Popculture
Disney+ Suddenly Removes 'Avatar' Without Warning
James Cameron's Avatar was removed from Disney+ recently, ahead of the 2009 film's theatrical re-release. The move also comes before the first sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, finally hits theaters on Dec. 16. Cameron is planning three more sequels to be released between 2024 and 2028. Back in April,...
Popculture
Netflix Movie Breaks Into Top 10 Just a Day Following Its Release
The newest Netflix original film had no trouble breaking into the Top 10 movies list just one day after it was released, knocking out another recently-released heavy-hitter in the process. Day Shift premiered on the streamer on Friday, Aug. 12 and jumped to the number one spot. However, less than a week later Look Both Ways came along to steal the lead.
Popculture
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 19)
A total of eight new titles are joining Netflix's content lineup this weekend. After spending the first weeks of august stocking new titles, the streaming giant is adding even more titles from its August 2022 content list, with this weekend's roundup including seven new and returning Netflix original series an films. Following a long work and school week, subscribers will be able to sit down this weekend and binge everything from a new season of The Cuphead Show! to the Netflix premiere of Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar.
Popculture
HBO Renews Popular Comedian's New Series for Season 2
HBO has renewed its new comedy series The Rehearsal, from the twisted mind of Nathan Fielder. The Rehearsal premiered last month, and in it Fielder "helps" real people rehearse difficult life events they're anticipating with the help of elaborate sets and hired actors. The Season 1 finale premiered on Friday, and with it came news of a renewal.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Fans Excited Over Rumored Report He's Starring in Netflix's 'Wednesday'
Is Johnny Depp appearing in yet another Tim Burton project? Following his victory in the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, fans are abuzz over rumors the Sweeney Todd actor has allegedly been cast in Burton's upcoming Addams Family spin-off Wednesday. It will be released on Netflix in 2022, with...
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed
House of the Dragon is just hours away for the general populous, but the press has already had its chance to review the show. Rotten Tomatoes has amassed 345 ratings from critics, and it found that 85 percent of them were positive reviews. While some of these were tempered with negative feedback, they definitely bode well for the series as a whole.
Popculture
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL・
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know
This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
Popculture
'Jurassic World: Dominion' Sets Premiere Date on Peacock for Theatrical and Extended Version Release
Jurassic World: Dominion has set a premiere date on Peacock, for both the theatrical and extended versions of the film. The streaming service has announced that the third Jurassic World movie, from Universal Pictures, will begin streaming exclusively on September 2, 2022. Peacock users will also be able to stream an all-new extended edition of the movie, which features 14 extra minutes of the film and an alternate opening.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Could Be Crashing a Major Awards Shown
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards may have quite the guest. TMZ reports that Johnny Depp may be creasing the show, and it's reportedly been in the works for months. VMA production sources tell the media outlet that Depp's been in discussions with show producers to dress up as the network's famous Moonman -- recently renamed as the Moonperson -- and show face at some point during the live broadcast on Aug. 28. Depp is no stranger to the MTV family, winning 5 MTV Movie Awards over the years, including in the categories of Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar and the Generation Award in 2012.
Popculture
Ellen DeGeneres' HBO Max Shows Removed
Two of Ellen DeGeneres' shows were removed from HBO Max this week -- Little Ellen and Ellen's Next Great Designer. Both shows were HBO Max originals that have apparently been removed amid the streamer's merger with Discovery Inc. However in the case of DeGeneres, some fans are bound to see ulterior motives in this move.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Episode 1 Leaks Hours Before Series Premiere
The series premiere of House of the Dragon leaked on Friday night, bringing the franchise back to a persistent problem it faced during Game of Thrones. Many posts on Twitter indicate that some people have gotten access to a leaked copy of Episode 1, "The Heirs of the Dragon," though it's not clear how it got out. Fans are divided over whether or not to watch the show in this format.
Popculture
'Community' Showrunner Offers 'Concrete' Evidence for Movie Eventually Happening
Community fans have been waiting years for the series to get a movie, and now showrunner Dan Harmon has offered "concrete" evidence that it will eventually happen. While speaking to Newsweek about Season 6 of Rick and Morty — the hit Adult Swim animated series he co-created — Harmon was asked about the "six seasons and movie" slogan that Community fans have rallied around since before the show ended. "I will now say it's a matter of 'when.' I have been so careful about [saying] that," Harmon confessed.
In Honor Of The "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 Finale, Here Are Selena Gomez’s Best Songs, Ranked
I've probably listened to "Ring" 400 times.
Popculture
'Ally McBeal' Sequel Planned With New Lead Star, Calista Flockhart Return
The Fox 90s legal dramedy Ally McBeal is poised for a comeback with an ABC sequel, which is currently in early development, Deadline reported. The new show, written and produced by Karin Gist, will reportedly follow a young Black woman who joins the original series' law firm fresh out of law school. The fledgling attorney may be the child of Ally McBeal's (Calista Flockhart) D.A roommate Renée Raddick, portrayed by Lisa Nicole Carson in the original series.
Popculture
CEO Rudely Insults Emilia Clarke at 'House of the Dragon' Premiere
The top executive at the Australian broadcaster Foxtel shocked attendees at the Sydney premiere for House of the Dragon last week when he insulted Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke. Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany called the beloved actress a "short, dumpy girl" when talking about why he didn't start watching Game of Thrones immediately. Foxtel apologized, claiming his remarks were "misunderstood."
Popculture
Will Smith Teases Potential Return to Social Media in Humorous Fashion After Oscars Apology
Will Smith has been laying low since the infamous 2022 Oscar slap debacle. Smith walked onto the stage as fellow actor and comedian Chris Rock was preparing to present the award for Best Documentary and slapped Rock with an open hand after the I Think I Love My Wife star made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, likening her to G.I. Joe. The Set It Off actress suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss. It's been reported that Rock had no idea of the Red Table Talk host's condition, while others say there was longstanding tension between Rock and the Smith family. Smith accepted a 10-year ban from the Academy, and relinquished his membership. Since then, he's apologized to Rock twice, once in the form of an Instagram video. Now, he seemingly is making a complete return to social media since his hiatus.
Popculture
'Criminal Minds' Returns to Netflix Shortly After CBS Series' Exit From Streamer
Criminal Minds is back on Netflix just seven weeks after the beloved CBS procedural series made headlines for leaving the streamer. Until June 30, 12 of the 15 Criminal Minds series were available to Netflix subscribers, while the other three were available to watch on Hulu. Meanwhile, the entire series was able to stream on Paramount+.
