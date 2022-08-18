ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyser, WV

WVNews

Predicting West Virginia's 2022 football season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- I really hate making season predictions. Heck, I dislike picking games that are a day away, much less forecasting contests that are a quarter of the year in the future. However, there's also the fact that just about every person that sees me asks some form of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Allegany College appoints volleyball coaches

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WV News) – Allegany College of Maryland has named Joe Brewer as its head volleyball coach and Lindsey Fisher as assistant coach. Brewer has over 20 years of coaching experience in both volleyball and tennis in the local region. At Fort Hill High School, Brewer led the Sentinels to a state championship during the 2013 season and amassed a 175-42 record, which includes several conference and area championships, as well as Coach of the Year awards. Brewer has completed coaches’ training courses from both Gold Medal Squared and USA Volleyball and conducted numerous volleyball camps.
CUMBERLAND, MD
WVNews

Special teams: Legg, Brinkman veteran cogs for WVU specialists

Specialists – Casey Legg (K, Sr.), Parker Grothaus (PK, Sr.), Kolton McGhee (K/P, Jr.), Austin Brinkman (LS, Soph.), Leighton Bechdel (K/P, Soph.), Danny King (K/P, RFr.), Ronan Swope (P, RFr.), Oliver Straw (P, Fr.), Macguire Moss (LS, Fr.) West Virginia returns several key components of its special teams units...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU women break scoreless stretch, roll past Saint Joseph's

After a stretch of 127 minutes to start the season in which it had several good scoring chances but failed to put the ball in the net, West Virginia's women's soccer team broke out in a big way against visiting Saint Joseph's on Sunday, scoring five times in a 5-1 win over the visiting Hawks.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Tony Mathis looks to step into feature back role

Running back Tony Mathis was one of the few Mountaineers who played well in West Virginia's desultory 18-6 loss to Minnesota in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. WVU, hampered by offensive inefficiency for much of the year, played the game without starter Leddie Brown, who skipped the bowl to “prepare for the draft."
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

With a year under his belt, Lance Dixon ready to up his production at WVU

Lance Dixon is preparing for his fourth season of college football, but he’s just now finding his comfort level. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker from Oak Park, Michigan, was a four-star recruit coming out of West Bloomfield High School. He signed with Penn State and spent two years in State College, where he played in a total of 12 games, starting one of them, and recorded 12 tackles.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Gmiter sees life through many different perspectives

West Virginia senior offensive lineman James Gmiter has seen a lot in his time in the Mountaineer program and from some very different perspectives. There’s the football angle, where he has played in 33 games at both guard positions after transitioning from the defensive line spot he started from as a 2018 freshman.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Alberta McGinnis

FRONT ROYAL, Va. — Alberta Chloris McGinnis, 93, of Front Royal, Va., passed away on Aug. 6, 2022. She was born in Tunnelton Oct. 15, 1928, daughter of the late Burlie and Catherine Rodeheaver Stevenson.
FRONT ROYAL, VA

