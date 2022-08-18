Read full article on original website
Pierre traffic restriction: Capitol and Elizabeth
Beginning tomorrow morning (Aug. 23, 2022), there will be a traffic restriction at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Elizabeth Street in Pierre. A portion of the intersection will be closed for paving work. However, two-way traffic will be maintained in the intersection throughout the construction process. Elizabeth Street, between Capitol Avenue and Pleasant Drive, remains closed for construction.
Starting today, traffic to be reduced to one lane in both directions on Missouri River bridge at Pierre/Fort Pierre
Starting today (Aug. 22, 2022), the South Dakota Department of Transportation will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction on the Lt. Cmdr. John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge over the Missouri River between Fort Pierre and Pierre. The westbound outside lane and the eastbound inside lane over the bridge will be closed, resulting in one lane of traffic in both directions.
Car chase leads to foot pursuit and arrest
Fort Pierre, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Around 5:20 Friday evening a Lymann County Sheriff’s Deputy located a stolen vehicle at a business in Vivian and attempted to make a traffic stop. That’s when the vehicle sped away and headed north on Highway 83 toward Stanley County at a...
County officials: Property taxes not enough to cover costs
Some South Dakota counties say the cost of providing essential services is outpacing property tax revenues. Kris Jacobson is Executive Director of the South Dakota Association of County Commissioners. Speaking before a legislative committee studying the state's property tax, Jacobson said Monday that several South Dakota counties are going broke.
Three Sweeps Help Governor Girls Tennis Start 5-1
SIOUX FALLS – Pierre Governor Girls Tennis improved to 5-1 with match wins over Harrisburg, Washington and Roosevelt over the weekend, with 9-0 wins Friday over Harrisburg and Saturday over Washington and Roosevelt. Lincoln defeated the Governors 6-3 on Friday.
Organizational meeting being held today for Pierre Kickball League
If you’re interested in playing in the Pierre Adult Coed Kickball League this fall, it’s time to get your team organized. The Pierre Recreation Department will hold an organizational meeting today (Aug. 22, 2022) at 5:15pm in the YMCA Multipurpose Room. The meeting is designed for team captains or anyone who is interested in forming a team.
