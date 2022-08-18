ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

Samantha Rose
3d ago

Always read the fine print before signing , doing business with any company . They can't be trusted anymore , it's about how many lies they can tell , how many people they can scam , with fine print , and how many people don't bother to read that . More so , not reliable companies , then reliable now days . If something is to good to be true , take the memo . We've learned the hard way also .

WacoTrib.com

Waco Animal Shelter up for $900,000 in climate control, pavilion work

The Waco Animal Shelter is preparing to get almost $900,000 in improvements, including the replacement of a six-year-old climate control system. The Waco City Council voted Tuesday to award a $603,991 contract for a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system with two 30-ton units at the shelter’s kennel building. Shelter officials said the existing units have malfunctioned repeatedly and are difficult to service. Temporary rental units have been in use since last summer.
WACO, TX
#A C
KXAN

Photos: Texas father uses app to save son from accident

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — A Falls County father uses an app to help rescue his son from a vehicle accident. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, AMR and Tow King responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning off Highway 6. The driver, who Marlin VFD […]
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Waco kids turn lemons into lemonade

WACO, Texas — "I like to see the smiles on peoples faces when I give them what they want, how they like it, and what they need," nine -year-old Halle Hughes said. You know what they say. When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. Kids around Waco set...
WACO, TX
City
Copperas Cove, TX
fox44news.com

Cove residents can support broadband project

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Coryell County has engaged Foresite Group to complete a Broadband Evaluation project. Public Relations Director Kevin Keller said in a statement on Thursday that the goal of this project is to evaluate the current broadband infrastructure within Coryell County, identify the gaps, and provide solutions and recommendations which can be implemented.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Crash causes power outage in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police said all lanes have reopened after a Sunday night crash took down a telephone pole in the 3500 block of West Adams Ave. Roads were closed overnight as safety officials worked to investigate and clear the scene. The crash did take out power in...
TEMPLE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Waco Grocery Store Works To Keep Low Prices For Tailgating Season

WACO, TX (FOX 44) – NFL preseason is well underway with fans rooting on their favorite teams on the field. For everyone waiting for touchdowns, tailgating is a necessity for the full experience. One food many of us enjoy eating during football games is chicken wings. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the price […]
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Driver strikes telephone pole, causes power outages

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A late night vehicle accident in Temple leads to some power outages. The Temple Police Department posted on social media Sunday night that all lanes of W. Adams Avenue were shut down in response to a vehicle accident in the 3500 block. A driver struck a telephone pole, causing some outages in the west side.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Temple man shot Saturday night, condition unknown

TEMPLE, Texas — A man's condition is unknown after being shot on the 1900 block of South 34th Street, according to the Temple Police Department. Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 20 to the area in response to the shooting. The man was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital, according to police.
TEMPLE, TX
KVUE

Samsung donates $1 million to organizations serving the City of Taylor

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Samsung Austin Semiconductor announced Friday that it is donating $1 million to local charitable organizations that serve Taylor, which is the site of its new semiconductor facility. According to a media release, the donation comes as the one-year anniversary of the City of Taylor and...
TAYLOR, TX

