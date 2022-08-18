ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Eyewitness News

2 people dead in Stonington boat accident

Security guard shot during Macy's shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall. A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester.
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Puerto Rican parade kicks off in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford is celebrating Puerto Rican culture with its annual Puerto Rican parade. Thousands of people gathered at Bushnell Park on Sunday to celebrate Puerto Rican culture. Residents celebrated with food and music. Residents say they are proud to be Puerto Rican and appreciate the celebration. “I...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man killed in front of Hartford night club

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in Hartford late Saturday night, according to police. Authorities said it happened in the area of 768 Maple Avenue. Officers responded around 11:55 p.m. Police say the shooting took place in front of Lambada night club. When officers...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Driver slams into business in Newington

The man accused of shooting a loss prevention officer at the Buckland Hills Mall on Friday is set to face a judge.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford hosts Puerto Rican Parade this weekend

First of its kind UConn report analyzes police 'use of force' data. For the first time ever, Connecticut released statewide police "use of force" data.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Driver of SUV slams into storefront in Newington

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The driver of an SUV barreled into a business in Newington overnight. The vehicle was seen lodged in the storefront of “FloorsNow!” On the Berlin Turnpike Monday morning. The location was right where the turnpike meets Kitts Lane. As of 6 a.m. on Monday,...
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Ashford restaurant fire under investigation

Two people are dead after a boat accident in Stonington.
ASHFORD, CT
NewsTimes

CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine

The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut

A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Tax free week in Conn. kicks off Sunday

Security guard shot during Macy's shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall. A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester.
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Gov. to highlight economy, job growth at company in Milford

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A company in Milford was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of most successful companies in America. Gov. Ned Lamont said he plans to highlight Connecticut’s economy and job growth at FCP Euro on Hill Street. He said FCP Euro experienced a 223 percent...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Berlin High School student killed in bicycle crash

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15-year-old Berlin High School student was struck and killed while riding his bicycle on Saturday. Police say Chase Anderson of Toll Gate Road was riding his bike in the area of Berlin Turnpike, at a Mobil Gas Station, when he was struck by a vehicle shortly after 3 a.m. He […]
BERLIN, CT
Eyewitness News

State police detective suspended, assigned to administrative duties

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Connecticut State Police was suspended earlier this week. According to state police, Michael O’Hara’s police powers were suspended as of Aug. 15 and he was assigned to administrative duties “pending the outcome of an active investigation.”. They have not...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic

Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

