Graveside services for Leonard R. Gerstenberg, 99 of Belton were held Nov. 28. Joe Baisden, Pad chaney, and Paul Gerstenberg officiated. Gerstenberg died Nov. 24, in a Temple hospital. He was born in Weimar, Colorado County, Texas March 7, 1909 to William August and Helena Gerstenberg.. Leanard, at age 5, the youngest of seven children settled the land here on the Lampasas River in 1914. He married Ethel Huey, Nov 22, 1931 who preceded him in death in 1985. He farmed all his life and was a pecan grower and expert in pecan grafting.

BELTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO