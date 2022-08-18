ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biggie's Daughter Posts $1M Bond For Boyfriend Following Hit-&-Run Arrest

Queens, NY – The daughter of the late Notorious B.I.G. reportedly shelled out $1 million bond for her boyfriend after he was involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month. According to the New York Post, T’yanna Wallace put up the money for longtime partner Tyshawn Baldwin after he was arrested for an accident that injured three people, including a mother and her toddler.
'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Sued For 250K, Accused Of Fraud After 'Doctoring' & 'Forging' Signature On Movie Contract

Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan's legal issues won't quit. Radar can exclusively report the embattled star, 40, is being sued for $250K by a movie producer who says Zachery "tricked" him out of thousands by "forging" a contract for his 2021 film, Warning, starring Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer. In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Zachery is being sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, and more. The suit claims the investor was "scammed" into giving Zachery and his production company, Lost Lane, $60K for the movie, alleging the 2019 contract presented to him was...
Quando Rondo Was Intended Target In Fatal Los Angeles Shooting Police Say

West Hollywood, CA – Quando Rondo was reportedly the intended target in the fatal shooting that took place in Los Angeles on Friday (August 19) around 5:30 p.m. local time. According to Fox 11 News, investigators have determined the three suspects missed Quando Rondo and instead, killed a 23-year-old riding in his black Cadillac Escalade.
DJ Akademiks Brands YSL ‘YS-Tell’ After Informant Info Leaks In RICO Case

DJ Akademiks has never been one to leave drama alone, and in one of his latest livestreams he throws some shade in the direction of Young Thug‘s YSL record label. Thugger and YSL’s RICO case has seen its share of twists and turns over the last several months, with the most recent involving a leaked document that has revealed the name of a state informant cooperating with the prosecution.
Mac Miller's 2018 Drug Overdose Death Gave Demi Lovato 'Survivor's Guilt'

Mac Miller’s 2018 overdose death has had rippling effects across not just the rap community but the pop world as well. Speaking to the Zane Lowe Podcast in a recent interview, singer Demi Lovato got candid about her drug addiction and admitted she felt guilty for surviving her overdose, which happened just a few months before Miller died.
