Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxbaltimore.com

Police identify southwest Baltimore homicide victim

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have identified a man shot and killed in southwest Baltimore on Saturday. 38-year-old Delaney Simmons (B/M) was killed on August 20, 2022, in the 2300 block of Ashton Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Baltimore man sentenced for attempting to throw backpack filled with contraband over prison fence

Williamsport, Pa. — A Baltimore man dressed in camouflage brought a backpack full of contraband items onto the grounds of Allenwood Federal Correctional Center with the intention of throwing it over the fence for inmates to retrieve. Instead, Michael Dwight Smith, 48, of Baltimore, Md., was caught in the act and indicted. Smith was sentenced in federal court last week to 18 months' imprisonment by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for the act he committed in 2016. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Smith entered a wooded area on the grounds of the prison complex with a backpack that contained synthetic marijuana, tobacco, and cell phones. Smith intended to throw the backpack over the fence of the Low Security institution for inmates to retrieve. Smith entered a guilty plea to attempting to provide contraband in February 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squatters move in as Perkins Homes demolition continues, raising concerns for neighbors

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Opening the front door to find a bag full of human feces is how one woman in Little Italy started her day. Temporah, who didn’t want to reveal her last name, has lived in Baltimore for decades. She said since the Perkins Homes demolition began, there have been problems with squatters and crime in the area. While she said she’s glad the demolition and redevelopment are happening, she wants to see the city ensure safety in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bpd#Guns#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police responding to calls for increased presence in Federal Hill after brawl

BALTIMORE --  A significant increase in police presence is expected this weekend in Federal Hill after a video of a violent brawl on Charles Street circulated on social media.The video from last weekend showed people fighting, kicking and screaming in the middle of the street near E. Cross Street. "We need BPD to take action to regain control of the neighborhood," City Councilman Eric Costello told WJZ earlier this week. Four officers could be seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday night near the intersection where the incident happened.Costello represents the neighborhood. He asked for the deployment of the police department's...
BALTIMORE, MD
Woonsocket Call

Climbing the Rental Potential Ladder: How Baltimore rental property owners can command higher rents

As a rental property owner, it might be your desire to command the highest rental rates that your property can muster. If you work with reputed rental management companies in Baltimore Maryland, that’s exactly what you can expect. However, not all property managers get premium rates for client properties. There’s a reason why. Understanding those reasons, and taking the steps to avoid them, can help propel your properties’ rental value potential higher.
BALTIMORE, MD
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
Nottingham MD

First-ever Maryland Cycling Classic to roll through Baltimore County on Labor Day weekend, Ray Lewis to appear

BALTIMORE, MD—The first-ever Maryland Cycling Classic, supported by UnitedHealthcare, takes place during Labor Day weekend 2022, and fans throughout Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore can enjoy the action course-side, while fans worldwide can watch through various live broadcast and livestream options. The Maryland Cycling Classic is the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Councilman Costello demands police action in wake of Federal Hill brawl

BALTIMORE -- Late-night crowds have been causing havoc in Federal Hill, prompting a city councilman to demand that police provide additional security for the neighborhood.Cellphone video captures this outrageous brawl spanning several blocks on Charles Street early Saturday morning."Somebody got slammed in the middle of the street," Federal Hill resident CJ Shaw said.Shaw said he watched from the sidewalk as dozens of people spilled onto the street, blocking off traffic and throwing punches.He said he saw "people coming left, right," and "people trying to break it up getting swung into it."Videos of the mayhem circulated online. An investigation from the Board...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Councilman says added patrols expected in Federal Hill after violent weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Councilman whose district includes Federal Hill says Baltimore City Police Department responded to his call for increased patrols in the area, following a large fight in the street last weekend. According to Councilman Eric Costello, BPD assured him; “There will be significant increased deployment with...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore city public schools underfunded by $705M, lawsuit claims

A coalition of public school parents joined by civil rights organizations and a national law firm are asking a city circuit court judge to issue a summary judgment between $442 million and $705 million to address long-term state funding gaps in Baltimore City Public Schools. The ACLU of Maryland alongside the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and law firm BakerHostetler filed a motion recently in Baltimore city circuit court a case that dates back three decades. The ACLU alleged in a mid-1990s lawsuit that the Maryland State Board of Education underfunded schools in Baltimore City and infringed on the constitutionally adequate education students require.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Adolescent injured jumping into 'Prettyboy Dam'

There's no word on the status of a young person that was injured jumping into the water at the Prettyboy Dam on Sunday evening. Baltimore and Carroll County rescue workers were called to the scene to help the person. A Baltimore County Fire Department tweet says the patient jumped from...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Public Schools educators brace for impact of teacher shortage

TOWSON, Md. -- Teachers employed by Baltimore County Public Schools will be back on duty Monday and could encounter challenges stemming from an ongoing teacher shortage.Staffing instabilities across the country started before COVID-19 but only worsened after the pandemic.Baltimore County is no exception, according to the president of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County, Cindy Sexton."I have not seen a number (of vacancies) since last week and it was just under 500 then but I know they've hired more since," Sexton explained.Ongoing efforts to fill educator openings and other school staff positions will continue the week before students are set...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

