Lorena, TX

WacoTrib.com

District 12-6A preview: Temple, Midway

Welcome to a battle royale. In this district, anything could happen. Credit where credit is due — Harker Heights and Temple will likely be the heavy hitters, loaded with soon-to-be DI college talent. The Wildcats have gone undefeated in district the past two seasons and were responsible for the Knights’ only district loss of 2021.
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

District 13-2A Div. II preview: Chilton, Bremond

Chilton and Bremond said goodbye to pesky Mart and will now contend with the likes of Granger, Iola, Milano and Bartlett. But the main competition will still be against each other. “We’re going to have a tough district,” Pirates head coach Bennie Huitt said. “Bremond is there. Bremond and Chilton...
CHILTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Independent 11-man preview: CenTex Outlaws

Kicking off their inaugural season in 2022 are the CenTex Outlaws, made up of mostly home-schooled players who wanted the option to continue playing 11-man football. “There used to be another home-school team in Waco that did 11-man football but they decided to go six-man and that was a big part of the reason I helped,” said Outlaws head coach Joshua Westerfield. “I’m just a big fan of 11-man football and I just wanted there to be an option for home-school and private school kids.”
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Which district is the toughest? Judging the most ominous Centex loops

If you’re in the district of doom and don’t like it, you’ve got two years to deal with it. One of the things that makes high school football in Texas among the most revered forms of sport in the world is the opposite of tradition. It’s reinvention. The University Interscholastic League contains more than 1,200 member schools that field football teams, and every two years the organization takes on the steep challenge of reshuffling the deck according to enrollment and geography.
LORENA, TX
fox44news.com

University High School ready to make a rapid improvement in 2022

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It’s safe to say that the 2021 football season didn’t go how the University Trojans planned, as they went 0-10 in year one under head coach Kent Laster. That though is now just history, and with 15 starters back from that team,...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Blenden claims Waco City Golf Championship

Jake Blenden’s familiarity with Cottonwood Creek yielded a familiar prize. Blenden claimed the annual Waco City Golf Championship trophy with a one-stroke win in the championship flight, as the tournament wrapped up Sunday. It was the third city title for Blenden, who previously took home the prize in 2016 and ’17.
WACO, TX
ESPN

Why Baylor's Dave Aranda is unlike any college football coach you know

Last October, in a room underneath McLane Stadium, Baylor football coach Dave Aranda took to the podium after a 31-24 win over Texas. While a win over the Longhorns is always cause for celebration among the green and gold faithful, Aranda didn't exult. He might not have even cracked a smile. That's not the Aranda way.
WACO, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Hornet captains to lead in pursuit of third straight playoff berth

When the Gatesville Hornets take the field on Aug. 26 at Taylor, they will be led on the field by 14 returning starters from last year’s playoff team. In addition to carrying the load on the field, eight of those returners will be counted on to lead off the field as well as first-year head coach Aaron Hunter has named six seniors and two juniors his captains for 2022.
GATESVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

PHOTOS — Chipping away at old Paul Tyson Field

Crews from Sisk-Robb of Leander complete asbestos abatement this week at the old Paul Tyson Field on Lake Air Drive. The $29,000 project is a prelude to McLennan County's demolition of the 61-year-old Waco ISD stadium sometime after the Heart O' Texas Fair in October. The stadium was named after the pioneering coach whose Waco Tigers dominated Texas football in the 1920s. The new 2,000-seat Paul Tyson Field opened this spring near Waco High School, allowing the old stadium site to be redeveloped as a $10 million county equestrian facility.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: August 19, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to spotlight on Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Recently, it gave out $5,000 worth of gasoline to drivers at a number of pumps across McLennan county. It was part of the church’s “random act of kindness.”. Setting up a classroom and getting...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
killeenisd.org

Spirit Spectacular Celebrates Bands, Begins Season

The drum beat and the brass blasts mixed with the movement of dance and the swirl of color guard flags to light the night sky Saturday at Killeen ISD’s new Joseph L. Searles Stadium. The 41st annual Spirit Spectacular featured a new high school band and a new, sparkling...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas parents capture back to school memories

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s back to school for thousands of kids across Central Texas this week and it wouldn’t be back to class without first day pictures taken by proud pictures. KWTX asked for submissions and received photographs of students at districts including Waco, Midway, Oglesby, Lorena,...
TEXAS STATE
spacecityweather.com

Texas now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of August

As Eric has been alluding to all week, things have now changed, and they will continue to do so in a big way for not just Houston but all of Texas. Last evening’s rowdy (and in some cases damaging) storms were the first phase in what will be a much different weather pattern for the rest of the month. The Texas-wide drought is on notice for what should be significant relief.

