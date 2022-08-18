Read full article on original website
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
What to expect on a visit to the Chicago Color FactoryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Music Festival Review: Lollapalooza 2022Jordan MendiolaChicago, IL
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Free haircuts focus of Bears’ Roquan Smith, South Loop barbershop Back-to-School event
The idea for the event came while Smith was in Warren Noel's barber chair.
cwbchicago.com
2 dogs missing after armed robbery and carjacking spree hits Old Town, West Town, and Lincoln Park
Update August 21, 4:45 p.m. — The missing dogs have been found safe, according to a friend of the victim. A carjacking victim’s dogs are missing after they were taken during a series of hijackings and robberies that unfolded Saturday morning, Chicago police said. While the crimes were committed in Old Town, Lincoln Park, and West Town by a group of four men who traveled in two cars, police have not yet publicly linked the crimes to each other.
Chicago shootings: 6-year-old girl among 34 shot, 3 fatally in weekend violence, police say
At least 34 people have been shot, three fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.
Kid Who Went Viral For Dropping Hot Dog At Sox Game Gets All-You-Can-Eat Party At Wieners Circle
CHICAGO — A viral video showed a 4-year-old’s heart break as he dropped his hot dog at a White Sox game — but The Wieners Circle has gotten him another one. The video showed Matthew Hoobler at an Aug. 14 game, happily munching on a dog before it slipped out of the bun. Hoobler looked back at the empty bun — and then slapped his forehead. The cute clip spread quickly on social media.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Exploring Little Italy/University Village and Heart of Chicago Neighborhoods
By visiting these two Chicago neighborhoods, you will feel like you are in Italy without leaving Chicago and having to jump on a plane. Buon viaggio!. Little Italy/University Village is a historic Chicago neighborhood that is a living legacy of Chicago’s Italian-American past, with homes, restaurants, and shops that have been part of the community for generations. It’s also home to University of Illinois at Chicago. I have always enjoyed going to restaurants there for many years. There have been some recent additions as well as a few closures in the past few years. It now has a broader mix of cafes and restaurants where you can enjoy coffee, tea, ice cream, outstanding bakery items along with Indian, Thai, Portuguese and French cuisine in addition to traditional Italian fare and Italian ice.
Couple sitting in car wounded after shots rang on North Side
Small amounts of broken glass on the street remain at the scene.
Chicago police: Robber, possibly armed with crowbar, following victims home from NW Side Walgreens
Police say the robber may be armed with a crowbar and a handgun.
Woman, 26, shot during argument while parked on Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman during an argument Friday morning while parked on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood. The 36-year-old was inside a car with a 26-year-old woman around 2:30 a.m. when they started arguing and the man pulled out a gun and shot her in the 1300 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbchicago.com
Jarring video shows armed men protecting catalytic converter theft operation on North Side
Newly-acquired surveillance video shows a heavily-armed and remarkably polished catalytic converter theft crew working a Chicago residential street this month. The footage shows that the thefts, often dismissed as “property crimes,” are serious business for the people who carry them out. At least two people have been shot...
Are there Chicago Outfit ties to 5th skeleton found in Lake Mead's potential watery mob graveyard?
Five bodies have been found within three months in Lake Mead's receding waters near Las Vegas, once considered a satellite city of the Chicago Outfit.
Taco Bell shooting: Man shot during argument at West Rogers Park restaurant, Chicago police say
A man was hospitalized after being shot at a fast food restaurant on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
Body pulled from Montrose Harbor is not person missing from 'Playpen,' Lake Michigan, officials say
Chicago fire crews pulled a body from the lake on the North Side early Thursday morning, hours after a person went missing from the "Playpen."
977wmoi.com
Chicago’s Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog Named One of the Best
An Illinois hot dog has been named as one of the best in the country, but it isn’t the usual frankfurter you would expect. The Hot Dog Box, located in Chicago, has created the Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable’s list of the “Thirteen Best Hot Dogs in America.” The creation features a steak dog with bourbon BBQ sauce, bacon and a cabbage and carrot medley on a pretzel bun.
Loved Ones Mourn Popular Chicago Bartender Who Drowned In Lake Michigan: ‘The Service Industry Lost An Icon’
LINCOLN PARK — A 43-year-old man who was pulled from Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor Wednesday morning was a talented mixologist and bartender beloved within Chicago’s restaurant and bar industry for his positive energy, his friends said. Luis Alberto Davila, also known as Michael Mix, was with several...
What you need to know about this weekend’s Air and Water Show
CHICAGO — The Air and Water Show is taking over the city’s lakefront this weekend. The Chicago Air and Water Show is free to attend it runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. North Avenue Beach is the center point for the show but all along the lakefront, especially Oak Street Beach […]
ABC7's Samantha Chatman serves as University Park Back to School Parade's celebrity grand marshal
ABC7 Reporter Samantha Chatman is serving as the University Park Back to School Parade's celebrity grand marshal.
cwbchicago.com
Couple shot during possible robbery attempt in Rogers Park
A man and a woman were shot in a possible robbery or carjacking attempt in Rogers Park on Saturday morning. The crime may be related to another armed robbery that occurred about a block away just moments earlier. Chicago police said the female victim is in critical condition. At around...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation
CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
Sunday Brunch: Hot water cornbread
Chef Brooks from 1308 Chicago joined WGN Weekend Morning News to make Hot water Cornbread. Check it out! 1308 Chicago 1308 Elston Avenue Chicago, IL 60642
Chicago shooting: 5 shot, 3 critically hurt in Washington Park, police say
At least five people were hurt in a Chicago shooting overnight Saturday, police said.
Hyde Park Herald
Chicago, IL
