NBC San Diego
Border Businesses Hoping for Quiet Weekend Following Wave of Violence in Tijuana
Worry and concern for border crossers still persist following last weekend’s violence in Tijuana, but the chaos has appeared to cool off and on Friday afternoon, a steady flow of people was seen walking through the Otay Mesa Pedestrian Crossing. The hectic weekend in Tijuana caused the U.S. government...
News Now: New San Diego border crossing under construction soon
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: We take a look at the new port of entry that could change daily travel habits for thousands of locals.
People who experienced homelessness participate in America's Finest City Half-Marathon
SAN DIEGO — The annual America’s Finest City Half-Marathon and 5K kicked off early Sunday morning starting in Point Loma and ending in Balboa Park. Alondra Padilla participated in the race and is a San Diego mother of two children. She said she was in a domestic violence situation that left her with nowhere to turn.
Politics Report: State’s Top Transpo Official Says Mileage Fee Is ‘Inevitable’
Elected officials in San Diego have feuded for years now over regional planners’ proposal to charge drivers for however much they drive to fund the county’s transportation system. The state, not local electeds, will ultimately decide whether county drivers somehow pay for how much they drive – and...
San Diego County offers program where people can dispose unwanted batteries
Here in California, batteries are considered hazardous waste and have to be disposed of in a hazardous waste facility.
NBC San Diego
Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of Four City Pools
Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
San Diego Area COVID Hospitalizations Increase by 10 to 311 in Latest Report
The number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 10 to 311, according to state data released Saturday. The number of those patients in intensive care increased by three to 36 and the number of available hospital beds increased by five to 265. San Diego County...
Low-rider community's fight to end cruising ban shifts into high gear
SAN DIEGO — The statewide move to end bans on cruising shifted into high gear this week. Lawmakers in Sacramento are urging cities statewide to decriminalize cruising events. California's state Senate and Assembly have passed a resolution encouraging California cities to repeal their cruising bans. It's a message that...
How gas prices have changed in San Diego in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in San Diego using data from AAA.
spectrumnews1.com
Southern California to receive millions in federal funds to combat drought
IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the allocation of nearly $310 million in federal funding Thursday to combat drought across the western United States. Haaland toured the Syphon Reservoir Improvement Project in Irvine on Thursday as part of a two-day California trip that also...
NBC San Diego
Federal Jury Convicts San Diego Man for Role In Jan. 6 Riots
An El Cajon man was convicted by a federal jury Friday for his part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Erik Herrera, 34, was found guilty by a jury in Washington D.C. of felony obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.
NBC San Diego
What's in Your Drinking Water? If You Live in One of These States, It Might Soon Be Recycled Sewage
The idea of drinking water that was recently sewage swirling down your toilet bowl, shower drain, or kitchen sink may sound pretty icky. But experts say it's actually nothing to be squeamish about — and it might be coming to your state and city soon. It's a water recycling...
First Operational Anti-Missile Laser Installed on San Diego-Based Destroyer
Lockheed Martin has installed the first operational anti-missile laser aboard a San Diego-based destroyer for testing over the coming year. The HELIOS laser was installed on the USS Preble and integrated with its sophisticated Aegis radar and fire-control system during maintenance at Naval Base San Diego. Lockheed Martin describes the...
Medical board disciplines San Diego doctor for signing COVID vaccine exemptions to patients he never treated
SAN DIEGO — The California Medical Board has disciplined San Diego doctor, Brian First, for signing COVID vaccine exemptions for two children who were not his patients. According to medical board documents, First must undergo a 60-day professional ethics course and reimburse the state $6,200 for investigating the issue.
Judge throws out $85M award over San Diego County custody death
A federal judge has thrown out an $85 million lawsuit award over the death of a Southern California man who was beaten, hogtied and shocked with a stun gun by sheriff’s deputies in 2015.
Researchers highlight San Diego’s weakest cliffs
Scripps Institution of Oceanography researchers are using advanced technology trying to understand which cliffs in California are falling the fastest.
Jailed Ponzi Schemer Gina Champion-Cain Being Sued for Divorce in San Diego
Steve Cain filed for divorce in April, citing “irreconcilable differences” in his San Diego Superior Court petition. Except for the length of the marriage — their 32nd anniversary was last week — and the fact no children are involved, the filing is unremarkable. But his wife’s name makes the case compelling.
Construction Begins for 145-Unit ‘Urban Village’ Apartments in National City
Two nonprofit organizations broke ground this week for a 145-unit affordable apartment complex less than half a mile from City Hall in National City. The urban village-style Kimball Highland Apartments are being developed by Community HousingWorks in partnership with San Ysidro Health and the city. “The Kimball Highland groundbreaking reinforces...
NBC San Diego
Guaranteed Income Helps Ease Inflation Pressures for San Diego Families
San Diego's first guaranteed income program is a few months in, and it is already making a difference in many lives. One hundred and fifty families are receiving $500 a month with no strings attached. The families chosen for the guaranteed income program come from four specific neighborhoods: Encanto, Paradise Hills, San Ysidro and National City. All the families have a child under the age of 12 in the home.
MacKenzie Scott donates $1.1M to Junior Achievement of San Diego County
MacKenzie Scott, the world's richest woman and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $1.1 million to the Junior Achievement of San Diego County.
