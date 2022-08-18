Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
3 Dead After Planes Collide Midair While Landing at Calif. Airport: Officials
Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and all three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kiely Rodni’s body, vehicle found in Northern California reservoir, volunteer divers say
Kiely Rodni presumably found after two-week search. After a vast two-week search effort by multiple organizations, a volunteer team of divers on Sunday said it had located the vehicle and presumed body of Kiely Rodni, a Northern California teen who had been missing since early August and was last seen at a large party near Truckee.
SFGate
Western fires outpace California effort to fill inmate crews
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As wildfires rage across California each year, exhausted firefighters call for reinforcements from wherever they can get them — even as far as Australia. Yet one homegrown resource is rarely used: thousands of experienced firefighters who earned their chops in prison. Two state programs...
Opinion: Where Are California’s Wealthy Residents Fleeing? Low-Tax Resort Areas
After 170 years of population growth — occasionally explosive growth — California is now experiencing population loss for the first time. As foreign immigration and birth rates declined, they no longer offset net losses in state-to-state migration. Since 2010, 7.5 million people have left California while 5.9 million people have come from other states.
‘Dangerous days’: These will be the hottest California counties in 2053, study finds
California, along with Arizona, Florida and Texas, make up a new list of the top 20 counties projected to see the most days per year with temperatures above 100° F, according to a new study.
yourcentralvalley.com
Flood-damaged Death Valley to reopen popular sites to public
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Death Valley National Park’s most popular sites will reopen to the public on Saturday, two weeks after massive flash-flooding, but the National Park Service cautioned visitors to expect delays and continuing road closures. Locations that will reopen include the Furnace Creek...
KCRA.com
Northern California officials warn about 'rainbow' fentanyl going around
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California officials are warning people about 'rainbow' fentanyl making its way across the region. The Placer County District Attorney's Office said the bright colors are being used to lure minors. Law enforcement believes sales are happening on apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. That...
Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
Record-breaking heat hits Northern California with temperatures soaring well over 100 degrees
SACRAMENTO — Saturday's high temperature in Stockton broke the previous record high for the date of 103 degrees set in 1950 and 1961, according to the National Weather Service.The high Saturday was 105 degrees.In downtown Sacramento, the NWS reported the city high reached 106 degrees which tied the previous record high for the date set in 1950.Today will bring some relief to the heat as onshore flow returns, according to the NWS. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are forecast in the Delta, and areas in the vicinity of the Delta will be noticeably cooler than surrounding areas.
Fox40
Slight Relief in Sight Following Record Sacramento Heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least three high temperature records for August 20 were tied or broken Saturday in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys. In the Sacramento Valley, Redding reached a high of 110 degrees, tying a record that dates back to 1919. Downtown Sacramento’s high of 106 tied a record set in 1950.
KTLA.com
How is California’s drought affecting wildlife?
The severe drought gripping California has wide-reaching implications for the state’s wildlife – though not always in the way you might think, according to experts. The Golden State’s diverse array of native animals — “many of which can be found nowhere else on the face of the earth” — are largely adapted for occasional droughts, says Rebecca Barboza, a wildlife biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Diablo Canyon: California nuclear power plant extension challenged in legislative proposal
A proposal circulated by Democratic legislators would reject Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to extend the lifespan of the state's last operating nuclear power plant.
NBC Bay Area
California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters
Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
SFGate
California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a...
californiaexaminer.net
Scorching Heat And Thunderstorms Enter Northern California Forecast
The National Weather Service predicts blistering temperatures for Northern California’s inland valleys and probable thunderstorms in the region’s highest mountains this week as high pressure builds and monsoonal moisture moves north. Emily Heller, a forecaster at the Sacramento office of the meteorological service, said, “This is fairly usual...
KCRA.com
Watermelon felons: 2 arrested for stealing fruit in central California
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A watermelon heist was halted in California. The Merced County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about trespassing on Monday night. Related video above: Another watermelon thief in 2019 gets car stuck in mud, leading to arrest. When they arrived, the victim said some people...
California could see a tomato shortage in the coming months
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Things are busy during lunch rush at Pete's 7 Restaurant and Brewhouse in Downtown Sacramento. The restaurant offers a wide variety of food on their menu, but their signature item is pizza. One of the key ingredients for success is tomato sauce. "A lot of my...
High temperatures pose threat to California farmers’ crops
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The triple-digit heat took a toll on farmers in Northern California and in the Central Valley. Almond trees are very sensitive to the environment, and, when the temperatures get above 100 degrees, it has a ripple effect on the nut and how farmers tend to the tree. *take sot Michael Harris, […]
usfca.edu
The State of the California Veteran
I recently attended a continuing education webinar entitled “The State of the California Veteran,” sponsored by the ANA/C (American Nurses Association/California). As a member of USF’s School of Nursing and Health Professions Dean’s Alumni Advisory Board, I was interested in the topic due to USF’s partnership with the Veterans Administration Northern California Health Care System (VANCHCS) in Sacramento, which offers a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree (BSN). USF’s VANAP Program (Veteran Administration Nursing Academic Partnership) involves students working with veterans to advance health care and simultaneously embody Jesuit values. Their clinical rotations focus on veterans' care, clinical placements in VANCHCS in-patient and out-patient settings, and at the Shriners Hospital and Mercy San Juan. I was hoping the webinar might mention USF’s VANAP program, and I was interested in learning more about it. The webinar exceeded my expectations. It was an enlightening, eye-opening, and inspiring presentation for this non-VA-familiar nurse!
SFGate
California to Add Diversity Rules to State Film and TV Credit
California is poised to add a diversity requirement to its $330 million tax incentive for film and TV production, as lawmakers seek to use their leverage to make the industry better reflect the state’s demographics. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign a bill, SB 485, that will extend...
