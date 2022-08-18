Read full article on original website
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca C
The Stranger
Slog PM: Sewage Spill Near Madrona, Olympia Cops Shoot and Kill a Man, Black Hole Sounds Like Bellows from Hell
Olympia cops shoot and kill a man: Cops told KING 5 "the man pulled out a knife and 'attacked officers'" during an arrest in a Starbucks parking lot, and so they shot him. The police were originally responding to a "disorderly conduct" call. Somehow English cops manage to arrest people who attack officers with knives without killing them. I guess we have no choice but to give the Olympia Police Department more money for training and equipment.
southseattleemerald.com
OPINION | South King County Mayors Believe Increased Incarceration Is the Path to Public Safety — They’re Wrong.
Earlier this month, eight mayors in South King County issued an open letter to their King County and Washington State criminal justice partners expressing frustration with crime in their cities. Rather than emphasizing the importance of nurturing and stabilizing their communities through non-carceral alternatives, they leaned into the same punitive solutions that have proven to be ineffective in increasing public safety.
q13fox.com
Alaska Airlines flight to San Diego returns to SEA after 'unusual vibration' from side of plane
SEATTLE - An Alaska Airlines flight headed for San Diego returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shortly after takeoff because of an "unusual vibration" coming from the left side of the plane. A spokesperson for Alaska told FOX 13 News that Flight 558 returned to the airport and landed safely Monday...
See $11 Million Bellevue Mansion For Sale with Unreal Seattle View
If only I had a little bit more money, I would swoop in and buy this Mansion Estate for sale in Bellevue! This 7 bedroom, 10 bath, 10,000 square foot thing of beauty will only cost you about $50,000 per MONTH in mortgage payments! The cost is $11,000,000.00 however if you figure out the total mortgage, it is closer to $14.2 million!
The Stranger
Slog AM: Someone's Finally Investigating Durkan's Texts, Dan Price Definitely a Creep, and Starbucks Slapped Again for Union-Busting
Took you long enough, Dan: King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg finally requested that the Sheriff's Office investigate missing texts from former Mayor Durkan's phone and the phones of several other City leaders, including former SPD Chief Carmen Best. People have been asking for this since last year's mayoral race, when Colleen Echohawk sent a letter to Attorney General Bob Ferguson asking for someone to do their damn jobs and find out if our last mayor committed a felony.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: The myth of Seattle’s blue bubble and the reality of its electorate
We have this stereotype about Seattle voters as knee-jerk liberals, so I’d like to present a guest commentary from one of them. His name is Mike, and he’s a regular listener and e-mailer – who once worked as an attorney for Blue Cross handling Medicare cases. And...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Portland Mayor Makes City More Hostile For the Unhoused, Lebron James is Coming to Town, And Are You SURE You Didn't Catch Omicron?
From contaminated to community: The South Seattle Emerald reported that two of King County’s MANY contaminated sites will get a second chance at life. Thanks to a new grant program, the Washington State Department of Ecology will spend $21 million to turn the two contaminated areas into about 250 units of affordable housing—after a deep clean, of course!
Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers Face Potential ban in Seattle
Many Seattle residents' least-favorite alarm clock may be phased out as early as the beginning of 2025. A resolution sponsored by Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pederson would phase out gas-powered leaf blower usage by the city and its contractors by January 2025, or later if necessary. By January 2027, or...
'Landmark on the Sound' could face demolition, but advocates are trying to save the building
DES MOINES, Wash. — With an application for demolition on file with the city, groups are hoping to save the Masonic Home of Washington, also known as "Landmark on the Sound." "It just kind of wows you," said Des Moines resident Lloyd Lytle Jr. as he described why he...
southseattleemerald.com
Tenants in Limbo After Sale of ‘Naturally Affordable’ Apartment Building
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Tenants of a Capitol Hill apartment complex are fighting to stay in place after their building — an example of “naturally affordable” housing in Seattle — was sold to a private company.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Anti-cop, pro-criminal politicians rush to back Leesa Manion for KC Prosecutor
A who’s who of anti-police, pro-criminal activist politicians are rushing to support one candidate for King County Prosecutor: Leesa Manion. They see her as the best bet to continue the region’s light-on-crime policies that have helped create the surge of violent crime we’re experiencing. Manion has spent...
Photo of her pepper-sprayed resolve came to symbolize Occupy movement; Dorli Rainey has died at 95
Dorli Rainey, a self-described “old lady in combat boots” who became a symbol of the Occupy protest movement when she was photographed after being pepper-sprayed by Seattle police, has died. She was 95. The longtime political activist died on Aug. 12, the Seattle Times reported. Her daughter, Gabriele...
Criminal case filing time down from 129 days to 3 days in Seattle
(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Attorney’s Office reports it has made a 98% reduction in criminal case filing time.
bellevuereporter.com
Cop’s colorful TikTok video; road rage arrest; foreign investors in the housing market | King County Local Dive
This week’s episode takes a closer look at a Federal Way police officer’s profanity-laced TikTok video; a proposal that targets investors who dominate single-family homeownership; the suspect in a fatal road-rage incident; and the region’s first strategy to handle the increasing threat of wildfires. LISTEN HERE:. You...
Amtrak Coast Starlight Sleeper Car Review: Sacramento to Seattle
All aboard! It’s been years since I’ve taken a long-haul Amtrak trip, and I have to say I’d forgotten how enjoyable rail travel is. Our recent jaunt to Seattle whet my appetite for more. The trip wasn’t without its hiccups, but overall, it matched my previous good experiences. I thought I’d offer up a an Amtrak Coast Starlight sleeper car review (at least for the northern half of the route) since it has been so long since I’ve enjoyed all Amtrak has to offer.
shorelineareanews.com
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022. All numbers have dropped since last week. 90.5% of King county residents have at least started the vaccination series. 42% are completely current. Case numbers are certainly much higher than reported as people are able to test and home and are expected to self-report (but few do). Hospitalizations are the best indicator of disease transmission.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington reports first human case of disease from ticks caught locally
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man in Whatcom County was discovered as Washington’s first local human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis on August 8, 2022. The man is in his 80s and is now recovering after hospitalization for the severe disease, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Signs Lease in Renton
August 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // RENTON, Wash. – Big Chicken is breaking ground in Renton with its first signed lease in a multi-unit deal across the Seattle metropolitan area. The first Greater Seattle opening will bring Big Chicken to one of the country’s major cultural and commercial cities....
'It's been shocking': Olalla Bay Market family reacts to heartbreaking week in small community
OLALLA, Wash. — In a single week, the small tight-knit Kitsap County community of Olalla became the center of two devastating investigations. The cause of an early Tuesday morning fire that tore through the Olalla Bay Market remains under investigation. "We had another visit from the fire marshal [Friday]...
Seattle City Council committee moves forward with gas-powered leaf blower ban
SEATTLE — A Seattle City Council committee voted to move forward with what could eventually serve as a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers Friday. The Sustainability and Renter's Rights Committee voted unanimously to approve the resolution. The law would phase out gas-powered leaf blowers in the city by 2025, then impose a complete ban by 2027.
