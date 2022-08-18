Charlie Puth Says Camila Cabello’s Coaching Style is ‘Motherly’ Due to ‘The X Factor’ Upbringing

Read full article on original website
Chayce Beckham Calls ‘American Idol’ Alums, Judges ‘One Big Family’
American Idol Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham recently opened up about his experience after the show, sharing that his fellow contestants have become like a family. He also said he keeps in touch with the show’s judges. Chayce Beckham Calls ‘American Idol’ Alums a Family. In a...
‘AGT’s Brown Brothers Reveal That They Almost Got the Golden Buzzer
The Brown Brothers (Gabe and Nate) recently went live on YouTube to share behind-the-scenes details about their experience on America’s Got Talent. The duo, who combined impressions and music, was recently eliminated in the Qualifiers. AGT‘s Brown Brothers Share Behind-the-Scenes Details. During the live video, Gabe explained that...
Peta Murgatroyd Shades Former ‘DWTS’ Producer, Shares Thoughts on Disney+
Former Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd recently shared her thoughts on the show’s move to Disney+ next month. She also seemed to throw some shade at the show’s former producer, Andrew Llinares. Pete Murgatroyd Shares Thoughts on ‘DWTS’ Changes. Murgatroyd, who left the...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Fans react as Meghan Markle drops first episode of Archetypes podcast: ‘Relaxed, articulate and insightful’
Meghan Markle has released the first episode of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes.The Duchess of Sussex dropped the first episode of her new podcast series on Tuesday (23 August). In the premiere episode, titled “The Misconception of Ambition”, Markle was joined by recently retired tennis champion, Serena Williams.Throughout the episode, the longtime friends discussed motherhood, pregnancies, and the stereotypes that try to hold women back. The pair also spoke about the double standards women face when they are labelled as “ambitious,” and how this has affected each of their lives.Since the episode was dropped earlier today, fans on social media...
Mind, Body & Business Podcast With Maria More [Trailer]
MIND, BODY, and BUSINESS is an empowering show offering actionable insight about fitness, habit change and self-improvement. How do you get back on track after weight gain? What are ways to boost your focus and productivity? How can you make self-care a part of your daily routine? What are ways to achieve a goal without […]
