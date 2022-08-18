Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for monthsEllen EastwoodWaco, TX
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?Tom HandyTexas State
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
WacoTrib.com
District 12-6A preview: Temple, Midway
Welcome to a battle royale. In this district, anything could happen. Credit where credit is due — Harker Heights and Temple will likely be the heavy hitters, loaded with soon-to-be DI college talent. The Wildcats have gone undefeated in district the past two seasons and were responsible for the Knights’ only district loss of 2021.
WacoTrib.com
District 13-2A Div. II preview: Chilton, Bremond
Chilton and Bremond said goodbye to pesky Mart and will now contend with the likes of Granger, Iola, Milano and Bartlett. But the main competition will still be against each other. “We’re going to have a tough district,” Pirates head coach Bennie Huitt said. “Bremond is there. Bremond and Chilton...
WacoTrib.com
Independent 11-man preview: CenTex Outlaws
Kicking off their inaugural season in 2022 are the CenTex Outlaws, made up of mostly home-schooled players who wanted the option to continue playing 11-man football. “There used to be another home-school team in Waco that did 11-man football but they decided to go six-man and that was a big part of the reason I helped,” said Outlaws head coach Joshua Westerfield. “I’m just a big fan of 11-man football and I just wanted there to be an option for home-school and private school kids.”
WacoTrib.com
Which district is the toughest? Judging the most ominous Centex loops
If you’re in the district of doom and don’t like it, you’ve got two years to deal with it. One of the things that makes high school football in Texas among the most revered forms of sport in the world is the opposite of tradition. It’s reinvention. The University Interscholastic League contains more than 1,200 member schools that field football teams, and every two years the organization takes on the steep challenge of reshuffling the deck according to enrollment and geography.
fox44news.com
University High School ready to make a rapid improvement in 2022
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It’s safe to say that the 2021 football season didn’t go how the University Trojans planned, as they went 0-10 in year one under head coach Kent Laster. That though is now just history, and with 15 starters back from that team,...
WacoTrib.com
Blenden claims Waco City Golf Championship
Jake Blenden’s familiarity with Cottonwood Creek yielded a familiar prize. Blenden claimed the annual Waco City Golf Championship trophy with a one-stroke win in the championship flight, as the tournament wrapped up Sunday. It was the third city title for Blenden, who previously took home the prize in 2016 and ’17.
ESPN
Why Baylor's Dave Aranda is unlike any college football coach you know
Last October, in a room underneath McLane Stadium, Baylor football coach Dave Aranda took to the podium after a 31-24 win over Texas. While a win over the Longhorns is always cause for celebration among the green and gold faithful, Aranda didn't exult. He might not have even cracked a smile. That's not the Aranda way.
Gatesville Messenger
Hornet captains to lead in pursuit of third straight playoff berth
When the Gatesville Hornets take the field on Aug. 26 at Taylor, they will be led on the field by 14 returning starters from last year’s playoff team. In addition to carrying the load on the field, eight of those returners will be counted on to lead off the field as well as first-year head coach Aaron Hunter has named six seniors and two juniors his captains for 2022.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — Chipping away at old Paul Tyson Field
Crews from Sisk-Robb of Leander complete asbestos abatement this week at the old Paul Tyson Field on Lake Air Drive. The $29,000 project is a prelude to McLennan County's demolition of the 61-year-old Waco ISD stadium sometime after the Heart O' Texas Fair in October. The stadium was named after the pioneering coach whose Waco Tigers dominated Texas football in the 1920s. The new 2,000-seat Paul Tyson Field opened this spring near Waco High School, allowing the old stadium site to be redeveloped as a $10 million county equestrian facility.
KWTX
Favor’s chief taco officer visits Waco as he samples the state’s best tacos
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a famous saying that if you love your job you will never work a day in your life. Well, if your job is to literally eat tacos for a living, then that can be pretty easy. Chris Flores, of San Antonio, is Favor’s first...
KWTX
Good News Friday: August 19, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to spotlight on Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Recently, it gave out $5,000 worth of gasoline to drivers at a number of pumps across McLennan county. It was part of the church’s “random act of kindness.”. Setting up a classroom and getting...
killeenisd.org
Spirit Spectacular Celebrates Bands, Begins Season
The drum beat and the brass blasts mixed with the movement of dance and the swirl of color guard flags to light the night sky Saturday at Killeen ISD’s new Joseph L. Searles Stadium. The 41st annual Spirit Spectacular featured a new high school band and a new, sparkling...
KWTX
‘Rise ‘N Grind’ gaming tournament brings players from all over the world to Waco for Super Smash Bros themed competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - People from all over the world congregated at the Waco Convention Center for the first annual Rise ‘N Grind Super Smash Bros gaming tournament. These E-SPORTS events give players a chance to interact with other players, in the real world, while competitively playing their favorite video games.
KWTX
‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
KWTX
Veteran-owned, Next Gen Arena is a must for Central Texas families with kids
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After years of driving to Austin or Waco for family fun, one Killeen family took it upon themselves to create a space for kids and adults alike to have fun, no road trip necessary. If you’re looking to burn some energy while having fun, look no...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for August 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 23 min ago.
KWTX
Central Texas parents capture back to school memories
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s back to school for thousands of kids across Central Texas this week and it wouldn’t be back to class without first day pictures taken by proud pictures. KWTX asked for submissions and received photographs of students at districts including Waco, Midway, Oglesby, Lorena,...
spacecityweather.com
Texas now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of August
As Eric has been alluding to all week, things have now changed, and they will continue to do so in a big way for not just Houston but all of Texas. Last evening’s rowdy (and in some cases damaging) storms were the first phase in what will be a much different weather pattern for the rest of the month. The Texas-wide drought is on notice for what should be significant relief.
KWTX
McLennan County, Texas indictment list for August 19, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a PDF containing the list of indictments in McLennan County, Texas. An updated list is released bi-weekly by the McLennan County District Clerk’s Office. This is the list for June 9, 2022.
KWTX
Man who led authorities on chase in Central Texas captured in Axtell area cow pasture
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - A man fleeing from Mexia police has been captured by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office in the Axtell area. Justin Curtis Henderson, 29, of Crockett, will be booked into the McLennan County Jail. He’s facing charges from multiple agencies: MCSO will be charging him with...
