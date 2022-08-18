Read full article on original website
Related
kicks96news.com
Rebels Win Season Opener 40-12 Over Winston Academy
The 5A Leake Academy Rebels opened the 2022 football season tonight playing at home in Madden hosting the 4A Patriots of Winston Academy. The Rebels dominated the first half taking a 25-0 lead at halftime. In the second half, both teams scored a touchdown in the 3rd and 4th quarters giving the Rebels a 40-12 victory. Rhett Atkinson and Jarod Sims were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. Next week the Rebels will travel to Jackson Academy in Jackson. Cruisin 98 will broadcast the game beginning with the coaches show at 6:15pm.
WTOK-TV
Newton County dominates the Hornets in jamboree
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County went head to head against Lake at Bailey Stadium Friday night in the MHSAA preseason jamboree. Newton County lost 15 seniors from last season but they do have 15 seniors on their team this year. The only consistent starter from last season is the Cougar’s quarterback, Grey Hale.
wcbi.com
Louisville is kicking off the school semester with a celebration
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -Classes are back in session and one group in Louisville is kicking off the semester with a celebration. On Saturday, The Friends of Dean Park and Louisville High School partnered to host a Back School Celebration. One important message for students is —You can do whatever you...
WTOK-TV
American Legion Legacy Run riders make a stop in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The American Legion Legacy Run made a stop in Meridian on Sunday. The legacy run had a convoy of more than 250 motorcycles that stopped at the Lauderdale County Ag Center on Sunday afternoon all to honor and help families affected by the 9/11 Terrorist Attack.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOK-TV
Wreck changes meaning of bank ‘drive-thru’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A dramatic wreck shook things up at a local bank Friday morning. A car crashed into Trustmark on 621 Highway 19 N at College Park. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt. Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our...
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders - Dana McLain
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Dana McLain has developed a love for career tech education, after 24 years in the education field. Helping students discover new opportunities is what she aspires to do. “Career tech ed, and that is my passion, is just seeing what career tech education can do for students...
impact601.com
Dr. Ezi out as West Jasper Superintendent
After 157 days since the West Jasper School District acted in a split vote to place Superintendent of Education, Dr. Kenitra Ezi, on administrative leave, board minutes have revealed that Dr. Ezi has been terminated as of August 9, 2022. “The Board finds there was and is substantial and credible...
WTOK-TV
Local businesses reflect on how the summer impacted sales
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With summer slowly winding down, News 11 wanted to learn about the economic impact the season has had on businesses in the Queen City. Most businesses expect an uptick in traffic in their stores or restaurants because of summer break and people visiting the area. Bakery...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTOK-TV
Low flash flood potential today as showers and storms move over the area
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We woke up to some early morning fog. We also experienced some early morning rain showers. Rain and even some heavy downpours will remain in the area all day. The heavy rain moves in as we near the 2PM hour. These showers and storms leave us with the potential for flash flooding. The threat does remain low for our area as of now. Stay weather aware and updated with Storm Team 11 throughout the day. Remember to never drive through any flooded roadways and be prepared to move to higher ground if necessary.
WTOK-TV
Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
fox40jackson.com
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
wcbi.com
Man indicted on manslaughter also indicted for separate shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man already indicted on manslaughter now faces more charges in a separate shooting. Demarcqueis Clark was indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury on three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of malicious mischief, and one count of shooting into a dwelling. He’s accused...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kicks96news.com
Felony DUI, Felony Possession, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba
WAYNE GUIDRY, 46, of New Orleans, LA, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600. JUSTIN KEVIN HAYDEN, 34, of Gardendale, AL, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $10,000. KELONDA JORDAN, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Contempt...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 08_18_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Melanie Elaine Crowe. Crowe is a 45-year-old White female who is approximately 5′ 6″ in height and weighs 120 pounds. She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County...
fox40jackson.com
Philadelphia trio charged with attempted murder in shooting that injured five where nearly 100 shots fired
Philadelphia authorities have identified and charged three of six suspects allegedly involved in a shooting that injured five people that saw nearly 100 shots fired near a recreation center. Authorities identified the suspects as Tahmir Pinckney, 24, Marlon Spurell and Azyear Sutton-Walker, both 22. They face attempted murder, aggravated assault,...
Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after suspects reportedly kick in door of Mississippi music studio and start shooting
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday night homicide in Bogue Chitto. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, dispatch received a call of a shooting at a residence on Mill Creek Road, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. Summit resident La’Curtis Hacket, 22, and two other people had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kicks96news.com
Child Neglect and a Serial Burglar in Neshoba Arrests
LAUREN SAVAGE, 30, of Union, Hold for Investigations, LCSO. Bond $0. SHATOYA SEALES, 33, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0. ANTWONE SMITH, 18, of Union, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 8, Possession of a Stolen Firearm X 3, PPD. Bond $10,000 X 8, $5,000 X 3.
WTOK-TV
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign now underway
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - With Labor Day coming up, law enforcement has begun their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. It began Aug. 17 and will run through Sept. 5th. This blitz period will include several roadside checkpoints throughout Lauderdale County and increased patrols looking for drunk or high drivers.
Smith County man out on bond arrested for drug trafficking
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine. After an investigation, deputies ran a search warrant at a home on SCR 86. Investigators said they found meth, marijuana, and guns inside Adam Agee’s home. Agee has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a […]
kicks96news.com
Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department Confiscates Narcotics and Makes Drug Arrests
The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip about narcotics at a residence at 11660 Road 539 in Neshoba County. Investigators obtained a search warrant and discovered multiple pounds of packaged marijuana (7 kilos), including cookies, gummies, brownies, THC liquid vape pen cartridges, bulk US Currency, and multiple firearms, and also dismantled an indoor marijuana growing operation. All items were seized by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office and removed from the property.
Comments / 0