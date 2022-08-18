Read full article on original website
KBI arrests Salina man for 2011 murder
SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a Salina man Friday for a 2011 murder in New Cambria, Kansas. Steven Couch, Jr., 51, was arrested by KBI agents at the Salina Municipal Court. The KBI says Couch is suspected of 2nd-degree murder in the February 17, 2011, death of Carol Williams, 39. His bond was set at $1 million.
Haysville Chiroparctor charged for alleged $145.8K PPP loan fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Haysville chiropractor has been charged with allegedly fraudulently obtaining about $145,800 in Paycheck Protection Program loans. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Friday, Aug. 19, a federal grand jury indicted Timothy Dale Warren, 58, of Haysville on multiple charges of alleged crimes related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Wichita brothers indicted on $3.7 million healthcare fraud scheme
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Wichita brothers have been indicted for a $3.7 million healthcare fraud scheme in which they stole the identity of a physician to do so. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury indicted Bradley Eck, 54, and Todd Eck, 58, both of Wichita, on Friday, Aug. 19, for their alleged engagement in a healthcare fraud scheme that stole more than $3.7 million from Medicare and Tricare over a 3-year period.
72-year-old man killed in head-on semi truck collision in southern Kansas
KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 72-year-old Colorado man was killed in a head-on collision in Kingman County early Monday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, just before 1:00 a.m. Monday, Marcus Craven, 72, of Pueblo, Colorado was driving a semi truck eastbound on U.S. Highway 54 when he crossed the center line, entered the westbound lane of traffic and struck another semi truck head-on. Craven was pronounced dead at the scene.
44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday. The county confirmed that a warrant was served after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.
Las Vegas driver hospitalized after semi roll over near Salina
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Las Vegas driver was sent to a Salina hospital after the semi-truck he was driving rolled over on I-135. The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 9:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, officials were called to the area of mile marker 80.2 along northbound I-135 - about 9 miles south of Salina.
Flint Hills Spas helps grant Moundridge 5-year-old’s hot tub wish
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Moundridge 5-year-old now has a safe place to enjoy the water after Flint Hills Spas and Make-A-Wish granted her wish of a hot tub in her backyard. Flint Hills Spas in Wichita says it was approached earlier in 2022 by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri and Kansas and had been asked to deliver and set up a hot tub to fulfill a wish for a child in the Sunflower State.
Kansans mourn passing of Democratic Rep. Gail Finney
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Saturday morning, Aug. 20, the Kansas Democratic Party says State Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) passed away. She was 63 years old. “Our hearts are heavy today upon learning of the passing of a dear friend and committed public servant, Representative Gail Finney,” said KDP Chair Vicki Hiatt. “We mourn her passing, we celebrate her life and her commitment to her community, and we are thinking of her family and friends at this time.”
Referee shortage cause for concern ahead of high school football season in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With Friday night football games staring in a few weeks in towns across Kansas, some schools are having to change their schedules or miss a game entirely due to a referee shortage. Eyewitness News spoke with a member of the Greater Wichita Officials Association who says this is the worst he’s seen in his 19 years in the profession.
New K-State scholarship program increases affordability, access
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new scholarship program at Kansas State University addresses affordability for new incoming in-state and out-of-state undergraduate students who plan to start at K-State beginning summer/fall 2023. The in-state scholarship program offers new opportunities for incoming undergraduate students who plan to attend the Manhattan, Salina or...
