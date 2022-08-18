Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Pasadena's South Arroyo NeighborhoodDavid ClarkPasadena, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Related
AOL Corp
12 photos showing the sad state of Bed Bath & Beyond
Most retail experts believe Bed Bath & Beyond has one foot in a grave, and a visit to a couple of locations indicate a retailer under severe stress amid elevated discounting and slow-moving inventory. After a failed push in 2021 and most of 2022 into stocking stores with private label...
The Queen leaves car passengers in hysterics with quirky nickname for her SatNav
WHEN you are Queen, few people must feel comfortable telling you what to do. However, one person who is able to give her orders is the “woman under the bonnet”, which is the Queen's comical nickname for her car’s SatNav system. According to the Daily Mail, the...
U.K.・
Leon Vitali, One of Stanley Kubrick’s Greatest Collaborators, Dead at 74
Leon Vitali, an unsung but crucial force that helped shape director Stanley Kubrick’s late career, serving as an actor, personal assistant, casting director, foley artist, and creative sounding board, died on Saturday night. He was 74. Vitali’s death was confirmed by his family to the Associated Press. “Leon was a special and lovely man driven by his curiosity, who spread love and warmth wherever he went,” his three children, who were with Vitali when he died, said in a joint statement. As a young actor, Vitali was making a name for himself in television when he was cast in the role of a lifetime: Lord Bullingdon, the stepson of Barry Lyndon’s titular antihero. Fascinated by Kubrick’s creative process, Vitali stuck around to watch him edit the film—and never quite left the auteur’s side. As a casting director, he found Danny Lloyd and the perfect set of twins for The Shining, and convinced Kubrick to make R. Lee Ermey Full Metal Jacket’s legendary drill instructor. The official Twitter account associated with Kubrick, who died in 1999, mourned Vitali on Sunday as “the heartbeat of Kubrick’s films after the master himself.”
This Holocaust Documentary Is the Most Haunting Film of the Year
Seeing may be believing, but is it also knowing? That question hovers over Three Minutes – A Lengthening, Bianca Stigter’s brilliant documentary adaptation of Glenn Kurtz’s 2014 book Three Minutes in Poland: Discovering a Lost World in a 1938 Family Film about a brief home movie and the facts and perspectives that can be gleaned from it. Deceptively simple and yet expertly constructed and hauntingly evocative, it’s a tribute to lives stolen and worlds destroyed that doubles as a meditation on the moving image’s capacity to provide insight—and, additionally, on its limits to do just that. A Holocaust film like...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Queen of Technicolor: the famous life and tragic death of Maria Montez
Few know the name Maria Montez today, but her story is just the kind of Hollywood miracle that people love to hear about. An immigrant from the Dominican Republic with minimal acting skills, she managed by sheer force of will to become one of Hollywood’s brightest stars during the second world war years. Montez built her legend through a series of escapist fantasias that moviegoers, exhausted by the bleakness and sacrifice of the war, were all too eager to melt into.
'Magical' rock crystals found at Stone Age ceremonial site in England
Hundreds of fragments of a rare transparent type of quartz called "rock crystal" suggest Neolithic people used the mineral to decorate graves and other structures at a ceremonial site in western England, archaeologists (opens in new tab) say. The rock crystals were likely brought to the site from a source...
Brad Pitt Looks Dapper in All Pink at 'Bullet Train' Premiere in South Korea
Brad Pitt is embracing his variety sense of style!. While attending the Seoul, South Korea premiere for his latest thriller, Bullet Train, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star sported a light pink suit with matching trousers. As he spoke to the audience onstage, Pitt, 58, rocked the outfit over a white T-shirt and completed the bold look with a pair of comfy pink sneakers.
Chemical Guys’ ProFlow PM2000 Proves Power Washers Can Be Cool
The Drive - Robert BaconThere’s a lot to like about this retro-styled 2,030-psi pressure washer.
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Retirees Reveal the Best Purchase They Ever Made
Now that you've retired and are on a fixed income, you try to spend wisely. This doesn't necessarily mean you're against big-ticket expenses -- you just want to make a good investment....
Love All: 11 Outstanding American Estates With Their Own Tennis Courts
Whether you’re an avid or casual player, there is no residential amenity like an on-property tennis court. Perfect for both tennis or even outdoor workouts, an at-home court means you don’t have to travel to nearby courts or belong to a country club to practice your backhands. As the US Open approaches—the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament held annually in Flushing Queens, New York—we’ve rounded up the ultimate luxury homes that allow you to channel your inner Serena Williams or Roger Federer in the comfort of your backyard. This year, the tournament is held from August 29 to September...
morningbrew.com
Drying rivers reveal historical treasures
As droughts stalk the globe, drying rivers and watersheds have disrupted cargo flows in Europe, led Tesla and other manufacturers to suspend production in China, and forced American farmers to cut back on water use. But shrinking water levels have also unearthed remarkable artifacts that were thought to have been...
Eiffel review – the French engineer’s story as corset-twanging romance
It’s a persistent area of movie myopia – the idea that science or maths or, in this case, engineering is, on its own, not sexy enough to carry a film. Thus portraits of some of the great minds of the 19th century – Mary Anning in Ammonite, and now engineer Gustave Eiffel – are retrofitted with a doomed romance. The way this conventionally handsome period picture tells it, a chance encounter between Eiffel (a tousled Romain Duris) and the long-lost love of his life, Adrienne (Emma Mackey), inspired the tower itself. Adrienne’s challenge to “be audacious” is the catalyst that prompts Eiffel to abandon his pitch for an egalitarian but unglamorous Métro system as his contribution to the 1889 world’s fair, and to dream big instead. Her initial – A – crafted from 7,300 tonnes of wrought iron, is permanently stamped on the Paris cityscape.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The world's second biggest movie theater chain is in trouble
The owner of Regal Cinemas is having a tough time — its stock crashed as much as 80% Friday after reports that its parent company is preparing to file for bankruptcy.
BBC
Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram
Meta has banned influencer Andrew Tate from Facebook and Instagram for violating its policies. The former kickboxer rose to fame in 2016 when he was removed from TV show Big Brother over a video which appeared to depict him attacking a woman. He went on to gain notoriety online, with...
Sylvester Stallone’s Onetime LA Estate Just Hit the Market for $35 Million
A Los Angeles abode that’s housed not one but two Hollywood heavyweights could now be yours for $35 million. Located in the tony Pacific Palisades neighborhood, the Capri Drive estate once belonged to late TV writer and producer Steven Bochco, who created classics like Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law and NYPD Blue. The elegant Paul Williams-designed residence also housed legendary actor Sylvester Stallone a.k.a. Rocky Balboa. Set on a double lot that spans nearly 1.4 acres, the compound comprises a main house and a guest house. Together, the dwellings offer just shy of 11,000 square feet of living space, with seven bedrooms,...
BBC
The American who quit money to live in a cave
Daniel Suelo lives in caves in the canyonlands of Utah. He survives by harvesting wild foods and eating roadkill. He has no job, no bank account and does not accept government welfare. In fact, Suelo has no money at all. Suelo may have shunned all the trappings of modern American...
The Devil’s in the Details: The Complex Corporate Dread of ‘Severance’
Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with Apple TV+, for this edition we look at how production design, score, and direction came together to build the chillingly mysterious corporate world of “Severance.” The ingenious premise of “Severance” — in which office workers agree to a procedure in which work experiences and memories are “severed” from those outside work, allowing personal and professional lives to remain completely separate — has proven irresistible to audiences tantalized by the issues and possibilities. The...
A cherry-red 1955 Ferrari driven by racing legends sells for $22 million
A cherry-red 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider with racing legend Carroll Shelby's inscription sold for $22 million Saturday during Monterey Car Week
Comments / 0