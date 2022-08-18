Read full article on original website
Truist Acquires Arena Platform to Boost Data Management
In a bid to expand its data management capabilities, Truist Financial has acquired the Arena platform from data tech company Zaloni. According to a Monday (Aug. 22) news release, the acquisition will let Truist “accelerate its data governance, metadata management, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) programs.”
Wall Street Bankers Tap Blockchain Use Beyond Crypto
While blockchains are seen as the shared ledger technology behind facilitating and tracking cryptocurrency transactions, Wall Street bankers are starting to explore its use in trading and beyond, even as they duck direct crypto investments. The country’s largest bank, J.P. Morgan, has already started processing some trades on blockchain networks....
Embedded Solutions Tackle SMBs’ Trade Finance Challenges
Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking for access to trade finance often find themselves frustrated at every turn. As the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development notes, they’re often locked out of traditional products, and banks have been slow to roll out their own solutions to address the gap.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Credit Unions Can Meet Member Needs With Cryptocurrency Services
The pandemic forced financial institutions (FIs) of all kinds to undergo a digital transformation of their offerings. While most credit unions (CUs) are now meeting member demands for digital and mobile banking, consumers’ rapidly growing interest in the use of cryptocurrencies is encouraging CUs to rethink the ways in which they can satisfy member needs.
India’s Fincare Debuts Two Digital Banking Units
India’s Fincare Small Finance Bank has launched two digital banking units (DBUs) as part of a larger push in the country toward digital banking. According to a report by IBS Intelligence Thursday (Aug. 18), the DBUs offer video and digital banking services as well as video conferencing, which can be used to conduct know your customer (KYC) checks or resolve account-related complaints. The units also offer 24-hour cash deposits and withdrawals.
Kohl's Sets Stage for Retail Slugfest With Aggressive Discounting Plan
With a middle-income customer base and broad exposure to apparel, Kohl’s says it has been “disproportionately impacted” by inflation and dampened consumer spending and will need to be more aggressive in its promotions to clear out bulging shelves and warehouses. The problem is, virtually all of its...
Pfizer seeks OK of COVID booster that targets Omicron
Pfizer has asked U.S. regulators to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against Omicron subvariants.
CFOs Tackle FX Effect on Cross-Border Payments
There are close to 200 global fiat currencies, a veritable financial Tower of Babel. Add to that cryptocurrencies, and you have unprecedented FX complexity in play when seeking to manage-cross border payments. Managing the Complexity. How can CFOs manage this level of complexity?. One way is to simplify. Laurence Capone,...
7 of the 10 Largest Corporate Blockchain Investors Target Payments
Seven of the 10 most active blockchain investors among large public companies have stakes in at least one company that offers payment services. That’s according to blockchain market intelligence firm Blockdata’s list of the “Most Active Investors in Blockchain Companies By the Top 100 Public Companies,” released earlier this month. It looked at the 10 months from September 2021 through June 2022.
PYMNTS Intelligence: SMBs Prefer Digital Tools Over In-Branch Banking
The rapid digitization of the banking industry is transforming the types of products and services corporate clients are demanding from their financial institutions (FIs). Though businesses have been slowly adopting digital banking solutions for years, the demand for these digital offerings is greater than ever. Businesses do not just expect online banking tools; in many cases, they actually need them to stay competitive in a digital-first world.
Today in Crypto: MercadoLibre Launches Cryptocurrency in Brazil, Tether Changes Up Auditors
Tether has begun working with BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of the BDO global organization, to bolster its transparency, a press release said. The company said it’s working more on accountability, and as it begins working with the BDO organization, it will release reports monthly as opposed to quarterly as it was prior. Stablecoin issuers publish attestations to assure the market that their coins are backed by real assets.
Stripe Lays Off Some TaxJar Employees
Digital payments platform Stripe has allegedly laid off some employees who worked at tax compliance startup TaxJar, which it acquired in 2021. There will likely be around 45 and 55 layoffs, some of them coming from people who had been invited to apply to internal jobs at the company, a report from Economic Times of India says.
Cross River Bank’s PPP Lending Practices Raise Questions
While Cross River Bank had been doing massive amounts of work helping small businesses get Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans at the beginning of the pandemic, there are concerns about borrowers who aren’t applying for forgiveness. The bank has made around $1 billion in fees for handling U.S. aid....
Orbit, Axletree Partner to Offer End-to-End Treasury Automation
Treasury management system (TMS) supplier Orbit has partnered with bank connectivity and financial integration solution provider Axletree to deliver an “end-to-end” treasury automation solution. Through the partnership, Axletree will offer its customers the Orbit TMS, which fully integrated with its own bank connectivity service, according to a Thursday...
TSYS, Extend Partner to Help Banks Offer Virtual Cards to Businesses
Saying some businesses want to modernize payments but don’t want to leave their trusted bank, TSYS has partnered with Extend to enable banks to offer virtual cards with spend management solutions to their business customers. The partnership brings together Extend’s issuer-agnostic virtual card and spend management platform and TSYS’...
Payments Startup BlueTape Raises $55M for Construction Industry SMBs
A payments and financing startup specializing in the construction industry closed $50 million in debt funding and $5 million in seed capital to assist small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the sector pay for building materials. BlueTape, headquartered in Silicon Valley and launched last year, was backed by Arcadia Funds...
Bank of America, Grubhub Offer Food Delivery Perks to Cardholders
Bank of America and Grubhub have teamed up to offer the bank’s eligible cardholders a free one-year membership to Grubhub+, saying they seek to provide savings to cardholders and new customers to the food ordering and delivery marketplace. With the membership, eligible Bank of America cardholders can buy with...
EMEA Daily: AI Firm G42 Launches $10B Technology Fund; VertoFX Acquires Innovation Studio Locusnine
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, G42 has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG) to launch a $10 billion investment vehicle, while VertoFX has acquired the Indian innovation studio Locusnine. G42, an artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing firm based in the United Arab...
BitPay Enables Consumers to Purchase Best Buy Gift Cards With Crypto
Crypto payments technology firm BitPay has added Best Buy gift cards to the range of gift cards that it enables consumers to buy with cryptocurrency. With these new gift cards, consumers can more easily spend bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and other cryptocurrencies at the electronics retailer, BitPay said Friday (Aug. 19) in a tweet.
Qatar-Based Retailer Al Meera Partners With Zippin for Checkout-Free Stores
The Al Meera Consumer Goods Company announced Sunday (Aug. 21) that it has partnered with checkout-free tech firm Zippin to expand its business and bolster its customer service offerings. Al Meera, which is based in Qatar, will soon roll out fully-autonomous stores in various locations to provide visitors with “essential...
