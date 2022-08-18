ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Lt. Governor Candidate Driscoll Releases First TV Ad

SALEM — Broadcast and cable television stations this morning, August 22, began airing Mayor Kim Driscoll’s first television ad, “Reason,” in the race for Lieutenant Governor. The election is in 2 weeks on Tuesday, September 6. Mayor Driscoll is one of three Democrats vying to be...
SALEM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Gov. Baker Nominates Army, Jr. as Associate Justice of the Probate and Family Court

BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker nominated Lawrence F. Army, Jr. as Associate Justice of the Probate and Family Court yesterday, August 17. “Attorney Army’s decades of experience representing clients in Probate and Family Court make him well-qualified for this appointment,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am pleased to submit his nomination to the Governor’s Council for their advice and consent.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Mass Attorney General Joins Coalition Opposing Alabama Law Criminalizing Gender-Affirming Medical Care For Transgender Youth

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief opposing an Alabama law, Senate Bill 184 (SB 184), criminalizing evidence-based and medically accepted gender-affirming care for transgender young people. The brief, filed in the United States Court of...
ALABAMA STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Senators Markey & Warren, Assistant Speaker Clark, & Congressional Delegation Celebrate $189 Million Federal Funding To Transition To Zero- & Low-Emission Bus Fleet

In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo of electric bus) ***. BOSTON – Senator Edward J. Markey...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Palfrey
Person
Andrea Campbell
FraminghamSOURCE

National Weather Service: Elevated Fire Risk Today

BOSTON – The National Weather Service out of Boston/Norton has issued an elevated fire alert today, August 18, for Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. Significant drought conditions will result in elevated fire weather concerns today. RH values will drop to near 35 percent across portions of the interior this afternoon with west winds gusting to between 20 and 30 mph; the highest gusts are expected across northeast Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

MassDOT Participates in National ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is pleased to announce it is joining the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)’s 2022 “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”campaign, an impaired driving national enforcement mobilization effort which begins today, Wednesday, August 17, and continues through Monday, September 5, to help raise awareness for public safety and to reinforce the dangers of impaired driving.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy