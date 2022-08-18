ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Cardinals unfortunate diagnosis on JJ Watt

Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt is still amongst the top defensive players in all of football when healthy for the Arizona Cardinals, but he has been often off the field due to injuries in the past few seasons. An update from the Cardinals revealed that Watt will be out for...
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Watch: Colts QB Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass

The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading. Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles. Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts but...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Yardbarker

Watch: Packers Rookie Enagbare Embarrasses Saints Lineman

This move is really clever. He baits the lineman into throwing a punch. The punch completely whiffs as Enagbare ducks under it and goes straight to the quarterback. He adds a Call of Duty style slide cancel and gets his hands on the quarterback. The only thing you could ask of the rookie is to finish the play and get the sack. However, it doesn’t take away from the fact that the move was effective.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: 'I know exactly when' Tom Brady is coming back

Despite the emergence of a wacky theory involving "The Masked Singer" television show, all that's really publicly known regarding quarterback Tom Brady taking an alleged 10-day break away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is that he's expected back at some point after Saturday's preseason game at the Tennessee Titans. It's also known that head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht have assured everyone that Brady's absence was preplanned and cleared by the team.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Chiefs 24, Commanders 14: 3 Observations in Loss vs. Kansas City

The Washington Commanders entered Saturday's preseason contest with the Kansas City Chiefs looking for their first win with the new name and will leave Arrowhead Stadium still searching for it. While preseason performances can often be difficult to draw conclusions from, both the Commanders and Chiefs played their starters for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Glazer
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
Yardbarker

Has Texans Rookie RB Pierce Sealed His Fate?

Throughout the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory at the LA Rams on Friday night there was one question on everybody's lips - Where's Dameon Pierce?. The rookie running back was the talk of the town following his preseason debut during Houston's 17-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, during which he rushed for 49 yards on just five carries.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Raiders' first-round bust Alex Leatherwood continues to struggle

A first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is running with their backups against the Miami Dolphins during Saturday’s preseason game. Even for a Raiders team that has major question marks at right tackle, Leatherwood has not been able to catch the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Takeaways from Broncos' loss to Bills in second week of preseason

Starters for the Buffalo Bills dominated Denver Broncos’ backups in the second week of preseason in a 42-15 blowout on the road in Orchard Park, New York. Quarterback Josh Allen guided the Bills 70 yards on their opening drive taking a 7-3 lead. This set the tone for the rest of the afternoon, even when the Bills backups entered the game early on.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship makes slick arrival at preseason game

Rodrigo Blankenship sure knows how to make an entrance. The third-year Indianapolis Colts kicker arrived to Saturday’s preseason game against Detroit Lions in style. While most Colts players likely walked to the locker room prior to their 27-26 loss, Blankenship rolled. The 25-year-old was captured arriving on a pair of Heelys.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fox Sports Nfl#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Seattle Seahawks#Newton Qb#Giants
Yardbarker

Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting quarterback

Most people expected Mayfield to be named Carolina’s starter when the Panthers acquired him in a trade with the Browns last month. However, head coach Matt Rhule insisted the team held a true open competition between Mayfield and Darnold. Reports from training camp made it clear that Mayfield outplayed Darnold the majority of the time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Steelers See All They Need Out of Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into their second preseason game with a headline goal - to let Kenny Pickett see "varsity action." Well, after two drives at the end of the first half, head coach Mike Tomlin has seen enough. Pickett was pulled for Mason Rudolph, who started the second half...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Raiders owner Mark Davis responds to bombshell Tom Brady rumor

The Las Vegas Raiders apparently came close to putting together one of the biggest offseasons in NFL history two years ago, but team owner Mark Davis says he cannot remember that far back. UFC boss Dana White joined “UFC with the Gronks” on Saturday night during the UFC 278 fight...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Sam Howell Is Getting First-Team Reps In Washington

Could it be that the Washington Commanders are not yet sold on Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback?. Things can still change before the season starts, including pulling off a change behind center before opening weekend. No, it’s not like the Commanders will be going back to Taylor Heinicke as...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Yardbarker

Ndamukong Suh Wants How Much To Play? Should Raiders Pony Up?

The Las Vegas Raiders and Ndamukong Suh have been linked throughout this past offseason and well into the preseason. His name resurfaced as the Raiders’ interior defensive line struggled early on in the first two games. However, Johnathan Hankins and Bilal Nichols have returned. In turn, this begs the question of whether Las Vegas should still pony up and sign Suh.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers after 11-day absence

Brady has been the talk of the football world throughout August after he took an unexplained break from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for supposed "personal reasons" that lasted through this past Saturday's 13-3 preseason loss to the Tennessee Titans. However, Kevin Patra of the NFL's website wrote that Brady was...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence needs to 'calm down early' in games

Jacksonville Jaguars second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence bounced back from an erratic start to a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday by finishing his performance on a hot streak. After completing four of eight passes for 40 yards in the first quarter, Lawrence completed five of his first six...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy