Read full article on original website
Related
saladovillagevoice.com
Pfc. Jordan T. May
Fort Hood officials have released the name of a Sol- dier that passed away at his family’s home Dec. 20 in Cuero, Texas. Pfc. Jordan T. May, 25, of Cuero, Texas was on pre- deployment leave when a family member found him unconscious, and called for an ambulance. He was transported to a local hos- pital but could not be re- vived.
saladovillagevoice.com
Pvt. Coleman J. Meadows III
Fort Hood officials have released the name of a Soldier who died Dec. 16 2008at Forward Operating Base Ramrod, Afghanistan, of injuries sustained from a non-combat relat- ed incident. The circum- stances surrounding the incident are under investigation. Pvt. Colman J. Meadows III, 19, of Senoia, Ga., a Special Electronic...
saladovillagevoice.com
Leonard R. Gerstenberg
Graveside services for Leonard R. Gerstenberg, 99 of Belton were held Nov. 28. Joe Baisden, Pad chaney, and Paul Gerstenberg officiated. Gerstenberg died Nov. 24, in a Temple hospital. He was born in Weimar, Colorado County, Texas March 7, 1909 to William August and Helena Gerstenberg.. Leanard, at age 5, the youngest of seven children settled the land here on the Lampasas River in 1914. He married Ethel Huey, Nov 22, 1931 who preceded him in death in 1985. He farmed all his life and was a pecan grower and expert in pecan grafting.
fox44news.com
‘Battle of the Badges’ returns to McLennan County
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department, in partnership with Carter BloodCare, is back to battle it out with local first responders in the annual Battle of the Badges!. The department says this is a friendly competition between the Waco Police, Waco Fire, and McLennan County Sheriff’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
killeenisd.org
Joseph Searles Stadium Named for Trailblazing KHS Graduate
Note: This story originally appeared in a Killeen ISD newsletter called On Campus in 2002. It is based on a presentation at West Ward Elementary School from Killeen native Joseph Searles, III. Killeen ISD will dedicate the new Joseph L. Searles, III Stadium during a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday,...
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD welcomes new Chief Financial Officer
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District has introduced its new Chief Financial Officer. Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Taina Maya confirmed in a press release on Monday afternoon that Kallen Vaden is moving over from the same position from within the Temple Independent School District to work for Killeen ISD.
A Welcome To Killeen, Texas Hilarious TikTok Has The City Laughing
This is probably one of the funniest videos that I’ve seen about Killeen Texas. There’s a video that is circulating on TikTok right now that takes aim at Killeen, but you can't help but laugh at it. IT'S ALL GOOD FUN. I can see how some people could...
Waco PD starting Police Athletic League
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has been making efforts to build community engagement for the last few months. In June, they hosted the Community Opportunity Event which provided resources for the community and also gave police a chance to engage with people in a fun setting. Most...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Favor’s chief taco officer visits Waco as he samples the state’s best tacos
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a famous saying that if you love your job you will never work a day in your life. Well, if your job is to literally eat tacos for a living, then that can be pretty easy. Chris Flores, of San Antonio, is Favor’s first...
fox44news.com
Benefit concert pays tribute to Classie Ballou
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — A local music artist who recently lost his life was remembered Sunday with friends, family, and fans. Hundreds of Classie Ballou fans went to the Backyard to celebrate his life and pay tribute to his time as a musician in Waco. Nearly ten artists...
KWTX
Lott City Council votes to disband police department
LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Lott City Council voted 3-1 Monday in favor of disbanding its police department as a result of a budget shortfall. “Our budget has been going down for about the last three years, and we just have to get it in hand,” said Mayor Sue Tacker. “It’s either that or we’re going to go broke and we won’t have a town, or a city council.”
Gun found in backpack during volleyball tournament at Connally HS
According to a police report, the bag was found in the hall near the gym during a volleyball tournament at the high school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Come November, Texas Attorney General race could be close
HOUSTON — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has a razor-thin lead over his Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza for the top law enforcement job in Texas. Undecided voters and dark clouds are hanging over Paxton amid federal investigations of wrongdoing -- likely damaging his polling numbers. However, Republicans are hoping...
Mothers Against Greg Abbott raise $75K for 'Vote Beto!' billboards in Texas
The billboard echo Greg Abbott's words after Uvalde.
Police: Bryan man shoots resident and police, later dies by suicide
Two victims were injured after a suspect, who later died by suicide, shot them early Sunday in Bryan.
O’Rourke Fights Back Against Abbott Megadonor’s Defamation Lawsuit
Remember last year when Gov. Greg Abbott’s biggest donor sued gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke for defamation, slander, and libel? Well, that’s still going on. The legal fight has moved into a state appeals court, where O’Rourke is seeking to dismiss Kelcy Warren’s defamation lawsuit or remove the case from the energy executive’s county of choice.
KWTX
McLennan County, Texas indictment list for August 19, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a PDF containing the list of indictments in McLennan County, Texas. An updated list is released bi-weekly by the McLennan County District Clerk’s Office. This is the list for June 9, 2022.
Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for months
One of Live Oak Lake's A-Frame cabins in Waco, TexasLive Oak Lake Instagram. Staycations (taking a holiday close to home) have exploded in popularity since the pandemic started. Even as the world opens up, a recent poll indicates that inflation and rising costs have more Americans thinking about traveling locally in 2022.
Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!
Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
killeenisd.org
Spirit Spectacular Celebrates Bands, Begins Season
The drum beat and the brass blasts mixed with the movement of dance and the swirl of color guard flags to light the night sky Saturday at Killeen ISD’s new Joseph L. Searles Stadium. The 41st annual Spirit Spectacular featured a new high school band and a new, sparkling...
Comments / 0