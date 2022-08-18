Read full article on original website
gsabusiness.com
Turner named CEO of OTO Development
Todd Turner has been named CEO of OTO Development, taking over the role from fellow co-founder Corry Oakes, who died unexpectedly on Aug. 7. Oakes and Turner, along with Jim Ovenden, founded their namesake hotel development and hospitality management company in May 2004 alongside George Dean Johnson Jr. and the late H. Wayne Huizenga.
irei.com
PRP buys class A distribution center in South Carolina
PRP, an investment management firm focused on credit net-lease investments, has taken ownership of a 1.85 million-square-foot, class A distribution center development in Moore, S.C. The state-of-the-art distribution center will include a cross-dock loading configuration, 40-foot clear heights, 338 dock doors, a 185-foot truck court and 835 spaces of excess...
FOX Carolina
Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is right around the corner, and CNN recently spotlighted Greenville as one of the best places to visit this fall. In CNN’s recent list, “A dozen of the best places to go worldwide,” Greenville is described as “a great hub from which to see southern leaves take a bow.” In particular, it is noted that Greenville is within driving distance of destinations such as Paris Mountain, Table Rock, Caesars Head and Congaree National Park.
FOX Carolina
Ice cream art truck sweetens the Upstate, supports SC farmers
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have the inside scoop on a Charleston-based ice cream truck sweetening the Upstate with their ice cream art. It’s called Life Raft Treats. The truck parked in front of The Community Tap in Travelers Reston Friday. John David Harmon calls himself the...
visitoconeesc.com
Museum of the Cherokee in SC
There is evidence that pre-Cherokee cultures were in South Carolina 35,000 years ago!. There were 27 Cherokee villages in what is known today as Oconee County. “Aequonee” in Cherokee means: beside the water. To the white man, the word is pronounced “Oconee”. Centuries ago, before there were lakes, ‘beside the water’ referred to the rivers, waterfalls, and numerous creeks in the area.
‘Andy Griffith Show’: South Carolina Diner Gives Fans a Chance to Step Inside Mayberry
Imagine getting a chance to turn the clock back and visit a place that harkens memories of the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show. Would you believe there is such a place? It’s called the Mayberry Diner and it is located in South Carolina. When you walk in there, you have a chance to tap into the world of Andy, Barney, Aunt Bee, Opie, and everyone else. That’s right.
The Post and Courier
Site cleared for new Spartanburg police HQ construction
SPARTANBURG — A site for the new Spartanburg Police Department headquarters at the corner of West Saint John and North Forest streets has been cleared of trees ahead of construction. The $15 million project is expected to be completed in 2023. "We are looking at one year of construction...
Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds were experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County. Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m. The outage was from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage […]
Anderson artist looks to inspire children with mural
Phor the Artist grew up in Anderson. He was a college athlete, and when he was injured he discovered his passion for art.
golaurens.com
LCWSC dedicates new Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant
In its 50th year, the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission on Thursday took the largest leap into the future in its history. The commission officially dedicated its massive water treatment plant, built with its raw water intake, distribution lines, and storage tanks, for a water system that can pump treated water from Lake Greenwood north to Gray Court, and east to Joanna.
Spartanburg falls to Langston Hughes (GA) in season opener 47-16
Milton, GA – Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter scored a 4-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter to give the Vikings a 9-6 lead over Langston Hughes (GA), but it was all down hill for the Vikings after that as the Panthers got the season opening win, 47-16.
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
The Post and Courier
The Slice New York-style pizzeria now open in downtown Simpsonville
SIMPSONVILLE — For much of this year the Golden Strip's proclaimed "Slice of Brooklyn" was dormant. The Slice, a New York-style pizzeria in the heart of Simpsonville, closed in February for renovations with hopes to open in the spring. As can happen, the work took longer than expected. Now...
Beloved restaurant owner and city councilman found dead over the weekend
A man who came to the U.S. as an immigrant and became a beloved figure as a restaurant owner and councilman in an Upstate town died over the weekend
greenvillejournal.com
Fundraiser seeks to upfit vehicle for Mauldin K-9 officer Margo
The Never Forget 9-11 Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to teaching students the lessons from Sept. 11, 2001, is raising funds to upfit a patrol car for Margo, the newest K-9 officer and therapy dog from Mauldin Police Department. The funds, which will be collected until Dec. 31, will be used...
The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar coming soon to Greenville
From cakes to candy, pies and everything in between, if you can request it on your milkshake, Lisa said you can have it as an order at The Crazy Mason in Greenville.
luxury-houses.net
Your Fairy Tales Come True in this $2.9M Hidden Gem in Simpsonville
The Estate in Simpsonville is a luxurious home impressing you by the elegant French country architecture, and the charming mix of rich textures and fine materials now available for sale. This home located at 20 White Crescent Ln, Simpsonville, South Carolina; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ronnetta Griffin – Griffin Fine Real Estate (Phone: 864 884-8369) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Simpsonville.
thejournalonline.com
Anderson School District One School Board Briefs (July 26)
During the July 26 Anderson School District One Board meeting, District One Finance Director Travis Thomas updated the Board on the Local Option Sales Tax revenue for the month of May. Anderson School District One receives 31.596% of Local Option Sales Tax. Of that amount, 20% goes toward Property Tax Relief and the remaining 80% goes to Capital use for Anderson District One.
Upstate city councilman dies, coroner says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Westminster City Councilman Yousef Mefleh died at his home early Saturday morning according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said Councilman Mefleh’s death is due to an apparent cardiac-related event. The coroner mentioned that “Councilman Mefleh was a friend to many people, he loved his family, the city […]
High school football returns, additional safety protocols in place for games
DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – High school football returned Friday across the Upstate. Several schools geared up for their first game of the season and implemented new safety protocols. In the wake of the new season, with highly anticipated action and celebrations, police and district leaders said safety is a top priority across the Upstate. “We […]
