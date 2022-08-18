Read full article on original website
KRGV
Week two: Voter fraud trial against former Edinburg mayor continues
The voter fraud trial of former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina resumed Monday in Edinburg. . On the fifth day of the trial, the lead investigator for the state and a Hidalgo County Elections Department employee testified. Richard Molina also took the stand. Watch the video above for the full story.
kurv.com
Edinburg Doctor, Employee Charged In Patient Exploitation And Medicare Fraud Scheme
An Edinburg-based doctor and an employee are to make their first federal court appearance Monday morning on charges connected to an apparent health care fraud scheme that cheated Medicare out of more than $3.5 million. Dr. Osama Nahas who owns Crosspoint Medical Clinic, and an employee, Isabel Moreno Pruneda, were...
HCSO: Man wanted for aggravated assault; last seen in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Roberto Marin Mendez Jr., 38, is wanted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Mendez is described as a black-haired, brown-eyed, five-foot-11-inch man. He is reported to weigh […]
KRGV
McAllen police: Man charged with terroristic threat after ‘disturbance’ at Palms Crossing shopping plaza
A 22-year-old man from Harlingen is in custody after police say he was involved in an employment disagreement that resulted in a “verbal disturbance,” according to a statement from the McAllen Police Department. Police responded to the Palms Crossing shopping plaza Friday evening in reference to the verbal...
KRGV
Narcotic search warrant leads to four arrests
Four people are in jail following a search that occurred in Elsa Saturday. The Elsa Police Department teamed up with Texas Department of Public Safety SWAT and the Drug Enforcement Administration for a narcotic search warrant on west Edinburg Avenue, accoding to the news release. Justin Lee Cantu, 31, from...
KRGV
Sheriff’s office: 19-year-old inmate pronounced deceased after collapsing in Starr County Jail
The Texas Rangers are investigating after a 19-year-old inmate from Hidalgo County was pronounced dead after collapsing at the Starr County jail, officials said. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Starr County Jail officials that one of their inmates who was housed in the facility collapsed in his cell Saturday at around 1:30 a.m., according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
Local defense attorney accused of DWI
PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A prominent Hidalgo County defense attorney was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated. Oscar Rene Flores was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, a DPS trooper stopped a Ford Expedition traveling east on US 83 passing Tom Gill […]
KRGV
Valley water planners propose new mini reservoir
Valley water planners say they are thinking of creating a new mini reservoir. The new reservoir would sit along the Raymondville drain, and if built, it could provide water to the Elsa-Edcouch area. The proposal also calls for a water treatment plan. The project price tag is $94 million. The...
Docs: Woman claiming to be pregnant accused of smuggling meth
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman claiming to be pregnant was arrested on charges of importing a controlled substance at the Hidalgo Port of Entry, court documents show. Laura Imelda Soto was arrested on Aug. 16 for “knowingly intentionally importing a controlled substance,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral. According to the […]
Four hospitalized after driver crashes into Dollar Tree
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people are hospitalized after a driver crashed a car through a Dollar Tree in McAllen. According to McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz, the driver crashed into a Dollar Tree at the 1400 block of North Ware Road. Officials detained the driver and are investigating if the driver was intoxicated at […]
CBP: Six migrants hiding in Mission hotel room found
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol Agents discovered six people staying in a hotel room were in the U.S. illegally. On Thursday, the McAllen Border Patrol Station received a tip about migrants being harbored in a Mission hotel room. According to a news release sent by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents and law enforcement […]
San Benito man receives max sentence for smuggling
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man received the maximum penalty after pleading guilty to smuggling 31 migrants. Eric Mendiola, 37, was sentenced to five years in prison, the statutory maximum, according to a release from the United Sates Department of Justice. On March 30, Mendiola drove a tractor trailer into a Border […]
KRGV
Valley water planners to host public hearing for new lake reservoir
Several cities are still under water restrictions, and that's because despite recent rain, our reservoirs are still low. Valley water planners are meeting Tuesday to discuss a proposal. They want to add another reservoir to a growing area, to boost water supply. Region M, the water planning group for the...
KRGV
'Mastermind' behind kidnapping case in Cameron County arrested, sheriff says
The "mastermind" behind a kidnapping case in Cameron County last month has been arrested again, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators on Tuesday arrested Cesario Mendiola Jr. on charges of directing activity of a street gang, a first-degree felony. The sheriff's office initially announced that investigators arrested Mendiola on Aug....
Man sentenced to life for ‘heinous, outrageous’ murder
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to a 2021 murder case. Jose Luis Vasquez was found guilty on charges of murder and aggravated kidnapping, according to a release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office. On Aug. 13, 2021, a citizen driving near Father Mestras Drive in […]
Cameron County: Fully vaccinated adult dies of COVID-19
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths today. Of the dead, one individual was fully vaccinated. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,283. The county also received an additional 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 200 new cases, 69 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. […]
KRGV
La Joya boy wins second place in mullet competition
A boy from La Joya won second place in the United States Mullet Competition kids division. Epic Orta walked away with more than 8,000 votes and a $500 award. The first-place winner got $2,500. A hotel on South Padre Island decided Epic deserved more and surprised Epic with another $2,500.
Traffic stop leads to drug seizure
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop that led to an arrest. The sheriff’s media release said a K-9 unit stopped a vehicle on Aug. 17 on FM 802 by Sunrise Mall. Deputies identified the driver as Eduardo Hernandez Romero. During the roadside investigation, deputies noticed Romero’s demeanor had changed […]
Teen inmate found unresponsive in cell
STARR COUNTY, Texas — Texas Rangers and Starr County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 a.m., officials from Starr County Jail notified the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office that inmate Brayan Gonzalez, 19, collapsed in his […]
Vicente Gonzalez and wife defied property tax law for eight years by claiming two homestead exemptions
AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, and his wife ran afoul of property tax law for at least eight years as each claimed homestead exemptions on properties they separately owned. They fixed the issue last year, when his wife, Lorena Saenz Gonzalez, removed the homestead exemption on her property. But from 2014 to […]
