Gorgeous condo with fantastic view & Puget Sound beach access! Amazing use of natural lighting & fixtures. Primary bedroom features walk-in closet and ensuite. Kitchen remodeled in 2012 & is perfectly spaced for the discerning cook. Loft can be used for 3rd bedroom. This unit is perfectly placed to take full advantage of the impressive view of the Narrows Bridge, the Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier. Fantastic location with easy access to freeway town & bridge. Immaculately maintained. Five minutes from Madrona Golf. Within 15 miles of 10 public corses. Five minutes from the Cushman Trail. You won't want to miss this one!

GIG HARBOR, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO