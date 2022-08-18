ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

KDVR.com

YMCA Talks with GDC About Ways to Defeat Child Hunger

It's the first day of school for Denver Public Schools and one sad is that one in six children in the U.S don't know where their next meal is coming from, and summertime is the worst. Stacey McDaniel, the Anti-Hunger Initiatives Specialist for YMCA, joined GDC to talk...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Scattered showers Monday, dry Tuesday

Showers along the Front Range will be scattered through Monday night but Tuesday is drier with highs in the mid-80s.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Sunny and dry Tuesday

Take a look at the temperatures on tap for your Tuesday.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Sneak Peek into Denver Burger Week Before Kick-off

Calling all burger lovers, it’s time to prep your taste buds and support local! ‘Denver Burger Week’ kicks off today and Bad Daddy’s Burger is giving us an inside look into all it’ll offer during the 7 day event. GDC’s Spencer Thomas caught up with the pro’s to learn more about what types of burgers you can chow down on for only $7.00 a pop!
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Drier week ahead with lots of 80s

Some clouds stick around on Monday giving us a mix of sun and clouds. Travis Michels forecasts.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Preparing for monsoonal moisture on Sunday

Jerry Lawlor talks with federal and city officials about the potential for flooding across the burn scars on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Big Get: Andrew Mason, 104.3 The Fan

Andrew Mason of 104.3 The Fan joins Colorado Sports Night.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

New RTD police chief

Dr. Joel Fitzgerald has been tapped to lead RTD's police force.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

13-year-old killed in Longmont drive-by shooting

A young Longmont teenager was killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday. Rogelio Mares reports.
LONGMONT, CO

