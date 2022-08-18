Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier MountainWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Thrive launches environmentally conscious homebuilding process in ColoradoMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Related
KDVR.com
YMCA Talks with GDC About Ways to Defeat Child Hunger
It’s the first day of school for Denver Public Schools and one sad is that one in six children in the U.S don’t know where their next meal is coming from, and summertime is the worst. Stacey McDaniel, the Anti-Hunger Initiatives Specialist for YMCA, joined GDC to talk...
KDVR.com
Scattered showers Monday, dry Tuesday
Showers along the Front Range will be scattered through Monday night but Tuesday is drier with highs in the mid-80s. Dry weather returns to Denver on Tuesday, Wednesday. Former Denver paramedic accused in theft of fentanyl. Woman caught on camera stealing mail. RTD to swear in new police chief. Car...
KDVR.com
Sunny and dry Tuesday
Take a look at the temperatures on tap for your Tuesday. Dry weather returns to Denver on Tuesday, Wednesday. Former Denver paramedic accused in theft of fentanyl.
KDVR.com
Sneak Peek into Denver Burger Week Before Kick-off
Calling all burger lovers, it’s time to prep your taste buds and support local! ‘Denver Burger Week’ kicks off today and Bad Daddy’s Burger is giving us an inside look into all it’ll offer during the 7 day event. GDC’s Spencer Thomas caught up with the pro’s to learn more about what types of burgers you can chow down on for only $7.00 a pop!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDVR.com
Drier week ahead with lots of 80s
Some clouds stick around on Monday giving us a mix of sun and clouds. Travis Michels forecasts. Dry weather returns to Denver on Tuesday, Wednesday. Former Denver paramedic accused in theft of fentanyl. Woman caught on camera stealing mail. RTD to swear in new police chief. Car broken into at...
KDVR.com
Preparing for monsoonal moisture on Sunday
Jerry Lawlor talks with federal and city officials about the potential for flooding across the burn scars on Sunday. Dry weather returns to Denver on Tuesday, Wednesday. Former Denver paramedic accused in theft of fentanyl. Woman caught on camera stealing mail. RTD to swear in new police chief. Car broken...
KDVR.com
Youth run club raising money to empower local girls through a 5K
Several teachers at Henderson Elementary School are on the books to coach the third season of the Girls on the Run program. Courtney Fromm reports.
KDVR.com
Big Get: Andrew Mason, 104.3 The Fan
Andrew Mason of 104.3 The Fan joins Colorado Sports Night. Dry weather returns to Denver on Tuesday, Wednesday. Former Denver paramedic accused in theft of fentanyl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDVR.com
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers holds annual Shred-A-Thon
Saturday, FOX31 and Channel 2 teamed up with our partners, the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, for this year's annual Shred-A-Thon. Lisa D'Souza reports.
KDVR.com
New RTD police chief
Dr. Joel Fitzgerald has been tapped to lead RTD's police force. Dry weather returns to Denver on Tuesday, Wednesday. Former Denver paramedic accused in theft of fentanyl.
KDVR.com
Vigil held for 13-year-old Longmont drive-by shooting victim
Just one day after 13-year-old Zay Rosales was shot and killed at Kingston Park in Longmont, family and friends gathered to honor him. Gabby Easterwood reports.
KDVR.com
Former Denver paramedic accused of fentanyl theft
A former Denver Health paramedic was indicted by a grand jury after being accused of stealing 50 vials of fentanyl and tampering with another 20 over the last four years. Joshua Short reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDVR.com
13-year-old killed in Longmont drive-by shooting
A young Longmont teenager was killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday. Rogelio Mares reports. Vigil held for 13-year-old Longmont drive-by shooting …. Local tattoo parlor raises money for women’s rights …. Youth run club raising money to empower local girls …. Drier week ahead with lots of 80s.
KDVR.com
Mild with isolated Sunday storms
After evening showers, extra clouds stick around Denver Saturday night with comfy lows in the upper 50s. Travis Michels forecasts.
KDVR.com
Protest planned in response to LoDo police shooting
A protest has been planned for Saturday night as hundreds plan to take to the streets over the police shooting that took place in July. Joshua Short reports.
Comments / 0