ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Carlisle, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insideevs.com

Report: The Fourth Ultium Cells Battery Plant Might Be Built In Indiana

A new report indicates that Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, might soon announce the location for its fourth battery gigafactory. According to Reuters, GM and LG Energy Solution are considering a site in New Carlisle, Indiana. The joint venture had submitted a tax abatement application, which is expected to be approved this month.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
Reuters

Hyundai Motor may speed up construction of U.S. EV plant - Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) -A new U.S. law excluding electric vehicles assembled outside North America from tax credits could persuade South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co to bring forward the start-date for construction of an EV and battery plant in the United States to as early as this year, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Carlisle, IN
City
Washington, IN
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
City
New Carlisle, IN
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Could A 17-Year-Old Revolutionize Electric Vehicles And Lower Reliance On China's Rare Earth Metals?

The West’s dependency on China for rare earth metals used in electric vehicle batteries has remained a top issue, both geopolitically and financially, for some time. The Asian country, which mines 63% of the 17 rare earth metals currently used to produce electric components, along with other high-tech applications, and processes 85% of the metals, has monopolized the market.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Vietnamese Carmaker Will Pay You $7,500 To Buy Its Cars

VinFast wants its customers to get the $7,500 EV rebate before the Inflation Reduction Act becomes law. Reservation holders need to sign a binding contract as soon as possible. If owners are no longer eligible, Vinfast will foot the bill. Recently, Congress made several changes to the federal EV tax...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Manufacturing Plant#Business Industry#Linus Business#Lg Energy Solution#General Motors Co#Ultium Cells Llc
freightwaves.com

Navistar’s new internal combustion engine will be its last

LAS VEGAS — Navistar Inc.’s S13 integrated powertrain for its on-highway trucks is the manufacturer’s last new internal combustion engine. It is the strongest signal yet that legacy truck makers are embracing electric trucks with zero tailpipe emissions. Combined with aerodynamic styling, the new powertrain that goes...
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Already Using BYD Blade Batteries For Giga Berlin Models

Several reports on the Chinese press agree that BYD's Blade batteries are already in the Berlin Gigafactory and that the Model Y will be the first to implement them at the end of this month, or beginning of September. Several Chinese media sources state that BYD's Blade batteries have already...
CARS
The Independent

Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge

Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent next year – the highest level in almost half a century – as average energy bills hit £5,816, leaving millions of people in “dire straits” according to alarming new forecasts from one of the world’s biggest banks that suggest the UK’s energy crisis will stretch on for years.Experts said that current policies to tackle the crisis risked being a “sticking plaster” and a Tory MP warned that people would be left homeless this winter without more help to pay for skyrocketing bills. Kevin Hollinrake said that Conservative Party leadership contender...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Instagram
CarBuzz.com

BMW's New Battery Partner Won't Do American Buyers Any Favors

BMW has been making a lot of noise about its forthcoming Neue Klasse (new class) models recently. The abridged version is that BMW is entering a new era with a host of cars under the Neue Klasse banner. According to Bimmer, it's only the second time in its 100-year-plus history that it's completely reinventing itself.
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Ford F-150 Lightning owners are getting 250 kWh of free fast-charging from Electrify America

Ford F-150 Lightning owners are getting a nice surprise through Ford’s partnership with Electrify America: 250 kWh of free fast-charging. Ford is currently ramping up deliveries of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, and owners are still figuring out their charging habits. Most charging happens at home, but Ford customers have to rely on third-party charging network operators for long-distance driving.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

EV Highway Range Can Be Very Different from the EPA Numbers

From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. The prominent range figures on EVs' window stickers aren't the perfect laboratory comparison many expect, as there is more than one method automakers can legally employ to arrive at those figures. Also, as with braking or cornering performance, tires have a huge impact on range. Some automakers, notably Tesla, undertake the expensive and time-consuming process of reporting a range for every wheel-and-tire combination on each of its models, but most do not.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy