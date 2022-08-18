It's always a treat in late August to get a weather pattern that will drop high temperatures a few degrees below normal, especially after a long and hot summer so far. Denver will most likely have a high in the upper 70s on Saturday afternoon which is about 7-10 degrees below the daily normal. It will only be in the 60s in the mountains with extensive cloud cover. The warmest air should be in the northeast corner of the state where we'll see less in the way of clouds.The radar was already busy of as Saturday morning with scattered showers...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO