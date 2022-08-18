Read full article on original website
mysoutex.com
B+ for BISD: District makes history
The Beeville Independent School District made history Friday when it was officially rated as a B school district. Each school year, school districts in Texas are rated by the Texas Education Agency based on different factors. These factors include college, career and military readiness, student achievements, academic growth and relative performance.
mysoutex.com
Heat, heart and school supplies: Operation SOS
On two sweltering summer days, employees of United Way of the Coastal Bend and industrial equipment supplier Holt Cat gathered at the edge of Corpus Christi to volunteer their time to supply schools throughout the Coastal Bend with materials students would need for the upcoming school year. Operation Supply Our...
Driving You Crazy: Prescott St. vs. Casa Grande Dr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers, you know exactly which streets you try to avoid because of major potholes. This morning, we are kicking off Driving You Crazy once again!. Here's our first round: Casa Grande Dr. vs. Prescott St. At Casa Grande near Baker Middle School... grande amounts of...
TROUBLE SHOOTERS: Back flow problems
An Aransas Pass man wants his water supply company to reimburse him for out-of-pocket expenses to install back flow valve
City of Corpus Christi stops construction of new CCISD school
The city's development services department stopped construction because the developer did not have the proper permits.
Corpus Christi community remembers Dr. Adriana Pop-Moody
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grim news as the Corpus Christi community remembers the life of Dr. Adriana Pop-Moody. Moody had her own rheumatology practice and had been practicing medicine in Corpus Christi since 2000, according to a social media post from the Nueces County Medical Society. "Our hearts go...
KTSA
Study: Five Texas cities are Top 10 most humid in U.S.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you live in Texas, there is a good chance you know a thing or two about how humidity factors in with summertime heat. Proof of this possibility is the fact that five Texas cities have made it on a list of Top 10 Most Humid Cities in the U.S.
newcivilengineer.com
Contractors on $930M Texas bridge could be removed over lack of action on safety deficiencies
The Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge is a cable-stayed bridge being built to carry the US 181 highway across Corpus Christi Ship Channel in Texas as a replacement for the existing six-lane Harbor Bridge, which carries 26,000 vehicles daily and opened in 1959. The original needs replacing because it lacks hard shoulders, has a steep grade and an accident rate that is higher than the state average. The New Harbor Bridge has a main span length of 506m, a main tower height of 164m and a clearance of 62.5m above the water. It is designed to last 170 years.
Engineering professor breaks down design flaws in new Harbor Bridge
KRIS 6 News asked a professor from Texas A&M-Kingsville to put the design flaws with the new Harbor Bridge in layman’s terms.
Beto O'Rourke holding town halls in Corpus Christi, Three Rivers, Falfurrias in coming weeks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Democrat Beto O'Rourke is continuing his campaign across Texas as he hopes to unseat Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. O'Rourke will hold several town halls in South Texas beginning this upcoming weekend during his "Drive for Texas" campaign. Saturday, August 27, O'Rourke will be in...
KIII TV3
5 years later: Work continues to repair local churches heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey
Next week will mark the five year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey. Many of our local coastal bend communities were left with heavy damage in the wake of the storm including almost 50 parishes within the Diocese of Corpus Christi. Today, work continues to repair those local church facilities. In a...
KRGV
McAllen first responders on standby in George West after sustained rain
McAllen firefighters along with other RGV first responders are on standby in George West. George West is anticipating flooding over the weekend after sustained rain. McAllen crews are equipped with a flood water boat to help with any water rescues.
Beeville being hit by scammers asking for donations to fake causes
People in Beeville have reported being waved down and asked to donate to a cause that doesn’t exist. Beeville police are warning their community about a scam.
Stretch of southbound US-181 to completely close overnight for Harbor Bridge Project construction
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Harbor Bridge Project continues to shut down lanes for construction, though it is unclear how long the work will continue. Monday night from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday, all southbound lanes of US-181 from Beach Ave. to Burleson St. will be closed, a news release from Harbor Bridge Project officials said. The closures are "necessary for construction related to the Harbor Bridge Project," the release said.
Truck crashes, lands on top of lane barrier on I-37
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A single vehicle accident on the 13800 block of I-37 had one lane shut down as crews worked to remove a truck from a lane barrier. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m., officials said, on the southbound lanes of I-37. The truck ended up landing on top of the barrier after crashing. No injuries were reported.
Where is Bradley Brooks? It's been three years since he was last seen in Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been three years since a Flour Bluff man went missing and his family continues to search for answers. Bradley Brooks was last seen at his Flour Bluff home in August 2019. His family said he left one night around 10 p.m. to go fishing and was never seen again.
If Harbor Bridge developers default, what happens to all of the workers?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flatiron/Dragados precast yard for the Harbor Bridge project is located off County Road 36 and Highway 77, just south of Robstown, Texas. The workers there and at other project sites have to be worried for their jobs -- the company has until Sept. 1 to fix the deficiencies that TxDOT says they found in the bridge design.
'Bad decision': Corpus Christi attorney arrested for human smuggling says he gave ride to hitchhikers
DEL RIO, Texas — A Corpus Christi attorney is back home after spending six days behind bars. He was arrested Aug. 13 near the border in Del Rio with four migrants in his rental car. Attorney Timothy Dan Japhet said he was cited on four cases of human smuggling...
Coastal Bend fire crews work day and night to contain Aransas Pass blaze
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several fire crews were up against a major brush fire, Saturday, in Aransas Pass. The San Patricio County Sheriff's Department assisted with traffic along the fire from West Myrtle and N McCampbell towards W Gile, near bypass 35. Officials said more than 125 acres were...
Beeville Sheriff warns community after incident occurred at shopping center
A male approached a juvenile and grabbed her by the waist, but the teen managed to get away and notify her parents.
