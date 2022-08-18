ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

3 Dead After Planes Collide Midair While Landing at Calif. Airport: Officials

Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and all three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
WATSONVILLE, CA
SFGate

Western fires outpace California effort to fill inmate crews

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As wildfires rage across California each year, exhausted firefighters call for reinforcements from wherever they can get them — even as far as Australia. Yet one homegrown resource is rarely used: thousands of experienced firefighters who earned their chops in prison. Two state programs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
Watsonville, CA
Accidents
City
El Cajon, CA
State
California State
City
Watsonville, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Watsonville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
yourcentralvalley.com

Flood-damaged Death Valley to reopen popular sites to public

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Death Valley National Park’s most popular sites will reopen to the public on Saturday, two weeks after massive flash-flooding, but the National Park Service cautioned visitors to expect delays and continuing road closures. Locations that will reopen include the Furnace Creek...
LIFESTYLE
KCRA.com

Northern California officials warn about 'rainbow' fentanyl going around

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are warning people about 'rainbow' fentanyl making its way across the region. The Placer County District Attorney's Office said the bright colors are being used to lure minors. Law enforcement believes sales are happening on apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. That...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camarillo Airport#Traffic Accident
CBS Sacramento

Record-breaking heat hits Northern California with temperatures soaring well over 100 degrees

SACRAMENTO — Saturday's high temperature in Stockton broke the previous record high for the date of 103 degrees set in 1950 and 1961, according to the National Weather Service.The high Saturday was 105 degrees.In downtown Sacramento, the NWS reported the city high reached 106 degrees which tied the previous record high for the date set in 1950.Today will bring some relief to the heat as onshore flow returns, according to the NWS. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are forecast in the Delta, and areas in the vicinity of the Delta will be noticeably cooler than surrounding areas.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Slight Relief in Sight Following Record Sacramento Heat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least three high temperature records for August 20 were tied or broken Saturday in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys. In the Sacramento Valley, Redding reached a high of 110 degrees, tying a record that dates back to 1919. Downtown Sacramento’s high of 106 tied a record set in 1950.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA.com

How is California’s drought affecting wildlife?

The severe drought gripping California has wide-reaching implications for the state’s wildlife – though not always in the way you might think, according to experts. The Golden State’s diverse array of native animals — “many of which can be found nowhere else on the face of the earth” — are largely adapted for occasional droughts, says Rebecca Barboza, a wildlife biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
FAA
NBC Bay Area

California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters

Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Scorching Heat And Thunderstorms Enter Northern California Forecast

The National Weather Service predicts blistering temperatures for Northern California’s inland valleys and probable thunderstorms in the region’s highest mountains this week as high pressure builds and monsoonal moisture moves north. Emily Heller, a forecaster at the Sacramento office of the meteorological service, said, “This is fairly usual...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

High temperatures pose threat to California farmers’ crops

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The triple-digit heat took a toll on farmers in Northern California and in the Central Valley.  Almond trees are very sensitive to the environment, and, when the temperatures get above 100 degrees, it has a ripple effect on the nut and how farmers tend to the tree.  *take sot Michael Harris, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
usfca.edu

The State of the California Veteran

I recently attended a continuing education webinar entitled “The State of the California Veteran,” sponsored by the ANA/C (American Nurses Association/California). As a member of USF’s School of Nursing and Health Professions Dean’s Alumni Advisory Board, I was interested in the topic due to USF’s partnership with the Veterans Administration Northern California Health Care System (VANCHCS) in Sacramento, which offers a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree (BSN). USF’s VANAP Program (Veteran Administration Nursing Academic Partnership) involves students working with veterans to advance health care and simultaneously embody Jesuit values. Their clinical rotations focus on veterans' care, clinical placements in VANCHCS in-patient and out-patient settings, and at the Shriners Hospital and Mercy San Juan. I was hoping the webinar might mention USF’s VANAP program, and I was interested in learning more about it. The webinar exceeded my expectations. It was an enlightening, eye-opening, and inspiring presentation for this non-VA-familiar nurse!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

California to Add Diversity Rules to State Film and TV Credit

California is poised to add a diversity requirement to its $330 million tax incentive for film and TV production, as lawmakers seek to use their leverage to make the industry better reflect the state’s demographics. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign a bill, SB 485, that will extend...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy