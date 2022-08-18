ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of Four City Pools

Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
spectrumnews1.com

Southern California to receive millions in federal funds to combat drought

IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the allocation of nearly $310 million in federal funding Thursday to combat drought across the western United States. Haaland toured the Syphon Reservoir Improvement Project in Irvine on Thursday as part of a two-day California trip that also...
NBC San Diego

Federal Jury Convicts San Diego Man for Role In Jan. 6 Riots

An El Cajon man was convicted by a federal jury Friday for his part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Erik Herrera, 34, was found guilty by a jury in Washington D.C. of felony obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.
NBC San Diego

Guaranteed Income Helps Ease Inflation Pressures for San Diego Families

San Diego's first guaranteed income program is a few months in, and it is already making a difference in many lives. One hundred and fifty families are receiving $500 a month with no strings attached. The families chosen for the guaranteed income program come from four specific neighborhoods: Encanto, Paradise Hills, San Ysidro and National City. All the families have a child under the age of 12 in the home.
