Charlie Puth Says Camila Cabello’s Coaching Style is ‘Motherly’ Due to ‘The X Factor’ Upbringing

Meghan Markle has released the first episode of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes.The Duchess of Sussex dropped the first episode of her new podcast series on Tuesday (23 August). In the premiere episode, titled “The Misconception of Ambition”, Markle was joined by recently retired tennis champion, Serena Williams.Throughout the episode, the longtime friends discussed motherhood, pregnancies, and the stereotypes that try to hold women back. The pair also spoke about the double standards women face when they are labelled as “ambitious,” and how this has affected each of their lives.Since the episode was dropped earlier today, fans on social media...

23 MINUTES AGO