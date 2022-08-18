Read full article on original website
Medford plant employing 170 people to close
Phillips-Medisize will shutter manufacturing operations in Medford, where 170 people are employed, officials say. The phased closure will be completed in 2023. The company, in a release, said production in Medford will shift to the Phillips facility, which they say has the size and capabilities to support future customers. Phillips-Medisize...
Eight Candidates Apply for Wausau School Board Seat
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday to begin the process of filling a vacancy in their ranks. Eight people have applied for one seat. According to Clerk Cassie Peck, they are (in alphabetical order):. A. Brandon Jensen. B. Barbara Newton.
Wisconsin schools are not meeting state mandate on Native American education
The Wisconsin Indian Education Association held a celebration of the state’s commitment to Native American education under Act 31 on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Menominee Casino Resort in Keshena, with Native peoples from all over Wisconsin attending. Act 31 is a remarkable piece of legislation. The law requires...
Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
Assisted living center to close
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Artisan Assisted Living in Wausau will close its doors. Residents received a notice letter addressed by Brent Youchler, of Starlight Senior Homes, to meet for a planning relocation conference. The letter says residents can file a complaint about the discharge process by contacting the regional...
Central Wisconsin State Fair opens Tuesday; Construction near fairgrounds
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Central Wisconsin State Fair begins on Tuesday, and the City of Marshfield wants fair goers to be aware of road construction. Marshfield is in the middle of a $2.5 million project near to the fairgrounds. “We broke this project into two phases. We worked...
BOB MAINDELLE: A visit to the Mepps fishing lure plant
My wife and I awoke at 2 a.m. on Tuesday to leave ample time for our 6 a.m. departure from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. After conducting my one and only fishing trip for the week on Monday, then doing copious amounts of laundry and dishes, taking the dog to grandma’s house, etc., the time for our long-awaited trip to Wisconsin had finally come.
Letter: Look to the future of Bus. 51
It is high time that our common council stops creating road jams with road diet agendas and seldom-used bicycle lanes. I live a half block from Division Street and I hear sirens from fire trucks and ambulances going south on Division Street 24 hours a day. The city wisely built the fire station in a central location on a four-lane street so that emergency vehicles could exit their driveway easily and safely to respond to emergencies more quickly without bottlenecks that increase response time.
Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
Restaurant to use a portion of profits to buy school supplies for those in need
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A restaurant with locations in Merrill and Marshfield will donate a portion of profits to helping kids for the upcoming back-to-school year. Owners of Casa Amigos will donate 15% of sales Friday and Saturday to buy school supplies for area kids. Restaurant owner Yareldi Gutierrez said...
USA Mullet Championships: Wisconsin teen, boy win first prize in separate divisions
The votes are in and America has at least two winners in the USA Mullet Championship. Winners were announced in the teens and kids division Sunday. Emmitt Bailey from Menomonie, Wisconsin took home the prize in the kids division while Cayden Kershaw from Wausau, Wisconsin, took home the top prize in the teen division.
Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
Construction starts on $5.44 million Highway 8 resurfacing project
Construction started this week on a $5.44 million contract for Highway 8 in Oneida County. Construction crews will be resurfacing the highway between County P southeast of Rhinelander to US 45 north in Monico. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this section of road is showing signs of deterioration. During...
Police investigate reports of shooting near Downtown Wausau Monday morning
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police say one person will receive help after firing a gun inside a home near the 800 block of Grant Street. Wausau Police were notified of the incident around 4 a.m. No one, including the person who fired the gun, was injured. The damage was contained inside the home.
Head Of Taylor County’s Veterans Service Office Resigns Amid Alleged Threats
MEDFORD, Wi (WAOW TV-WSAU) – – The Taylor County’s Chief Veterans Service officer made a surprise announcement of resignation at Friday’s board meeting, surprising and upsetting board members. Shellie Shaw was not present herself for the meeting, instead sending in her letter of resignation to the...
Point brewmaster gets the luck of the draw
STEVENS POINT – “Being able to taste beer is great, but not so much at seven o’clock in the morning; because, you still get the toothpaste effect. No beer is going to taste good with that going on.” laughs Stevens Point Brewery Brewmaster Mike Schraufnagel. Being...
Waupaca Co. crash leaves one pinned under vehicle, alcohol & speed believed to be factors
UNION, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle carrying five people crashed Thursday evening in Waupaca County, and two ended up getting trapped while one was reportedly pinned. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on August 18 around 9 p.m., a report of a crash came in. The crash happened on Hillside road in the Town of Union.
New antique store opening
Silent Crow Antiques is to have a grand opening Saturday, August 20th at 401 Central Avenue, on the corner of 4th-and-Central. The building is easy to find with the signature red and white striped awning over the door. The owner, Julie Burton, has been working on getting the store decorated...
Five hurt in Waupaca County crash
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt in a crash in Waupaca County Thursday evening. Just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a crash on Hillside Road east of Bridge Road in the Town of Union. A report came in that two people were trapped in...
911 caller reports himself
Scott T. Secard, 46, Manawa, is charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, March 7, a 911 caller reported that her neighbor, Secard, had been talking to her security-cam doorbell around 1 a.m. about a missing girl. Then around 5:30 a.m. he came...
