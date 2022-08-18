Read full article on original website
Related
saladovillagevoice.com
Leonard R. Gerstenberg
Graveside services for Leonard R. Gerstenberg, 99 of Belton were held Nov. 28. Joe Baisden, Pad chaney, and Paul Gerstenberg officiated. Gerstenberg died Nov. 24, in a Temple hospital. He was born in Weimar, Colorado County, Texas March 7, 1909 to William August and Helena Gerstenberg.. Leanard, at age 5, the youngest of seven children settled the land here on the Lampasas River in 1914. He married Ethel Huey, Nov 22, 1931 who preceded him in death in 1985. He farmed all his life and was a pecan grower and expert in pecan grafting.
saladovillagevoice.com
Joe Bailey Sanders
Joe Bailey Sanders, 75, of Temple, and formerly of Salado, died Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2008 in a local nursing center. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with Rev. Sam Callaway officiating. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Chriesman Cemetery, near Caldwell.
saladovillagevoice.com
Jimmy Jackson
Services for Jimmy Jackson, of Salado were held October 11 at Cedar Valley Cemetery, Salado. Jimmy Jackson died October 8, 2008 at his residence. On October 6, 2008, Jimmy and Tony celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. A life long resident of Salado, Jackson attended Cedar Valley Elementary and Salado Schools.
Comments / 0