Wausau, WI

WausauPilot

Medford plant employing 170 people to close

Phillips-Medisize will shutter manufacturing operations in Medford, where 170 people are employed, officials say. The phased closure will be completed in 2023. The company, in a release, said production in Medford will shift to the Phillips facility, which they say has the size and capabilities to support future customers. Phillips-Medisize...
MEDFORD, WI
947jackfm.com

Eight Candidates Apply for Wausau School Board Seat

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday to begin the process of filling a vacancy in their ranks. Eight people have applied for one seat. According to Clerk Cassie Peck, they are (in alphabetical order):. A. Brandon Jensen. B. Barbara Newton.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wausau, WI
947jackfm.com

Assisted living center to close

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Artisan Assisted Living in Wausau will close its doors. Residents received a notice letter addressed by Brent Youchler, of Starlight Senior Homes, to meet for a planning relocation conference. The letter says residents can file a complaint about the discharge process by contacting the regional...
WAUSAU, WI
inforney.com

BOB MAINDELLE: A visit to the Mepps fishing lure plant

My wife and I awoke at 2 a.m. on Tuesday to leave ample time for our 6 a.m. departure from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. After conducting my one and only fishing trip for the week on Monday, then doing copious amounts of laundry and dishes, taking the dog to grandma’s house, etc., the time for our long-awaited trip to Wisconsin had finally come.
ANTIGO, WI
spmetrowire.com

Letter: Look to the future of Bus. 51

It is high time that our common council stops creating road jams with road diet agendas and seldom-used bicycle lanes. I live a half block from Division Street and I hear sirens from fire trucks and ambulances going south on Division Street 24 hours a day. The city wisely built the fire station in a central location on a four-lane street so that emergency vehicles could exit their driveway easily and safely to respond to emergencies more quickly without bottlenecks that increase response time.
STEVENS POINT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
947jackfm.com

Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
WAUSAU, WI
wxpr.org

Construction starts on $5.44 million Highway 8 resurfacing project

Construction started this week on a $5.44 million contract for Highway 8 in Oneida County. Construction crews will be resurfacing the highway between County P southeast of Rhinelander to US 45 north in Monico. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this section of road is showing signs of deterioration. During...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
stevenspoint.news

Point brewmaster gets the luck of the draw

STEVENS POINT – “Being able to taste beer is great, but not so much at seven o’clock in the morning; because, you still get the toothpaste effect. No beer is going to taste good with that going on.” laughs Stevens Point Brewery Brewmaster Mike Schraufnagel. Being...
hubcitytimes.com

New antique store opening

Silent Crow Antiques is to have a grand opening Saturday, August 20th at 401 Central Avenue, on the corner of 4th-and-Central. The building is easy to find with the signature red and white striped awning over the door. The owner, Julie Burton, has been working on getting the store decorated...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Five hurt in Waupaca County crash

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt in a crash in Waupaca County Thursday evening. Just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a crash on Hillside Road east of Bridge Road in the Town of Union. A report came in that two people were trapped in...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

911 caller reports himself

Scott T. Secard, 46, Manawa, is charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, March 7, a 911 caller reported that her neighbor, Secard, had been talking to her security-cam doorbell around 1 a.m. about a missing girl. Then around 5:30 a.m. he came...
MANAWA, WI

