Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highland, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorHighland, CA
Fontana, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorFontana, CA
Cracker Barrel's Vegan Sausage Is Under Fire By Angry Meat EatersLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Related
recordgazette.net
For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares
Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
recordgazette.net
Building Stagecoach Days sponsors, one tile at a time
There are just a couple more days before the deadline for those who wish to have engraved tiles installed in time for this year’s Stagecoach Days Festival. The tiles, sponsored for $150 each, are helping pay for concrete necessary for improvements at Dysart Park. Sponsor of one tiles is...
recordgazette.net
U.S. Postal Service to conduct Inland Empire hiring blitz
The U.S. Postal Service will conduct an unprecedented one-day hiring blitz for mail carriers and clerks at 21 post offices across Riverside and San Bernardino counties from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The available postal positions, which offer starting pay from $18.92 to $19.12 an hour,...
recordgazette.net
City council, board of education candidates qualified
The Banning and Beaumont city council and board of education races have their candidates for the November election following the closure of the deadline for candidates to submit their filing documents on Aug. 12. Banning. In Banning, the seats for districts 4 and 5 are up for election with three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southern California to Receive Millions in Federal Funds to Combat Drought
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the allocation of nearly $310 million in federal funding Thursday to combat drought across the western United States.
Fontana Herald News
Authorities express concern as tiny insect that destroys citrus leaves is detected in Fontana
A tiny insect no bigger than a grain of rice may go unnoticed on citrus trees, but it could have devastating consequences for California citrus if not stopped, and now it has been detected in new areas of Fontana. The Asian citrus psyllid feeds on citrus leaves and stems, and...
westsidestorynewspaper.com
San Bernardino Turns Up The HEAT!
The visionaries at MDISOIS have done it again. They are opening the sparkling new Hospitality Event and Training Center! HEAT is located at 164 W. Hospitality Lane, Suite 106, in the City of San Bernardino. The grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022. The two-part HEAT Grand Opening begins with a tour of the facilities, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. After a slight intermission, there will be a meet and greet session with light refreshments from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m..
FireRescue1
CAL FIRE/Riverside County battalion chief with 3 convictions still employed
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Over the past 14 years, veteran firefighter Terran Mark League Jr. has been in a confrontation with police in which they used a stun gun to detain him, accused in a domestic violence case of trying to strike a woman with a car and twice been ordered to enroll in anger management classes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fontana Herald News
Food waste recycling program begins in Fontana
Burrtec Waste Industries is urging its Fontana customers to participate in the new Food Waste Recycling Program, which involves using the existing green waste barrel to collect bagged food waste. The program is being implemented because California adopted Senate Bill 1383, which requires communities to reduce organic waste disposal, such...
NBC Los Angeles
Big Bear Lake Still Well Below Capacity After Rare Summer Storms
Rare summer rainstorms offered some relief this month from the dry spell that has gripped Southern California and the mountain community of Big Bear Lake. But that rain, courtesy of monsoonal storms, only served to keep the lake level steady. Big Bear Lake remains 16.5 feet below capacity — a dramatic example of the effects of California’s most recent drought.
Highland, CA real estate market update
Highland, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Highland, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
Residents of California’s warehouse hub push pause on new development
Southern California’s Inland Empire, the hub of the nation’s e-commerce warehousing and logistics industry, is facing increasing opposition from municipalities in the region. The city council of Pomona, centrally located in the region and adjacent to coastal Los Angeles, passed a measure on Monday to extend a temporary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Los Angeles
Video: Chino Car Club President Arrested for Doing Burnouts
The president of a car club in Chino was arrested and his truck was impounded after police say he did thousands of dollars worth of damage to an intersection by burning rubber Friday. The City of Chino Police Department said the investigation began after discovering damage to the intersection of...
Hundreds of catalytic converters recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris
Hundreds of catalytic converters were recovered at auto repair and dismantling businesses in Perris, according to authorities.Photos of several large boxes piled to the brim with catalytic converter parts that were recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris were released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. A total of 448 catalytic converters were recovered and 15 citations were issued for various offenses, including unlicensed business operations.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic due to the value of the precious metals the parts contain. Police agencies continue working to catch thieves and organized rings. But authorities are increasingly turning toward penalizing the businesses that buy the parts and using fines to deter thefts.The businesses had been previously identified by Riverside County sheriff's and DMV officials as locations for unlicensed activities involving auto dismantling, auto repair, sales of vehicles, and the identification of catalytic converter recycling/buying and illegal sales. The parts are typically worth about $1,000 a piece.Vehicle owners are being urged to etch or engrave their VIN numbers into their catalytic converters in the event it is stolen, but even then, Riverside County sheriff's officials say they plan to conduct more sting operations.
travellemming.com
Where to Stay in San Bernardino (An Area Local’s Top Places)
One of the biggest counties in Southern California, there are some great options for where to stay in San Bernardino. San Bernardino is just an hour from Los Angeles, and an entertainment mecca in the Inland Empire with some of the best Mexican food in California. There are endless options for things to do in San Bernardino, whether you’re more into city skylines or nature escapes.
54 guns, 2,200 rounds of ammunition seized from home of 2 Riverside County senior citizens
California's attorney general announced the seizer of 54 guns and 2,200 rounds of ammunition from the home of two seniors in Menifee.
foxla.com
Hesperia animal shelter overwhelmed with pets in need of adoption
HESPERIA, Calif. - You could help save the lives of dogs and cats in San Bernardino County. The Hesperia Animal Shelter is at capacity and while it is a no kill shelter it is putting out an urgent message for help. They need homes for dogs and cats that could...
Donkeyland marks milestone as Inland Empire burro sanctuary, thanks to Bob Barker
Thanks to Bob Barker, wild donkeys now have a safe place to roam in the Inland Empire.
Riverside County’s COVID hospitalizations fall further
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County fell further this week, along with the tally of active virus cases countywide, the Riverside University Health System said Friday. A comparison of data over the last seven days showed that COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide were at 168, down...
Comments / 1