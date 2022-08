James Wade, the Chicago Sky's coach and general manager, was chosen the 2022 WNBA Executive of the Year, the league announced Monday. The voting panel is made up of one basketball executive from each WNBA team, with each representative submitting first, second- and third-place votes. Wade won by being named on the most ballots (11). Atlanta Dream GM and executive vice president Dan Padover (seven ballots) and Washington Mystics coach and GM Mike Thibault (six ballots) finished second and third. Padover won the honor the previous two years while with Las Vegas.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO