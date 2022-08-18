ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Stranger

Slog PM: Sewage Spill Near Madrona, Olympia Cops Shoot and Kill a Man, Black Hole Sounds Like Bellows from Hell

Olympia cops shoot and kill a man: Cops told KING 5 "the man pulled out a knife and 'attacked officers'" during an arrest in a Starbucks parking lot, and so they shot him. The police were originally responding to a "disorderly conduct" call. Somehow English cops manage to arrest people who attack officers with knives without killing them. I guess we have no choice but to give the Olympia Police Department more money for training and equipment.
OLYMPIA, WA
southseattleemerald.com

OPINION | South King County Mayors Believe Increased Incarceration Is the Path to Public Safety — They’re Wrong.

Earlier this month, eight mayors in South King County issued an open letter to their King County and Washington State criminal justice partners expressing frustration with crime in their cities. Rather than emphasizing the importance of nurturing and stabilizing their communities through non-carceral alternatives, they leaned into the same punitive solutions that have proven to be ineffective in increasing public safety.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: Someone's Finally Investigating Durkan's Texts, Dan Price Definitely a Creep, and Starbucks Slapped Again for Union-Busting

Took you long enough, Dan: King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg finally requested that the Sheriff's Office investigate missing texts from former Mayor Durkan's phone and the phones of several other City leaders, including former SPD Chief Carmen Best. People have been asking for this since last year's mayoral race, when Colleen Echohawk sent a letter to Attorney General Bob Ferguson asking for someone to do their damn jobs and find out if our last mayor committed a felony.
The Stranger

Slog PM: Portland Mayor Makes City More Hostile For the Unhoused, Lebron James is Coming to Town, And Are You SURE You Didn't Catch Omicron?

From contaminated to community: The South Seattle Emerald reported that two of King County’s MANY contaminated sites will get a second chance at life. Thanks to a new grant program, the Washington State Department of Ecology will spend $21 million to turn the two contaminated areas into about 250 units of affordable housing—after a deep clean, of course!
Big Country News

Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers Face Potential ban in Seattle

Many Seattle residents' least-favorite alarm clock may be phased out as early as the beginning of 2025. A resolution sponsored by Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pederson would phase out gas-powered leaf blower usage by the city and its contractors by January 2025, or later if necessary. By January 2027, or...
SEATTLE, WA
bellevuereporter.com

Cop’s colorful TikTok video; road rage arrest; foreign investors in the housing market | King County Local Dive

This week’s episode takes a closer look at a Federal Way police officer’s profanity-laced TikTok video; a proposal that targets investors who dominate single-family homeownership; the suspect in a fatal road-rage incident; and the region’s first strategy to handle the increasing threat of wildfires. LISTEN HERE:. You...
KING COUNTY, WA
BoardingArea

Amtrak Coast Starlight Sleeper Car Review: Sacramento to Seattle

All aboard! It’s been years since I’ve taken a long-haul Amtrak trip, and I have to say I’d forgotten how enjoyable rail travel is. Our recent jaunt to Seattle whet my appetite for more. The trip wasn’t without its hiccups, but overall, it matched my previous good experiences. I thought I’d offer up a an Amtrak Coast Starlight sleeper car review (at least for the northern half of the route) since it has been so long since I’ve enjoyed all Amtrak has to offer.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022. All numbers have dropped since last week. 90.5% of King county residents have at least started the vaccination series. 42% are completely current. Case numbers are certainly much higher than reported as people are able to test and home and are expected to self-report (but few do). Hospitalizations are the best indicator of disease transmission.
KING COUNTY, WA
franchising.com

Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Signs Lease in Renton

August 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // RENTON, Wash. – Big Chicken is breaking ground in Renton with its first signed lease in a multi-unit deal across the Seattle metropolitan area. The first Greater Seattle opening will bring Big Chicken to one of the country’s major cultural and commercial cities....

