Read full article on original website
Samantha Rose
3d ago
Always read the fine print before signing , doing business with any company . They can't be trusted anymore , it's about how many lies they can tell , how many people they can scam , with fine print , and how many people don't bother to read that . More so , not reliable companies , then reliable now days . If something is to good to be true , take the memo . We've learned the hard way also .
Reply(1)
3
Related
WacoTrib.com
Waco Animal Shelter up for $900,000 in climate control, pavilion work
The Waco Animal Shelter is preparing to get almost $900,000 in improvements, including the replacement of a six-year-old climate control system. The Waco City Council voted Tuesday to award a $603,991 contract for a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system with two 30-ton units at the shelter’s kennel building. Shelter officials said the existing units have malfunctioned repeatedly and are difficult to service. Temporary rental units have been in use since last summer.
Killeen landlord fines woman $960 for having an unauthorized pet on her property, now she's getting evicted
KILLEEN, Texas — The sign outside Clear Creek Rentals in Killeen says "Homes for rent 3BR/2 BR starting at $800/month. Johanna Rivera's lease also lists rent as $800 a month, but that's not what she pays. Her experience is a reminder for any new renter to check their lease...
KWTX
Man who led authorities on chase in Central Texas captured in Axtell area cow pasture
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - A man fleeing from Mexia police has been captured by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office in the Axtell area. Justin Curtis Henderson, 29, of Crockett, will be booked into the McLennan County Jail. He’s facing charges from multiple agencies: MCSO will be charging him with...
Over 1,000 customers affected by power outages in Bell County
Over 1,000 customers were affected by power outages in Bell County Friday afternoon, according to Oncor's outage map.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Photos: Texas father uses app to save son from accident
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — A Falls County father uses an app to help rescue his son from a vehicle accident. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, AMR and Tow King responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning off Highway 6. The driver, who Marlin VFD […]
Congrats! Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Brings in Nearly 100 Donors In Killeen, Texas
Congratulations are in order in Killeen Texas. August 16, I wrote an article letting Central Texas know to get ready for the battle of the badges. Topic of donation. Man donates blood in hospital. Man's hand squeezes rubber heart. Close-up. Donor sits in chair. Getty Images/iStockphoto. Killeen, Texas was a...
Some Georgetown homeowners describe ‘outrageous’ water bills; city blames supply chain issues
The city said because of the pandemic and supply chain issues there was a delay in getting a shipment of new transmitters, and it has received sporadic inventory from the vendor since 2021.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Waco kids turn lemons into lemonade
WACO, Texas — "I like to see the smiles on peoples faces when I give them what they want, how they like it, and what they need," nine -year-old Halle Hughes said. You know what they say. When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. Kids around Waco set...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Cove residents can support broadband project
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Coryell County has engaged Foresite Group to complete a Broadband Evaluation project. Public Relations Director Kevin Keller said in a statement on Thursday that the goal of this project is to evaluate the current broadband infrastructure within Coryell County, identify the gaps, and provide solutions and recommendations which can be implemented.
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
Crash causes power outage in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police said all lanes have reopened after a Sunday night crash took down a telephone pole in the 3500 block of West Adams Ave. Roads were closed overnight as safety officials worked to investigate and clear the scene. The crash did take out power in...
Texas rice farmers losing thousands due to drought, limited water from LCRA
Months of triple digit temperatures and little rain across Texas is affecting the livelihoods of rice farmers.
Waco Grocery Store Works To Keep Low Prices For Tailgating Season
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – NFL preseason is well underway with fans rooting on their favorite teams on the field. For everyone waiting for touchdowns, tailgating is a necessity for the full experience. One food many of us enjoy eating during football games is chicken wings. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the price […]
KWTX
McLennan County, Texas indictment list for August 19, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a PDF containing the list of indictments in McLennan County, Texas. An updated list is released bi-weekly by the McLennan County District Clerk’s Office. This is the list for June 9, 2022.
fox44news.com
Driver strikes telephone pole, causes power outages
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A late night vehicle accident in Temple leads to some power outages. The Temple Police Department posted on social media Sunday night that all lanes of W. Adams Avenue were shut down in response to a vehicle accident in the 3500 block. A driver struck a telephone pole, causing some outages in the west side.
Police locate missing man last seen in north Austin
APD said Frank Lee, 65, was last seen in the 10800 block of Amblewood Way around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Temple man shot Saturday night, condition unknown
TEMPLE, Texas — A man's condition is unknown after being shot on the 1900 block of South 34th Street, according to the Temple Police Department. Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 20 to the area in response to the shooting. The man was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital, according to police.
WacoTrib.com
Waco Council Member Andrea Barefield faces city lawsuit over unpaid property taxes
The city of Waco has an ongoing lawsuit against City Council Member Andrea Jackson Barefield over $95,000 in unpaid taxes and penalties on the home she lives in and partially owns. No tax payments on the duplex near Cameron Park have been made since 2013, according to records from the...
Decades Of Veteran's Disability Experience
Attorneys Serving Bell County, Coryell County, Galveston County, Fort Hood, And Throughout Texas. Our firm has the decades of experience necessary to help our clients obtain results that make a difference in their lives.
Samsung donates $1 million to organizations serving the City of Taylor
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Samsung Austin Semiconductor announced Friday that it is donating $1 million to local charitable organizations that serve Taylor, which is the site of its new semiconductor facility. According to a media release, the donation comes as the one-year anniversary of the City of Taylor and...
Comments / 11