an opportunity to buy the dip.
BMW's New Battery Partner Won't Do American Buyers Any Favors
BMW has been making a lot of noise about its forthcoming Neue Klasse (new class) models recently. The abridged version is that BMW is entering a new era with a host of cars under the Neue Klasse banner. According to Bimmer, it's only the second time in its 100-year-plus history that it's completely reinventing itself.
electrek.co
Texas-based electric off-road powersports maker Volcon pre-sells $100M worth of e-UTVs
Volcon Powersports is set to rake in the green for its green UTVs, the Volcon Stag. The company just announced that it has received over $100M worth of pre-order reservations for the new electric off-road vehicle. The Volcon Stag opened pre-orders on July 1st of this year. To get in...
Oil pares losses after Saudi oilmin says OPEC+ has options including cuts
HOUSTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices bounced off session lows to trade nearly flat in a volatile session on Monday as markets weighed Saudi Arabia's warning that OPEC+ production could cut output against the possibility of a nuclear deal that could return sanctioned Iranian oil to the market.
electrek.co
Ford F-150 Lightning owners are getting 250 kWh of free fast-charging from Electrify America
Ford F-150 Lightning owners are getting a nice surprise through Ford’s partnership with Electrify America: 250 kWh of free fast-charging. Ford is currently ramping up deliveries of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, and owners are still figuring out their charging habits. Most charging happens at home, but Ford customers have to rely on third-party charging network operators for long-distance driving.
CAR AND DRIVER
EV Highway Range Can Be Very Different from the EPA Numbers
From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. The prominent range figures on EVs' window stickers aren't the perfect laboratory comparison many expect, as there is more than one method automakers can legally employ to arrive at those figures. Also, as with braking or cornering performance, tires have a huge impact on range. Some automakers, notably Tesla, undertake the expensive and time-consuming process of reporting a range for every wheel-and-tire combination on each of its models, but most do not.
Comments / 0