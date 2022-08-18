ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

KING 5

Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening

SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
SEATTLE, WA
westsideseattle.com

The Great West Seattle Float Hunt offers unique reward for locals and visitors

For the first time ever, the West Seattle community will participate in what we’re calling The Great West Seattle Float Hunt!. From the fiery kilns of Avalon Glassworks are born unique glass floats, each emblazoned with the spirit of West Seattle. Avalon Glassworks offered this description:. Hand blown by...
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

2019 14th Ave NW #F253

Gorgeous condo with fantastic view & Puget Sound beach access! Amazing use of natural lighting & fixtures. Primary bedroom features walk-in closet and ensuite. Kitchen remodeled in 2012 & is perfectly spaced for the discerning cook. Loft can be used for 3rd bedroom. This unit is perfectly placed to take full advantage of the impressive view of the Narrows Bridge, the Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier. Fantastic location with easy access to freeway town & bridge. Immaculately maintained. Five minutes from Madrona Golf. Within 15 miles of 10 public corses. Five minutes from the Cushman Trail. You won't want to miss this one!
GIG HARBOR, WA
City
Olympia, WA
Olympia, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
seattleschild.com

Parent Review: Hiking the Franklin Ghost Town Trail

On a dreary Friday we made the decision to go hiking on the Franklin Ghost Town Trail. Along a kid-friendly gravel and dirt trail, we explored old structures, a cemetery and a mine shaft, all through a beautiful forested landscape. Getting there. The trail is located outside of Auburn in...
AUBURN, WA
thejoltnews.com

Franklin Street in downtown Olympia to be closed Tuesday

Franklin Street will be closed to traffic Tuesday, August 23, to facilitate work on a LOTT Wastewater Treatment Plant. The street will be closed from A Avenue and Market Street NE from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow for a crane to service the LOTT facility on the adjacent parcel and is expected to happen on multiple days in the coming months according to Olympia.
OLYMPIA, WA
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches

Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey okays plans for 300 residences at Hicks Lake

The Lacey City Council has adopted the hearings examiner’s recommendation to approve two proposed residential projects along Hicks Lake, which are planned to include more than 300 housing units. Following the quasi-judicial process, the council decided during yesterday’s council meeting in front of residents who brought placards to express...
LACEY, WA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
waterlandblog.com

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
DES MOINES, WA
The Suburban Times

What’s happening at Fort Steilacoom Park?

City of Lakewood announcement. This weekend the Pacific Harbors Boy Scout Council is hosting its WashJam 2022 event at Fort Steilacoom Park. This is a regional jamboree that involves camping for the Scouts and daytime activities including kayaking/canoeing on Waughop Lake and a jousting demonstration by the Seattle Knights. There will be concerts Friday and Saturday evenings.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Chronicle

Garlic Festival Returns to Southwest Washington Fairgrounds Next Weekend

The Washington State Garlic Festival, once a backyard celebration held west of Chehalis, will make its grand return to the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds next weekend after a two-year pandemic-related break. Tickets for the festival cost $5 for each day, Aug. 26, 27 and 28, or $10 for a three-day pass....
CHEHALIS, WA
thurstontalk.com

Ballaura Wellness Spa in Olympia: Work Culture Benefits Team and Clients

Small business owner Nicole Christ keeps keen eyes on her customers’ experiences at Ballaura Wellness Spa in Olympia. She wants people to be relaxed and soothed during their entire visit. Attention is given to every detail. At the same time Nicole is creating and maintaining an environment that works for her employees.
OLYMPIA, WA
cityoflakewood.us

8/19/22 JBLM-North Access Improvement Project Update

A water main break occurred along 112th St SW at the intersection of Farwest Drive on the evening of Friday, July 22. This break lifted the existing asphalt roadway a few inches on 112th between Military and Farwest. This caused long term damage which requires the immediate replacement of the entire asphalt roadway. Lakewood Water District has hired a contractor and that work will begin on Monday, August 22. This will require the closure of 112th from Military to Farwest. Please see the map below for information on how to get around the closure.
LAKEWOOD, WA

