Brock Dykes
3d ago
I hope so send these clowns that keep moving in back home.
11
Snow in August? Check out where the first few flakes of winter fell on Sunday
It may still be August, but some parts of Colorado received a dusting of snow on Sunday.
Monsoon Surge Headed Into SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that after an expected dry start to the week on Monday in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, a monsoon surge should bring some much-needed rainfall later in the week. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Persistent Weather for West and South Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne escaped a small storm as they developed northeast of the Capital City this afternoon. The west and south portions of Wyoming saw much more weather in the form of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms carry into the evening hours. For Sunday, the thunderstorm outlook does not change much with the exception of general thunderstorms extending further east a bit into central Wyoming. This is due to the monsoon moisture being pulled from the southwest part of the country into the state of Wyoming. Cloud coverage will increase around noon and showers will develop soon after.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, August 22, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken near Pinedale, Wyoming from Dave Bell. Dave writes: “Simple Sunrise. Looking southwest over the mesa from my house above Pinedale. Simplicity is sometimes best. The golden grasses of the mesa and some morning clouds being lit pink by the rising sun.”
KUTV
Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska residents could see heat indices of 125 degrees in coming decades
OMAHA -- For a glimpse of future summers, residents of Lincoln and Omaha need only spend time in a neighboring cornfield on a hot day. Moisture from the corn combines with heat and humidity to virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating. That rare type of weather, when...
kjzz.com
Strong wind moves through southern Utah, rips roof off trailer home
CANNONVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A roof was blown off a trailer home after a strong winds moved through southern Utah. Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of the tornado moving into Cannonville at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service, however, did not confirm that a tornado had gone through Cannonville as of Sunday.
Cooler weekend expected with scattered showers and storms
It's always a treat in late August to get a weather pattern that will drop high temperatures a few degrees below normal, especially after a long and hot summer so far. Denver will most likely have a high in the upper 70s on Saturday afternoon which is about 7-10 degrees below the daily normal. It will only be in the 60s in the mountains with extensive cloud cover. The warmest air should be in the northeast corner of the state where we'll see less in the way of clouds.The radar was already busy of as Saturday morning with scattered showers...
Special Weather Statement for Southern Half of Iowa
(Des Moines) Fog developed in low-lying areas and river valleys early this morning. Some locations have visibilities occasionally dropping below one-quarter of a mile, according to the National Weather Service. The fog is forecast to remain over the region through the morning commute and may become more widespread, possibly lasting...
nbc11news.com
Rain returns to the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rainy days ahead will bring an end to the two-day break we’ve had from the rain. And would you believe it if we told you Colorado’s first snow has fallen? Snow was seen Thursday morning from Alma on the high peaks within the Mosquito Range, which are just west of Highway 9 - which runs between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
Multi-day storm could drop up to 6 inches of rain in American Southwest – will it hit Colorado?
As has been the trend the latter half of this summer, afternoon showers are expected in several areas across Colorado this weekend, with the heaviest rain to impact the southern part of the state. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), thunderstorms are expected over the mountains and along the...
wyo4news.com
Chronic Wasting Disease sampling mandatory for mule deer harvested in Laramie Mountains
Laramie, Wyoming — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department wants hunters to be aware of mandatory chronic wasting disease (CWD) sample submission for mule deer harvested in the Laramie Mountains. Hunters who harvest a mule deer in Hunt Areas 59, 60, 64, or 65 are asked to submit a lymph node sample for CWD testing. White-tailed deer harvested do not require mandatory sample submissions, but they are strongly encouraged.
oilcity.news
Toxic blooms again prompt health worries, warnings in Wyoming
University of Wyoming research suggests longstanding presence of algal blooms in the state, but DEQ employees are still trying to better understand the conditions leading to toxin release. Andromeda Erikson, WyoFile. Wyoming health officials are again warning of dangerous summer blooms in lakes, ponds and reservoirs, blooms that can kill...
cowboystatedaily.com
More Than 6,000 Vehicle-Wildlife Collisions Happen Every Year In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. About 6,000 times a year, on average, somebody plows into a wild animal along the Cowboy State’s highways, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. That not only kills numerous animals, it threatens human safety and causes hundreds of...
Widespread snow expected to hit Colorado's peaks this weekend
It's official – snow is on the radar for some of Colorado's peaks this weekend and it's likely to be more than a few negligible flurries. According to Mountain-Forecast.com, many of Colorado's highest peaks will see some fresh powder on Friday night, including Pikes Peak with 2.4 inches expected, Mount of the Holy Cross with 3.2 inches expected, La Plata Peak with 4 inches expected, Mount Princeton with 2.4 inches expected, Mount Wilson with 1.2 inches expected, and Crestone Peak with about 2 inches expected. This snow will likely be restricted to the highest elevation terrain found around the state, though cold precipitation should be expected elsewhere.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Brewery Offers Free Beer For A Year To Artist Who Designs Labels For Their Beer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Snowy Mountain Brewery in Saratoga is looking to combine the art of their brewing with the artistic talents of Wyoming residents through a new contest open to all Wyoming artists until October 1. The brewery has launched “Canvas on a Can”...
Prehistoric fish may spawn in Georgia: 1st time in 50 years
Scientists and students embarking on a census of Georgia lake sturgeon have found three females with mature eggs — an indication that the prehistoric fish may be reproducing in Georgia for the first time in a half-century. Polluted water and markets for caviar and fish meat had wiped the species out of the Coosa River in the 1970s. University of Georgia associate professor Marty Hamel says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources began reintroducing lake sturgeon 20 years ago, after the Clean Water Act cleaned up the river. It takes females 20 to 25 years to mature. So until the mature eggs turned up this year, nobody knew if sturgeon were surviving long enough to reproduce.
upr.org
Utah climate scientist weighs in on California Megaflood
California is in a historic drought but recently the state has made headlines for quite the opposite reason: megafloods. About once every 200 years the state has experienced a month-long rainstorm so extreme that it devastates the landscape and leaves indelible geological marks. Research published last week shows that with every degree of temperature increase in the Earth’s atmosphere, the likelihood of a megaflood-causing storm nearly doubles. This has implications for states along the West Coast, and even states as far away as Utah.
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather hits central, eastern Nebraska Thursday evening
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A cold front making its way across the state brought severe weather and heavy hail in central and eastern Nebraska Thursday evening. Dozens of reports of heavy hail poured into the National Weather Service Thursday evening, from towns like Rockville and Ravenna in central Nebraska to northeast Nebraska towns like Norfolk and Decatur.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Obituaries: Week of August 12 – 20, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Here’s a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of August 12 – 20, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. Aug. 12:. Gary Dean Reed, 66, Rushville,...
