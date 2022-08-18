Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Kardinals Offense Stalls In 35-13 Loss To North Pole
The Kenai Kardinals’ home opener matched the 1-0 Kardinals against Division II North Pole on Saturday at Kenai Central with the Patriots downing Kenai 35-13 in non-divisional football. North Pole 35 – Kenai 13. The first quarter of the 35-13 North Pole victory over Kenai produced only one...
ktoo.org
University of Alaska faculty union hopes to end a year of contract negotiations
With another federal mediation session scheduled for Monday, the University of Alaska faculty union is hopeful it will come to an agreement with the university administration on a new contract. That’s after a year of negotiations and the union agreeing to the administration’s latest compensation offer, which is significantly below what the union originally asked for.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Ten electric vehicles travel from Fairbanks to the Arctic Ocean for Arctic Road Rally
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - There was no revving of the engines at the Arctic Road Rally that began at Golden Valley Electric Association on Friday, August 12. Instead of having a full gas tank, participating vehicles were fully charged and they were ready to go. Their goal? To brave the...
webcenterfairbanks.com
15-year-old Alexis Bane found safe and man linked to Amber Alert arrested
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska State Troopers (AST) activated an Amber Alert for 15-year-old Alexis Bane on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. According to the alert she was believed to be with 51-year-old Steven Narron in the Anchorage area and be “in imminent threat of serious injury or death.”
webcenterfairbanks.com
Adult male arrested after stabbing roommate
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Right before 9 p.m. Sunday evening, August 21, the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center (FECC) received a report of an adult male that had been stabbed. When Fairbanks Police arrived on scene they found the victim outside an apartment on Romans Way in Fairbanks. The victim told...
alaskasnewssource.com
2 killed in Fairbanks shooting on Sunday identified
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people are dead after a shooting in Fairbanks, according to a press release from the Fairbanks Police Department. Police wrote that shortly before 2:30 a.m., the shooting transpired in an apartment in the Birchwood Homes neighborhood and that both deaths of Ricardo James Duperior, 28, and Rachel Elizabeth Wright, 18, are being investigated as homicides.
