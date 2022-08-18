ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Key milestone’: Mexico, U.S. finally agree to clean up Tijuana River Valley

By Salvador Rivera
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33H4DE_0hMjbarW00

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — The United States and Mexico have agreed to spend almost $500 million to fix a decades-old problem of raw sewage from Mexico spilling onto the Tijuana River Valley on the U.S. side of the border.

The money will come from the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement, or USMCA.

The accord was formally signed by representatives of the Environmental Protection Agency and the International Boundary and Water Commission and their counterparts from Mexico.

The signing took place at the Tijuana Estuary, an area that is often impaccted by the sewage, trash and chemicals that flow from Mexico.

Ocean off-limits as 40 million gallons of Mexican sewage flow north of the border daily

“Today is about starting the investment of millions of dollars to clean up the Tijuana River Valley and stop the onslaught of sewage, trash and sediment that’s really affected more than 20 miles of coastline along both sides of the U.S. Mexico border,” said Serge Dedina, mayor of Imperial Beach, Calif.

His city, historically, has sustained the most damage caused by the sewage and debris from Mexico.

“I’m very confident this solution is the answer,” he said.

The money will be used on sanitation and mitigation projects on both sides of the border.

“Most of the money will be spent on the United States side of the border … putting people to work to save the environment, that’s a win-win,” Dedina said.

In a rare move, Tijuana beaches are off-limits due to dangerous pollution levels

Mexico has also pledged $144 million to fix its outdated treatment plants and other infrastructure that often breaks down, causing millions of gallons of raw sewage to spill into the Tijuana River Valley and out to the ocean, often closing down the coastline in Imperial Beach and other beach communities on the U.S. side of the border.

“Whatever it takes, we need it to clean up the sewage system, improve it in Mexico,” Dedina said.

According to the IBWC, the projects are expected to be completed and operational by 2027 and are expected to result in a 50-percent reduction in the number of days of “transboundary wastewater flow in the Tijuana River and an 80-percent reduction in the volume of untreated wastewater discharged into the Pacific Ocean.”

USIBWC Commissioner Maria-Elena Giner called the agreement a key milestone in the effort to improve conditions in the Tijuana River Valley.

“Once these projects are completed, residents on both sides of the border will have a healthier, cleaner environment for years to come,” said in a statement.

Tijuana and San Diego agree to work on border issues

Others who attended the signing ceremony said the work and investment are long overdue.

“This is a milestone, it brings us one step closer to protecting our communities, the environment, current residents and generations to come,” said U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas, D-California, whose district encompasses all of the California-Mexico border.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

U.S. Rep. Scott Peters, a Democrat from San Diego, agreed the money will go a long way to clean up a historical trouble spot along the southern border.

“Nearly 500 million dollars to solve these problems with both of these countries in cooperation, this treaty is enforceable as well, you can rely on this money to come in, this is significant today,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Woman charged in deadly domestic violence shooting in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting Saturday night leads to the arrest of a  29-year-old woman charged with the death of a 23-year-old man. Vonquetta Levett is charged with manslaughter family gun violence according to Lee County detention records. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says on August 20, 2022, at 11:24 PM CST, the Lee County Sheriff’s […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Several weapons, ammunition recovered in vehicle of suspected I-85 shooter

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police recover large number of weapons and ammunition from the vehicle of the suspected I-85 shooter. Auburn police are charging 39-year-old Jerel Brown with Attempted Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle after a 45-year-old man was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn. The victim is […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Vargas
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Foreign Office issues Mexico travel warning after recent resort shooting

The British government is warning tourists in Mexico to be alert to the risk of being caught up in gang-related violence after a recent shooting at a beach resort.On Monday, three people sustained gunshot wounds in Playa del Carmen, which is located between Cancun and Tulum, in an incident suspected to be linked to drug cartels.In its updated travel advice, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warned of increased violence between criminal gangs in and around tourist hotspots on Mexico’s popular Caribbean coast.It said: “Two foreign tourists were killed in Tulum, more tourists were injured during a shootout in Puerto...
TRAVEL
NBC News

Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination

At least 24 cars were set on fire in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday night. The U.S. consulate warned Americans to avoid the area and shelter in place until further notice. The mayor announced that 3,000 armed police and military personnel responded to the incidents. The federal government accounted for the arrest of seventeen people, three identified as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This comes as a string of violent attacks commences throughout Mexico, including 11 killed on Thursday during a prison riot.Aug. 13, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Chemicals#Infrastructure#Canada#San Diego#San Diego Lrb Border#Usmca#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
UPI News

4.3-magnitude quake felt by hundreds in San Diego area, northwest Mexico

July 25 (UPI) -- A 4.3-magnitude earthquake in Baja California on Monday shook residents in Southern California and Mexico, an area that frequently sees seismic activity. Hundreds of people felt the quake early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency said the quake's epicenter was 4.3 miles west of El Sauzal in Baja California at depth of 10 miles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fox News

Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report

An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
IMMIGRATION
Complex

1.6 Tons of Cocaine Seized From 2 Trucks by Mexico City Police in ‘Historic Confiscation’

Mexico City police announced a “historic confiscation” Tuesday in which about 1.6 tons of cocaine was discovered inside two freight trucks, per CBS News. Police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said an estimated $20 million worth of cocaine arrived at a port on the Pacific coast of Oaxaca from Columbia. It’s believed that only a portion of the shipment came into the country, with the rest allegedly headed for Los Angeles. Harfuch disclosed four Colombians were arrested and a third truck was identified as being involved in escorting the two vehicles stopped in the drug bust.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WRBL News 3

Woman shoots husband in self defense following assault

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police say a female was able to free herself after being physically assaulted by her husband and shot him in self defense. On Friday, August 19, 2022, around 9:40 p.m. officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to a call regarding a person being shot at 106 Loch Court in […]
WRBL News 3

Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy