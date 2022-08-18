Read full article on original website
Dr Unicorn
3d ago
Haha. Because republicans have to say that other republicans are right. That’s why. 😂
8
floridapolitics.com
Manatee County primaries will close bitter, personal campaign season
Carol Whitmore faces Jason Bearden; Mike Rahn challenges Misty Servia. Two bitter contests to see who serves on the Manatee County Commission for the next four years will soon reach a conclusion. Longtime County Commissioner Carol Whitmore faces a spirited challenge from Republican Primary opponent Jason Bearden. That has played...
floridapolitics.com
Robert Samuel Kaplan, frequent legislative candidate, dead at 66
Family confirmed the former Senate candidate passed away at home on Aug. 7. Kaplan, of Venice, had filed this year to challenge state Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, but ultimately failed to qualify. Sister Sheila Fox said Kaplan was saddened when the state disqualified him based on a paperwork...
NBC Miami
Gubernatorial Hopefuls Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried Made Final Push to Win Over Voters
Congressman Charlie Crist stopped by an early voting site in Palmetto Bay Saturday afternoon. It was one of several stops in Miami-Dade County for the gubernatorial hopeful who faces off with Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried in Tuesday’s heated primary election. “We’re gonna nominate our nominee to take on...
floridapolitics.com
Caprice Edmond makes re-election pitch for Pinellas School Board District 7 seat
'We need people who are committed to all children, who are knowledgeable about education and who are going to be serious advocates.'. This is part of a series of profiles of candidates for Pinellas County School Board in 2022. Florida Politics invited each contender in the race to take part...
'I had no plans on committing voter fraud': Felon arrested for voting says he didn't know he was ineligible
TAMPA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis's election police unit arrested 20 people on Thursday for breaking the state's election laws on felon voting rights. Since 2019, convicted felons in Florida have been allowed to go to a polling place and cast ballots, except for felons convicted of murder and/or sexual assault. DeSantis said the 20 people arrested fit that profile. Six of those people live in Hillsborough county, including Nathan Hart of Gibsonton.
floridapolitics.com
St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes dies
Charlie Crist and Ken Welch paid tribute to the activist. St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes has died of cancer. The city leader served as president and CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League and was a pastor at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was appointed to the Florida...
Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office hands out supplies ahead of primary
Hillsborough County's 246 clerks stopped by the Supervisor of Elections Office warehouse to pick up key election items on Saturday.
Candidates face off in District 13 Congressional Race to replace Charlie Crist
Florida’s 13th Congressional District is a big race to watch in August’s primary election. With Charlie Crist running for Governor of Florida, he is choosing to vacate his congressional seat.
Tampa mayor says police won't make abortion arrests
The women of Tampa shouldn't fear being prosecuted for having an abortion, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor assured a crowd gathered earlier this week."The Tampa Police Department is here to work with the community on the issues that they deem important, to keep the community safe [and] to ensure that people aren't victims of crime, not to go out and prosecute individuals for personal choices that they've made," Castor said at an event with constituents, per Creative Loafing. "So that's about as simple as it can get."Why it matters: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended independently-elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren two weeks ago for making similar pledges not to enforce state law.What they're saying: "She is a lifelong cop dedicated to enforcing the law and improving the quality of life in Tampa, and she certainly was not trying to take a shot at the governor," Castor's spokesperson Adam Smith told Axios.The Tampa Police Department didn't immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.The latest: The Florida Senate halted its review of DeSantis' suspension of Warren, per Florida Politics.Senate rules dictate suspensions be paused while any court case plays out. After Warren filed suit Wednesday, the Senate president prompted the halt.
floridapolitics.com
Lisa Cane emphasizes ‘transformative power of arts and humanities’ in Pinellas School Board bid
'Increasing the availability of those subjects in middle school and elementary is absolutely vital to our success as a district and our success within our school system.'. This is part of a series of profiles of candidates for Pinellas County School Board in 2022. Florida Politics invited each contender in...
floridapolitics.com
Taylor Yarkosky addresses past mistakes in mea culpa mailer
A series of negative attack mailers slammed Clermont Republican Taylor Yarkosky as he ran for a House seat. Dredging up drunk driving arrests and business dealings from his youth, criticism has stepped up in the run-up to the Aug. 23 GOP Primary. Now, Yarkosky is pushing back, saying Christian values...
floridapolitics.com
Dawn Peters wants to bring ‘new perspectives’ to Pinellas School Board
'Part of what happens with bullying, from my perspective and the perspective of my children and the children that I have mentored, we really need to stop giving all these labels to all these kids.'. This is part of a series of profiles of candidates for Pinellas County School Board...
fox13news.com
‘It’s out of control’: More than 100 marched from the park to the polls to draw attention to raising rents
TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of people took to the streets to sound the alarm over the housing crisis and call for changes. "It's out of control. You know, I've grown up here all my life and I've worked to bring affordable housing here. When you look downtown Tampa with Oncor or West River, but it's not enough," U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor said.
fiscalrangers.com
Dirty Politics in Florida's Congressional District 11 Republican Primaries
Talk about dirty politics in Lake County, FL and US Congress District 11 elections. If you don't like dirty politics, share this with your friends. If this apparently well researched VoxPopuli story is true, it seems after reading the story, in my opinion, that a Villages area wealthy couple, Jennifer & Joe McMahon, who support Dan Webster for Congress in the current Republican primary race featuring Webster, Laura Loomer and lesser known Gavriel Soriano, plan for the husband to replace Webster (if he wins the primary) in two years. They created a PAC (Conservative Republicans for Responsible Representation ) to place recent hit ads (one is included below) against Laura Loomer, and separately (documented by emails to VoxPopuli) tried to convince Soriano (according to info he gave VoxPopuli) to resign and maybe endorse Webster. There is apparently no evidence that Webster knew about this effort to get Soriano to resign from the race just before voting day.
floridapolitics.com
Maria Solanki says growing up as a blind, special needs child makes her an asset to the Pinellas School Board
'Myself being special needs means that I advocate for the nearly 15% of children that are special needs.'. This is part of a series of profiles of candidates for Pinellas County School Board in 2022. Florida Politics invited each contender in the race to take part in a seven-question interview...
Hillsborough leads state in number of people arrested in statewide sweep of voter fraud
More people were arrested in Hillsborough County this week for voter fraud than in any county in the state.
usf.edu
Florida Educational commissioner gives go ahead to 'pull' LGBTQ support guides for students
Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. on Wednesday gave his staff the go-ahead to "pull" LGBTQ support documents at all school districts, after a State Board of Education member asserted that some could violate a controversial new law. Board member Ryan Petty said he has “grave concerns” about some LGBTQ...
DOJ: TECO fined $500k and put on probation over 2017 deadly explosion
A Florida utility has been fined $500,000 and placed on three years’ probation for a 2017 deadly explosion at a coal-fired power plant that killed five workers.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man fired after failing drug test for medical marijuana wants his state job back
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa attorney Michael Minardi says his client, Samuel Ortiz-Velez, a marine combat veteran, was fired recently from his post as a Florida Department of Corrections worker for his use of legally prescribed medical marijuana to battle his PTSD. Minardi says the firing, which followed a failed random...
hernandosun.com
New Pace Hernando Executive Director
Xonjenese Jacobs is the newly appointed executive director of Pace Hernando, (Pace Center for Girls), the local division of a nationally-recognized non-profit organization that provides education, counseling, training, and advocacy for girls and young women. Jacobs’ record of serving girls in need has spanned over two decades. “Xonjenese has made a tremendous impact at Pace Center for Girls, supporting and advocating for thousands of girls and young women throughout Florida,” said Mary Marx, Pace president and CEO. “Her leadership and passion will continue to make a remarkable impression on our girls, their families and the broader Hernando community.”
Comments / 7