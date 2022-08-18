ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

thejoltnews.com

Lacey okays plans for 300 residences at Hicks Lake

The Lacey City Council has adopted the hearings examiner’s recommendation to approve two proposed residential projects along Hicks Lake, which are planned to include more than 300 housing units. Following the quasi-judicial process, the council decided during yesterday’s council meeting in front of residents who brought placards to express...
thejoltnews.com

Lacey police seek alleged vehicle prowlers

The Lacey Police Department is seeking information about two alleged vehicle prowlers who also stole credit cards from a local gym. In a release, Lacey police said two people were involved in a vehicle prowl at LA Fitness on July 24. “The suspects then used the victim’s stolen credit cards...
Fox News

‘Armed and dangerous’ Washington man wanted in ‘gruesome’ double homicide of couple in their home: deputies

A Washington man suspected in the brutal murders of a couple inside their home on Thursday is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is believed to be hiding in the Pierce County and Tacoma area following the murders of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, at their home in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
KING 5

Olalla double homicide suspect taken into custody in Tacoma

OLALLA, Wash. — A 40-year-old man suspected of killing an Olalla couple on their property last week was taken into custody in Tacoma Sunday night. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) issued an arrest warrant for Shaun Rose in connection to the double homicide on Saturday. The sheriff’s...
TheDailyBeast

Manhunt on for Suspect in Killing of Washington Brewery Owners

A Washington state couple who ran a small, award-winning brewery were found murdered at home—and a manhunt is underway for the prime suspect. Shaun Rose, 40, is believed to be on the run in the Tacoma area, about 25 miles from Olalla, where Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, were found slain after their daughter called police. No cause of death has been released for the couple, who operated the nanobrewery E2W Brewing. Their daughter said the house had been broken into, and Rose allegedly stole a getaway car. It’s not clear what led police to name Rose as the suspect or what the motive is, but according to the Kitsap Sun, he didn’t show up for a recent pre-trial hearing in a case involving the theft of guns from an Olalla home.Read it at The Seattle Times
Chronicle

Thurston County Sheriff Warns of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ Following Drug Bust in Oregon

Local authorities are warning community members about a new, extremely potent, brightly-colored “rainbow” form of fentanyl that is popping up around the country. “Authorities are particularly worried about young adults and children ending up with rainbow fentanyl, as they could mistake the drug for something else, such as candy, sidewalk chalk or a toy, because of its color and appearance,” said the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office in a news release posted to Facebook on Thursday.
nypressnews.com

The Crime Blotter: Two people arrested for statewide dealership car thefts

Pair accused of statewide dealership car thefts arrested. Bellevue detectives arrested a 29-year-old male and 24-year-old female at a Renton hotel Friday. The pair is suspected of multiple car thefts from car dealerships across the state. Investigators say on Aug. 2, they drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a Bellevue dealership and asked the salesperson to move a similar vehicle to compare with theirs. They then asked for the Carfax report, and when the salesman returned, both vehicles were gone.
fox40jackson.com

Seattle homicides rose precipitously in 2020 as liberal leaders demanded police be defunded

This is the fifth part of a Fox News Digital series about “defund the police” politicians and crime in the areas they represent. Seattle, Washington, became a focal point of the defund the police movement in 2020, as riots and protests raged in the city that summer after the murder of George Floyd. Following widespread support from liberal leaders and activists to defund, data show homicides rose precipitously in the city.
myedmondsnews.com

Activists demonstrate in Edmonds for Snake River dam removal

A group of more than 20 people united in their determination to raise awareness of the need to breach four dams on the Snake River staged a Saturday morning demonstration and informational event at the Edmonds ferry terminal. The demonstrators allege that these dams are impeding salmon runs and driving...
