recordgazette.net
Building Stagecoach Days sponsors, one tile at a time
There are just a couple more days before the deadline for those who wish to have engraved tiles installed in time for this year’s Stagecoach Days Festival. The tiles, sponsored for $150 each, are helping pay for concrete necessary for improvements at Dysart Park. Sponsor of one tiles is...
recordgazette.net
For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares
Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
recordgazette.net
Building continues for Banning High football
The reclamation project continues at Banning High. Veteran coach John Tyree, 83, presides over the Broncos for the second year. His team won just two games last season, hindered by COVID-19 protocols and various forms of growing pains. Despite a tough 2021 season, Tyree is hopeful. “We’re light-years ahead of...
