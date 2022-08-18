ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones slaps Antonio Brown with harsh reality on joining Cowboys

Former embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown earlier this week made a comment to TMZ Sports that caught the attention of football fans everywhere. He made it clear he would like to play football again, saying “Tell Jerry Jones to call me.” Jones of course if the owner of ‘America’s Team,’ the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning

The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News

We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith

Drew Lock’s bid to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season suffered a significant blow after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, it wasn’t a just simple bout against the dreaded virus for the former Missouri standout. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke out about Lock’s […] The post ‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s harsh reality with Cowboys future looking bleak

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot could be near the end of his tenure with the team. Ezekiel Elliot has been with the Cowboys since they took him with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Over these past six seasons, Elliot has served as the Cowboy’s lead back, playing in 88 career games.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Release Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly cut fourth-year linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the injured reserve with an injury settlement, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Gilbert was one of three injured linebackers for the Steelers before his release, joining Gernard Avery and Marcus Allen. The 25-year-old defender suffered a foot injury during the Steelers' closed practice on August 6.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football program are currently getting ready for the start of the 2022 college football season. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special at Jackson State. Sanders, with the support of his friends and family, could turn Jackson State...
JACKSON, MS
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford stuns No. 1 Alabama team Thompson in season opener

The Buford Wolves football team made a statement in their season opener against Alabama’s No. 1 team, Thompson, in a 38-7 win in the Freedom Bowl on Friday, Aug. 19, at Milton High School. Junior K.J. Bolden got the first points on the board after scoring on a 28-yard...
BUFORD, GA
ClutchPoints

Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, per Ian Rapoport. Robinson’s presence on the roster presents Lamar Jackson and the offensive team with much-needed depth. There have been questions surrounding Baltimore’s receiving core so adding someone like Robinson could end up being a sneaky good move in the long run. Robinson […] The post Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News

It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Packers Rookie Enagbare Embarrasses Saints Lineman

This move is really clever. He baits the lineman into throwing a punch. The punch completely whiffs as Enagbare ducks under it and goes straight to the quarterback. He adds a Call of Duty style slide cancel and gets his hands on the quarterback. The only thing you could ask of the rookie is to finish the play and get the sack. However, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the move was effective.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return

Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

QB Tom Brady infamously insulted has been revealed

Tom Brady infamously insulted a quarterback during a TV appearance last year, and now we know beyond a shadow of a doubt to whom he was referring. Last year, Brady was a guest on LeBron James’ HBO talk show “The Shop.” During his appearance, Brady talked about his free agency experience in 2020 that culminated with him signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL

