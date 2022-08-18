ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New program helps local businesses get their start through crowdfunding

EUGENE, Ore. — For local start-ups looking to get their business off the ground, there's a new program helping them to get the money they need. RAIN's capital access program (RAINcap) launched in fall of last year. The initiative helps startups raise money through crowdfunding. RAINcap wants to make...
How will climate provisions in Inflation Reduction Act impact Oregonians?

EUGENE, Ore. — The Inflation Reduction Act is the most significant climate change law in American history, but how will this impact Oregonians?. Our newsroom outlined three provisions that the law hopes to address: lowering energy costs, improving air quality, and making communities more resilient against natural disasters like wildfires.
