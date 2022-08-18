WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Wichita brothers have been indicted for a $3.7 million healthcare fraud scheme in which they stole the identity of a physician to do so. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury indicted Bradley Eck, 54, and Todd Eck, 58, both of Wichita, on Friday, Aug. 19, for their alleged engagement in a healthcare fraud scheme that stole more than $3.7 million from Medicare and Tricare over a 3-year period.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO