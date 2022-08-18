Read full article on original website
Tacoma Man Drove Over Homeless Woman in Tent, Trapped Her Under Van, Charges Say
A 28-year-old man accused of deliberately driving a van into a couple's tent at a Tacoma homeless encampment last month and seriously injuring a woman was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The victim's boyfriend had been searching for her assailant since the day she was struck and trapped under...
HOV lane violations seeing sharp rise in Washington state, says WSP
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers have seen a significant increase in drivers illegally using high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes just this past week, as they caught 170 HOV violators in just a 2.5-hour span in King County. "By the time that HOV violators sees us there's a...
Suspected shooter faces extradition to Clark County
A Vancouver man awaits extradition from the King County Jail to Clark County for multiple incidents that happened Friday throughout Washington state.
Man convicted of random attacks on women charged in new crime
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man who committed random violent attacks on women in King County and was recently arrested after being on the run has been charged in a new crime. Isiah Clay Lewis, 21, is being charged with the violent robbery of a woman at an ATM.
Lacey okays plans for 300 residences at Hicks Lake
The Lacey City Council has adopted the hearings examiner’s recommendation to approve two proposed residential projects along Hicks Lake, which are planned to include more than 300 housing units. Following the quasi-judicial process, the council decided during yesterday’s council meeting in front of residents who brought placards to express...
Lacey police seek alleged vehicle prowlers
The Lacey Police Department is seeking information about two alleged vehicle prowlers who also stole credit cards from a local gym. In a release, Lacey police said two people were involved in a vehicle prowl at LA Fitness on July 24. “The suspects then used the victim’s stolen credit cards...
‘Armed and dangerous’ Washington man wanted in ‘gruesome’ double homicide of couple in their home: deputies
A Washington man suspected in the brutal murders of a couple inside their home on Thursday is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is believed to be hiding in the Pierce County and Tacoma area following the murders of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, at their home in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Judge requires Starbucks to re-hire unlawfully fired employees
A federal judge has ordered Starbucks to re-hire seven employees in Memphis. The National Labor Relations Board contends they were fired for leading a unionization effort at their store. Starbucks says the employees violated company police when they let a television crew inside the store after closing and without permission.
Olalla double homicide suspect taken into custody in Tacoma
OLALLA, Wash. — A 40-year-old man suspected of killing an Olalla couple on their property last week was taken into custody in Tacoma Sunday night. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) issued an arrest warrant for Shaun Rose in connection to the double homicide on Saturday. The sheriff’s...
Manhunt on for Suspect in Killing of Washington Brewery Owners
A Washington state couple who ran a small, award-winning brewery were found murdered at home—and a manhunt is underway for the prime suspect. Shaun Rose, 40, is believed to be on the run in the Tacoma area, about 25 miles from Olalla, where Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, were found slain after their daughter called police. No cause of death has been released for the couple, who operated the nanobrewery E2W Brewing. Their daughter said the house had been broken into, and Rose allegedly stole a getaway car. It’s not clear what led police to name Rose as the suspect or what the motive is, but according to the Kitsap Sun, he didn’t show up for a recent pre-trial hearing in a case involving the theft of guns from an Olalla home.Read it at The Seattle Times
Seattle police union warns pending retirements may delay action on high priority calls
The Seattle Police Department has 350 sworn officers eligible for retirement but cannot afford to lose more than 100 officers, according to the Seattle Police Guild President Mike Solan. The department has roughly 875 deployable officers and requires 1,400 to be considered fully staffed. That deficit is reflected in median...
Man shot after domestic violence incident in Tacoma home
A man was shot in a Tacoma home on Saturday after a domestic violence incident, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South Cushman Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man...
Thurston County Sheriff Warns of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ Following Drug Bust in Oregon
Local authorities are warning community members about a new, extremely potent, brightly-colored “rainbow” form of fentanyl that is popping up around the country. “Authorities are particularly worried about young adults and children ending up with rainbow fentanyl, as they could mistake the drug for something else, such as candy, sidewalk chalk or a toy, because of its color and appearance,” said the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office in a news release posted to Facebook on Thursday.
5 injured in hit-and-run boat collision on Lake Washington
The Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of two boats colliding on Lake Washington Saturday night, according to the SFD. At about 9:30 p.m., water rescue responded to a report of two boats colliding near the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard. Seven people from one of the boats...
The Crime Blotter: Two people arrested for statewide dealership car thefts
Pair accused of statewide dealership car thefts arrested. Bellevue detectives arrested a 29-year-old male and 24-year-old female at a Renton hotel Friday. The pair is suspected of multiple car thefts from car dealerships across the state. Investigators say on Aug. 2, they drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a Bellevue dealership and asked the salesperson to move a similar vehicle to compare with theirs. They then asked for the Carfax report, and when the salesman returned, both vehicles were gone.
Seattle homicides rose precipitously in 2020 as liberal leaders demanded police be defunded
This is the fifth part of a Fox News Digital series about “defund the police” politicians and crime in the areas they represent. Seattle, Washington, became a focal point of the defund the police movement in 2020, as riots and protests raged in the city that summer after the murder of George Floyd. Following widespread support from liberal leaders and activists to defund, data show homicides rose precipitously in the city.
Activists demonstrate in Edmonds for Snake River dam removal
A group of more than 20 people united in their determination to raise awareness of the need to breach four dams on the Snake River staged a Saturday morning demonstration and informational event at the Edmonds ferry terminal. The demonstrators allege that these dams are impeding salmon runs and driving...
Protester hit by car at Hilltop rally; Tacoma police response being questioned
TACOMA, Wash. — A rally in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood took a scary turn when a protester was hit by a driver. Now organizers are accusing Tacoma police of not properly responding to the situation. The gathering aimed to highlight the gentrification happening in the neighborhood and also focused...
State taking steps to improve safety for roadway workers in construction zones
SEATTLE — A work zone can be a dangerous place to make a living. “It almost feels like jumping out of an airplane every time you start working,” Mallorie Devies, a former construction employee said. “Your heart starts pumping, your adrenaline starts going.”. Back in March two...
Photo of her pepper-sprayed resolve came to symbolize Occupy movement; Dorli Rainey has died at 95
Dorli Rainey, a self-described “old lady in combat boots” who became a symbol of the Occupy protest movement when she was photographed after being pepper-sprayed by Seattle police, has died. She was 95. The longtime political activist died on Aug. 12, the Seattle Times reported. Her daughter, Gabriele...
