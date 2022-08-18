Read full article on original website
Petal 2022 football schedule
9/9 – vs. Columbia – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – vs. Laurel – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at Pearl* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Oak Grove* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7 – at Brandon* – 7 p.m. 10/14 – vs. Northwest Rankin* – 7 p.m.
Northeast Jones 2022 football schedule
9/2 – vs. West Jones – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. Perry Central – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at South Jones – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – vs. East Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Quitman* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7...
Columbia 2022 football schedule
8/26 – vs. Mendenhall – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – vs. East Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – at Petal – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at West Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – vs. Jefferson Davis County – 7:30 p.m. 9/30...
Richton 2022 football schedule
9/9 – vs. St. Andrew’s – 7:30 p.m. 9/17 – at Puckett – 7:30 p.m. 9/24 – vs. Bay Springs* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – at Lumberton* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7 – vs. Enterprise* – 7 p.m. 10/14 –...
MAIS High School Football Highlights
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football returned to the Pine Belt on Friday night. Here’s a look at the MAIS scores from around the area:. Simpson Academy (43) PCS (17) Silliman Institute (11) Columbia Academy (8) Wayne Academy (36) South Choctaw Academy (0) Sylva-Bay Academy (34) Benton Academy...
Thrift store sales are increasing across the Pine Belt
Hattiesburg Zoo gets groovy at 3rd annual Zoostock. The Hattiesburg Zoo danced its way into 70s nostalgia with its 3rd annual Zoostock. With two universities, Southern Miss and William Carey, a large portion of Hattiesburg's economy is made up of college students. Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 8/19. Updated: 5 hours...
USM linebacker Daylen Gill a standout during fall camp
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - During each of Southern Miss coach Will Hall’s post-practice meetings with the media this August, one name kept coming up – Daylen Gill. The Ole Miss transfer is a welcome addition to USM’s linebacker room and he’s ready to leave everything on the field for his final season of college football.
Frank Gore Jr. a charismatic leader for Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It may seem like Frank Gore Jr. is still a young buck but he’s one of the more experienced players at Southern Miss. The running back enters year three in Hattiesburg after a second straight season leading the Golden Eagles in rushing - 801 yards on 179 carries.
Mississippi Prep athletes honor coach who died in car crash
There’s a standard for the Hornets and this offseason they’ve kept everyone held to it. Gulfport native Milton Barney Jr. tabbed to lead MVSU baseball program. The Gulfport, Mississippi native’s coaching career has played a part in many championships, winning a SWAC Championship as an Assistant at Alcorn in 2011, bringing Harrison Central High School softball to the Mississippi State High School Finals, and overseeing his 8–10-year-old youth organization that he runs win five World Series’ during his tenure.
Hattiesburg public schools implement clear-bag policy for athletic events
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football starts next week in the Hub City and Hattiesburg public schools are taking steps to make athletic events safer ahead of kickoff. “It’s a policy that we’re implementing to further our means of safety for our fans,” said Greg Carter, Hattiesburg Public Schools...
Laurel’s Cherished Hearts holds fundraiser for child advocacy center
The Hattiesburg Zoo danced its way into 70s nostalgia with its 3rd annual Zoostock. Thrift store sales are increasing across the Pine Belt. Around the Pine Belt, thrift stores like Edwards Street Fellowship continue to serve the community to ensure everyone can afford basic needs such as clothing. USM students...
Preregistration for “Cruisin’ the Coast” closes; over 8,000 cars tabbed for event
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Preregistration for Cruisin’ the Coast, often called “America’s largest block party,” has officially closed, and already more than 8,000 cars are signed up for the event. The largest event on the Gulf Coast has become a worldwide phenomenon. Executive Director Woody Bailey...
Columbia police offer parking reminders for football Fridays
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to recall and respect parking restrictions as the 2022 high school football season kicks off Friday at Walter Payton Field at Garner Stadium. According to the department’s Facebook page, Branton Avenue beside Garner Stadium is closed. Only residents...
WDAM’s Rex Thompson remembers Hurricane Camille 53 years later
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Camille still ranks as the second most intense storm to hit the North American continent. Longtime WDAM weathercaster Rex Thompson said he remembers the storm well. I was just eight years old when hurricane Camille made a direct hit on the Mississippi coast. The...
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 19-21
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 19-21) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Lincoln County Wildlife Expo – Friday & Saturday – Brookhaven This family-friendly event will feature dogs shows, pig catching, a […]
College students’ return will help Hattiesburg’s economy boom
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With two college campuses in Hattiesburg welcoming students back on campus, business is about to be booming. “Within a 30-mile radius, there’s over 26,000 college students ten months out of the year, which obviously has a huge financial impact,” said Todd Jackson, executive director of Area Development Partnership (ADP).
USM school of music programs are holding auditions
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It is audition season at the University of Southern Mississippi. The upcoming weeks will provide students the chance to showcase their talents and end up on stage representing the university. Sunday, the school held auditions for opera and musical theater. Students ranging from freshmen to doctoral...
Marion Co. driver dies after truck slips into river
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One man lost his life Saturday morning when a pick-up truck and boat trailer slipped off a ramp into the Pearl River. According to the Tri-County Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters were dispatched to the Pearl River boat ramp at the Mississippi 44 extension following a report that a vehicle had gone down into the river.
6pm Headlines 8/19
‘They will stab you in the gut while looking you straight in the eye.’ Mississippi court clerk resigns — adding to long list of resignations at city.
A Mississippi court clerk said he is adding his name to the growing list of employees who have resigned from working in the City of Picayune. Tony Bounds, the city’s Court Clerk, said via social media that he is stepping down from the position, citing a toxic work environment perpetuated by the administration.
