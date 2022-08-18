Read full article on original website
SOURCE Q&A With Lt. Governor Candidate Kim Driscoll
Editor’s Note: There are three Democrats on the September 6 ballot to be the next Lt. Governor of Massachusetts. SOURCE asked questions of all three Democrats. There are two Republican candidates for Lt. Governor on the September 6 ballot. The winner on the Democratic ballot and the winner on...
Lt. Governor Candidate Driscoll Releases First TV Ad
SALEM — Broadcast and cable television stations this morning, August 22, began airing Mayor Kim Driscoll’s first television ad, “Reason,” in the race for Lieutenant Governor. The election is in 2 weeks on Tuesday, September 6. Mayor Driscoll is one of three Democrats vying to be...
Palfrey Calls For Attorney General Investigation Into Mismanagement of MBTA
BOSTON – Yesterday, August 19, former Assistant Attorney General Quentin Palfrey called for a three-part Attorney General investigation of the MBTA to look into public safety, civil rights, and fiscal mismanagement issues plaguing public transportation in Massachusetts. “The AG must get to the bottom of how we have come...
Attorney General Candidate Palfrey Condemn Racists Incident at Mystic Valley Charter School
MALDEN – Yesterday, August 19, former Assistant Attorney General Quentin Palfrey condemned the racist incident involving a Muslim student that occurred at the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden. The student was sent home for wearing a hijab to school. The Mystic Valley Charter School has had similar...
Gov. Baker Nominates Army, Jr. as Associate Justice of the Probate and Family Court
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker nominated Lawrence F. Army, Jr. as Associate Justice of the Probate and Family Court yesterday, August 17. “Attorney Army’s decades of experience representing clients in Probate and Family Court make him well-qualified for this appointment,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am pleased to submit his nomination to the Governor’s Council for their advice and consent.”
Mass Attorney General Joins Coalition Opposing Alabama Law Criminalizing Gender-Affirming Medical Care For Transgender Youth
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief opposing an Alabama law, Senate Bill 184 (SB 184), criminalizing evidence-based and medically accepted gender-affirming care for transgender young people. The brief, filed in the United States Court of...
AAA: Massachusetts Gas Prices Down 41 Cents From July, But Still 26 Cents Higher Than National Average
FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts’s average gas price is down 11 cents from last week ($4.27), averaging $4.16 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast, which has an office in Framingham. Today’s price is 41 cents lower than a month ago ($4.57), and $1.12 higher than August 22, 2021 ($3.04).
Senators Markey & Warren, Assistant Speaker Clark, & Congressional Delegation Celebrate $189 Million Federal Funding To Transition To Zero- & Low-Emission Bus Fleet
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo of electric bus) ***. BOSTON – Senator Edward J. Markey...
Mass State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team Nets 36 Individuals, Including 1 in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts State Police violent fugitive apprehension team between August 12 and 18 nabbed 36 individuals, including one in Framingham. The team arrested 36 suspects in violent crimes, who were at large in Massachusetts communities, said Mass State Police. One individual, who was arrested in Framingham had...
Sen. Markey Visits Cambodia To Focus on Human Rights, Democracy, & Climate Change
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (Photo courtesy of Markey’s Twitter) ***. CAMBODIA – U.S. Senator Edward...
National Weather Service: Elevated Fire Risk Today
BOSTON – The National Weather Service out of Boston/Norton has issued an elevated fire alert today, August 18, for Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. Significant drought conditions will result in elevated fire weather concerns today. RH values will drop to near 35 percent across portions of the interior this afternoon with west winds gusting to between 20 and 30 mph; the highest gusts are expected across northeast Massachusetts.
MassDOT Participates in National ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is pleased to announce it is joining the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)’s 2022 “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”campaign, an impaired driving national enforcement mobilization effort which begins today, Wednesday, August 17, and continues through Monday, September 5, to help raise awareness for public safety and to reinforce the dangers of impaired driving.
