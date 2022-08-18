ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mysoutex.com

B+ for BISD: District makes history

The Beeville Independent School District made history Friday when it was officially rated as a B school district. Each school year, school districts in Texas are rated by the Texas Education Agency based on different factors. These factors include college, career and military readiness, student achievements, academic growth and relative performance.
mysoutex.com

Heat, heart and school supplies: Operation SOS

On two sweltering summer days, employees of United Way of the Coastal Bend and industrial equipment supplier Holt Cat gathered at the edge of Corpus Christi to volunteer their time to supply schools throughout the Coastal Bend with materials students would need for the upcoming school year. Operation Supply Our...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Driving You Crazy: Prescott St. vs. Casa Grande Dr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers, you know exactly which streets you try to avoid because of major potholes. This morning, we are kicking off Driving You Crazy once again!. Here's our first round: Casa Grande Dr. vs. Prescott St. At Casa Grande near Baker Middle School... grande amounts of...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KTSA

Study: Five Texas cities are Top 10 most humid in U.S.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you live in Texas, there is a good chance you know a thing or two about how humidity factors in with summertime heat. Proof of this possibility is the fact that five Texas cities have made it on a list of Top 10 Most Humid Cities in the U.S.
newcivilengineer.com

Contractors on $930M Texas bridge could be removed over lack of action on safety deficiencies

The Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge is a cable-stayed bridge being built to carry the US 181 highway across Corpus Christi Ship Channel in Texas as a replacement for the existing six-lane Harbor Bridge, which carries 26,000 vehicles daily and opened in 1959. The original needs replacing because it lacks hard shoulders, has a steep grade and an accident rate that is higher than the state average. The New Harbor Bridge has a main span length of 506m, a main tower height of 164m and a clearance of 62.5m above the water. It is designed to last 170 years.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Stretch of southbound US-181 to completely close overnight for Harbor Bridge Project construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Harbor Bridge Project continues to shut down lanes for construction, though it is unclear how long the work will continue. Monday night from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday, all southbound lanes of US-181 from Beach Ave. to Burleson St. will be closed, a news release from Harbor Bridge Project officials said. The closures are "necessary for construction related to the Harbor Bridge Project," the release said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Truck crashes, lands on top of lane barrier on I-37

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A single vehicle accident on the 13800 block of I-37 had one lane shut down as crews worked to remove a truck from a lane barrier. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m., officials said, on the southbound lanes of I-37. The truck ended up landing on top of the barrier after crashing. No injuries were reported.

