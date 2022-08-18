Will Smith has been laying low since the infamous 2022 Oscar slap debacle. Smith walked onto the stage as fellow actor and comedian Chris Rock was preparing to present the award for Best Documentary and slapped Rock with an open hand after the I Think I Love My Wife star made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, likening her to G.I. Joe. The Set It Off actress suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss. It's been reported that Rock had no idea of the Red Table Talk host's condition, while others say there was longstanding tension between Rock and the Smith family. Smith accepted a 10-year ban from the Academy, and relinquished his membership. Since then, he's apologized to Rock twice, once in the form of an Instagram video. Now, he seemingly is making a complete return to social media since his hiatus.

