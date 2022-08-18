Read full article on original website
Refinery29
4 In 10 Young People Are Now Paying Unaffordable Rent
People under 30 are spending more of their income on rent than any other age group, according to new data. An extensive new study from Dataloft, an agency that analyses the housing market, found that four in ten young people are now spending more than 30% of their pay on rent.
BBC
Mobility scooter death: Family's shock at 'horrendous' stabbing
The family of a grandfather who was fatally stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London have described his death as "horrendous". Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene in Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked on Tuesday afternoon. Lee Byer, 44, of Southall, west London, has since appeared...
BBC
In pictures: Drought in Europe exposes sunken ships, lost villages and ominous 'hunger stones'
Europe has been suffering weeks of drought, with persistent heatwaves leading to evacuations and deaths. Rivers and lakes have dried, causing major problems for shipping and other vessels. The receding water levels have also revealed some usually-buried treasures. The most ominous of these are "hunger stones", engraved at the waterline...
BBC
Adelaide Cottage: William and Kate to move to cottage on Windsor estate
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are moving from Kensington Palace in west London to a cottage on the Queen's Windsor Estate. Their new home, Adelaide Cottage, is a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle. It marks a new chapter according to their friends, an attempt to ensure...
Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge
Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent next year – the highest level in almost half a century – as average energy bills hit £5,816, leaving millions of people in “dire straits” according to alarming new forecasts from one of the world’s biggest banks that suggest the UK’s energy crisis will stretch on for years.Experts said that current policies to tackle the crisis risked being a “sticking plaster” and a Tory MP warned that people would be left homeless this winter without more help to pay for skyrocketing bills. Kevin Hollinrake said that Conservative Party leadership contender...
BBC
Kilburn White Horse gets £20,000 paint job
The famous Kilburn White Horse on the edge of the North York Moors has been given a £20,000 makeover. Forestry England, which manages the site, said contractors needed ropes to scale the steep, hillside feature. It took four days to respray the horse, which was created by local school...
I gave birth as a single mother in Australia thanks to universal healthcare. I couldn't have done it in the US.
The author shares how having IVF covered by insurance and having three months guaranteed of paid leave allowed her to become a single mom.
BBC
Council buying homes to offer for rent
A council is buying up private properties and then offering them for rent. The pilot project aims to increase access to affordable homes. Highland Council hopes to reach an initial target of 100 properties. It says buying homes is cheaper than building them. A Scottish council has been buying up...
BBC
Number of people seeking ADHD assessments rises
The number of people seeking an adult ADHD assessment in the Bristol region has significantly increased. Data obtained by the BBC show there were about 1,500 adult ADHD referrals to Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership (AWP) services in 2019. By 2021 that had increased to more than 2,300 following...
BBC
Coventry butcher to close after 50 years amid rising costs
Owners of a Coventry butchers say they are being forced to close the longstanding business. Earlsdon Traditional Meats is to shut for good on Saturday after operating for about 50 years, with Steve Smith and Jo Allwood blaming rising costs and a decline in passing trade. They said the news...
BBC
Water firms face growing criticism over beach sewage
Water companies are facing mounting criticism from environmental campaigners and politicians over sewage being pumped on to British beaches. Pollution warnings remain in place across more than 20 beaches and swimming spots in England and Wales after heavy rain overwhelmed sewers. Downing Street condemned the industry for not reducing sewage...
BBC
Make period products free like Scotland, UK ministers told
Charities are urging UK ministers to end period poverty by following the example of the Scottish government in making products free in public settings. Period poverty is a lack of access to sanitary products such as pads and tampons because of financial hardship. Charities say the problem has increased during...
BBC
British Airways to cut 10,000 Heathrow flights
British Airways will cut roughly 10,000 short-haul flights to and from Heathrow Airport between late October and March. The move is aimed at minimising disruption over the winter and some long-haul flights will also be affected, the airline said. BA said it will also cut a dozen round-trips per day...
BBC
Cost-of-renting: Young, struggling and short of cash
What's it like being young and facing higher rent while your pay stays the same?. Figures seen by the BBC show people under 30 face a growing cost-of-renting crisis, with worrying numbers spending more than 30% of their pay on rent. Experts say spending this level of income on rental...
BBC
Coronavirus: Evusheld campaigners call for government to reverse decision
Campaigners have called on the government to reverse a decision on the roll out of a Covid drug for people with weakened immune systems. Earlier this month the government decided it would not supply Evusheld in the UK. Mark Oakley, who has an impaired immune system, said he was "stuck...
BBC
Exmoor tree nursery created in bid to tackle climate change
A tree nursery has been created in Devon in an aim to tackle climate change. It is located in Exmoor National Park, 13.5% of which is already covered by trees. It is hoped that will rise to 17% by 2050 by planting about 10,000 saplings a year. Robin Offer, treescapes...
BBC
Park Royal crash: Woman killed as car ends up on Tube tracks
A woman died when the car she was travelling in crashed through a barrier, hit another vehicle and ended up on Piccadilly line tracks. The driver of the Range Rover, a man in his 20s, is in a critical condition in hospital after the car hit a Tesla by Park Royal Tube station at 03:50 BST.
BBC
Asylum seekers say Wakefield centre felt like being in jail
A couple seeking asylum in the UK say conditions in the accommodation centre they were housed in were so bad they felt like they were "in jail". The pair, who do not want to be identified for their own safety, left Trinidad after family members were shot dead and their house burned down.
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent: Toilets set for demolition after anti-social behaviour
A toilets block which has become a "magnet" for vandalism and bad behaviour will be demolished. The building, off Welch Street, Stoke-on-Trent, has been closed since before the Covid-19 pandemic due to anti-social behaviour. Demolition will begin on Monday and take six weeks, the city council said. "Stoke town public...
BBC
Kent lab finds illegal substances in 'majority' of CBD products
Tests on more than 60 CBD products found the majority contained illegal substances, a council has found. Kent Scientific Services (KSS), a laboratory run by Kent County Council, has been carrying out testing on behalf of several local authorities. It found 44 out of 61 samples (72%) contained one or...
