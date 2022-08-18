ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

TheDailyBeast

Leon Vitali, One of Stanley Kubrick’s Greatest Collaborators, Dead at 74

Leon Vitali, an unsung but crucial force that helped shape director Stanley Kubrick’s late career, serving as an actor, personal assistant, casting director, foley artist, and creative sounding board, died on Saturday night. He was 74. Vitali’s death was confirmed by his family to the Associated Press. “Leon was a special and lovely man driven by his curiosity, who spread love and warmth wherever he went,” his three children, who were with Vitali when he died, said in a joint statement. As a young actor, Vitali was making a name for himself in television when he was cast in the role of a lifetime: Lord Bullingdon, the stepson of Barry Lyndon’s titular antihero. Fascinated by Kubrick’s creative process, Vitali stuck around to watch him edit the film—and never quite left the auteur’s side. As a casting director, he found Danny Lloyd and the perfect set of twins for The Shining, and convinced Kubrick to make R. Lee Ermey Full Metal Jacket’s legendary drill instructor. The official Twitter account associated with Kubrick, who died in 1999, mourned Vitali on Sunday as “the heartbeat of Kubrick’s films after the master himself.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Disposal#Waste Collection#Green Waste#Props#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ecoset
Washington Examiner

Kirk Cameron blasts Hollywood ‘cowardice’ after studios reject latest Lifemark movie

Actor and film producer Kirk Cameron slammed Hollywood studios, calling their lack of willingness to distribute his newest movie “cowardice.”. Cameron’s latest film, Lifemark, explores “life and adoption” as audiences journey with an 18-year-old young man as he meets his birth mother and discovers “a staggering truth from his past.”
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

This Holocaust Documentary Is the Most Haunting Film of the Year

Seeing may be believing, but is it also knowing? That question hovers over Three Minutes – A Lengthening, Bianca Stigter’s brilliant documentary adaptation of Glenn Kurtz’s 2014 book Three Minutes in Poland: Discovering a Lost World in a 1938 Family Film about a brief home movie and the facts and perspectives that can be gleaned from it. Deceptively simple and yet expertly constructed and hauntingly evocative, it’s a tribute to lives stolen and worlds destroyed that doubles as a meditation on the moving image’s capacity to provide insight—and, additionally, on its limits to do just that. A Holocaust film like...
MOVIES
Phys.org

Astronomers obtain new images of R136, the most massive star ever found

Meet R136a1, the most massive star known. Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, it's a hulking behemoth weighing somewhere between 150 and 200 times the mass of the sun. Understanding the upper limit of stars helps astronomers piece together everything from the life cycles of stars to the histories of galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
Variety

‘Predator’ 35 Years Later: Producer John Davis Recalls How Cigars, Smoked Salmon Toast and Mayhem Created a Mega Action Franchise

In 1987, a hyper-advanced alien species known as the “Yautja” descended upon an elite military squad in Guatemala. Thanks to its memorable performances, quotable dialogue and inventive action set pieces, “Predator” became an American action movie staple. The film has spawned four sequels, including the new Hulu film “Prey,” and two spinoffs. Yet, the mega franchise all started with a piece of paper underneath a door. “The Thomas brothers snuck the script onto the Fox lot and under somebody’s door,” says John Davis, who has produced all seven “Predator” movies. “We got there on Monday, and there was this script. I...
MOVIES
People

Brad Pitt Looks Dapper in All Pink at 'Bullet Train' Premiere in South Korea

Brad Pitt is embracing his variety sense of style!. While attending the Seoul, South Korea premiere for his latest thriller, Bullet Train, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star sported a light pink suit with matching trousers. As he spoke to the audience onstage, Pitt, 58, rocked the outfit over a white T-shirt and completed the bold look with a pair of comfy pink sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Love All: 11 Outstanding American Estates With Their Own Tennis Courts

Whether you’re an avid or casual player, there is no residential amenity like an on-property tennis court. Perfect for both tennis or even outdoor workouts, an at-home court means you don’t have to travel to nearby courts or belong to a country club to practice your backhands. As the US Open approaches—the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament held annually in Flushing Queens, New York—we’ve rounded up the ultimate luxury homes that allow you to channel your inner Serena Williams or Roger Federer in the comfort of your backyard. This year, the tournament is held from August 29 to September...
TENNIS

